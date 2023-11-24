Black Friday is here and that means there's the chance to save some serious cash through Black Friday deals - and Best Buy is offering some of the lowest prices you'll find. There are discounts across a full selection of devices, but it's those big-ticket items, like a new laptop, that we're really interested in.

Whether you're after the very latest MacBook powered by the new Apple M3 chip, or you want a serious discount on a MacBook Pro - or even just a MacBook under $800, there's something for you. We've checked and verified these prices on some of the best MacBook models out there.

Black Friday MacBook Pro deals

Apple MacBook Pro 14in (M2, 2023) $1600 $1999 Save $399 The 14.2in MacBook Pro M2 launched in early 2023 and offers a stunning design, loads of power and great battery life. There's 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD - but also a huge $400 saving on this portable powerhouse. $1600 at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023) $1450 $1600 Save $150 The latest MacBook Pro 14in already has a discount of $150, getting you the M3 chip, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. This is the cheapest price the MacBook Pro M3 has been available for. $1450 at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3, 2023) $2300 $2500 Save $200 This is the latest and largest MacBook Pro with a 16in display and powered by the M3 Pro chip. There's 18GB of RAM and 512GB storage, making this a real powerhouse. There's also a $200 saving on one of the latest Apple devices. $2300 at Best Buy

Black Friday MacBook Air deals

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) $750 $1000 Save $250 This M1 MacBook Air carries the iconic slim design from Apple, with a 13.3in display, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. It normally retails at $1000, but this discount brings it down to an attractive $750 price - perfect for students! $750 at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023) $1049 $1299 Save $250 The Apple MacBook Air is lightweight but powerful thanks to the M2 chip, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. There's also a $250 saving, so it's lighter on your pocket. $1049 at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2, 2022) $949 $1100 Save $151 Power and portability combine in the 13.6in MacBook Air. Announced in 2022, this M2-powered laptop has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and is easy to work on the move with. There's also a $150 saving. $949 at Best Buy

More Apple deals at Best Buy

How did I choose these MacBook deals?

The Apple MacBook is one of the most desirable laptops on the market at the moment. With plenty of power, great optimized software and long battery life, they are hugely popular. Discounts aren't common however. They also keep their value and rarely get discounted, so it's extra important to keep an eye on what's happening with MacBook prices, something I'm constantly doing. I've picked a selection of the best MacBook models, based around those that offer the biggest discount, the lowest price or the most popular models which are most convenient for buyers. These models have also been tested and reviewed on Pocket-lint, so come recommended.

Which MacBook deal should you choose?

Choosing the best MacBook for you comes down to a number of factors. Ultimately, however, budget needs to be considered - what can you actually afford to spend? Black Friday makes that a little easier with great discounts, but then you need to think about what you're going to be doing with your MacBook. If it's mostly word processing, browsing and emails, then the MacBook Air is perfect for you. There will be plenty of power, battery life and portability. If you have greater demands, like a lot of photo editing or video processing, then I'd recommend the MacBook Pro. The MacBook Pro has the advantage of offering greater connectivity and more graphical grunt. Also watch out for RAM and storage - external storage is pretty affordable right now so you can have external files, but RAM is fixed and not upgradable, so make sure you're buying a MacBook that's powerful enough for your needs.

