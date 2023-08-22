Best Buy Apple sale
Best Buy is going Apple crazy today with deals on most of Apple's fantastic products. AirPods, MacBooks, accessories, and so much more are on sale. If you want to get some Apple hardware for back-to-school, today is the day to buy.
Best Buy wants to help you fill your home with wonderful Apple gadgets. The tech retailer currently has most of Apple's beloved devices on sale, so whether you're looking for a new tablet, laptop, or just about anything else Apple makes, you can find it at Best Buy for lower than its usual price.
Apple Deals abound
There are several MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, MagSafe accessories, and iPad accessories. Almost everything besides the iPhone is discounted at Best Buy right now. And the timing couldn't be better, with everyone getting ready to return to school or ship off to university.
13-Inch Apple M1 MacBook Air
The Apple MacBook Air is one of the most beloved lightweight laptops. It has an M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's currently $250 off the regular price, making it a must-buy.
M2 MacBook Pro 13.3-inch
The M2 MacBook Pro brings an absurd level of power and performance to the tablet for Apple fans. You'll have a hard time finding a laptop with better performance. At $1,100, which is $200 off its regular price, it's a must-buy for anyone who needs the best of the best.
Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021)
You can get the already-affordable 9th generation Apple iPad for $270, which is $60 off the regular $329 price. Sure, it's last year's model, but can you really complain when you can get an iPad and the vast app ecosystem that goes along with it for less than $300?
- Save $20 on Apple AirPods (3rd generation)
- Save $15 on Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
- Save $40 on Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
The featured deals are just a small sample of what Best Buy currently has discounted for Apple fans. Check out this page for the full list of Apple deals and take home the tech you've always wanted at a price much more reasonable than you might expect.