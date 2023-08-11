Best Buy is currently celebrating its anniversary the only way a giant retailer can: by offering tons of deals on all kinds of gadgets to shoppers. Whether you're in the market for a TV, laptop, tablet, phone, or just about any other piece of tech you can think of, Best Buy probably has it on sale right now.

The top Best Buy Anniversary Sale deals

M2 MacBook Pro 13.3-inch $1099 $1299 Save $200 Best Buy offers $200 off one of the best laptops money can buy. The 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with the powerful M2 chip can do it all, and for $1,099, it's a huge value. Anyone looking for an ultra-powerful laptop will love this. $1099 at Best Buy

HP 15.6-inch Laptop $280 $480 Save $200 If you're looking for a perfect back-to-school laptop with enough power to get things done, this HP is a perfect option. It's affordable at $279.99 but still has an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and 8GB of RAM. The 256GB SSD is plenty of storage, too. $280 at Best Buy

TCL Q7 QLED TV $550 $750 Save $200 TCL has made quite a name for itself in the TV world in recent years, and the Q7 with Google TV built-in pushes its reputation forward even more. With $200 off the 55-inch model, this is a fantastic deal on a great TV with a gorgeous picture you don't want to miss. $550 at Best Buy

Pocket-lint / Apple Apple iPad Air (5th Gen.) $500 $600 Save $100 The iPad Air is generally considered the best iPad model for most people, as it perfectly balances price and performance. That's at its full price - with $100 off, the price-to-performance ratio goes up, making this a must-buy if you need a new tablet. $500 at Best Buy

Google / Pocket-lint Google Pixel 7 Pro $699 $899 Save $200 The Pixel 7 Pro builds on the foundation of the Pixel 6 Pro, offering a more refined design, stunning camera performance, and clean software. It's currently $200 off at Best Buy, which is a great deal for one of the best Android phones on the market, especially for photography. $699 at Best Buy

Sony WH-XB910N $150 $250 Save $100 The Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones are perfect for losing yourself in a song. These normally sell for $250, but Best Buy has them for $100 off for its 3-day anniversary sale. They have incredible bass, crisp high notes, and overall stellar sound. Don't snooze on this one. $150 at Best Buy

