Best Buy is currently celebrating its anniversary the only way a giant retailer can: by offering tons of deals on all kinds of gadgets to shoppers. Whether you're in the market for a TV, laptop, tablet, phone, or just about any other piece of tech you can think of, Best Buy probably has it on sale right now.
The top Best Buy Anniversary Sale deals
-
M2 MacBook Pro 13.3-inch$1099 $1299 Save $200
Best Buy offers $200 off one of the best laptops money can buy. The 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with the powerful M2 chip can do it all, and for $1,099, it's a huge value. Anyone looking for an ultra-powerful laptop will love this.
-
HP 15.6-inch Laptop$280 $480 Save $200
If you're looking for a perfect back-to-school laptop with enough power to get things done, this HP is a perfect option. It's affordable at $279.99 but still has an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and 8GB of RAM. The 256GB SSD is plenty of storage, too.
-
TCL Q7 QLED TV$550 $750 Save $200
TCL has made quite a name for itself in the TV world in recent years, and the Q7 with Google TV built-in pushes its reputation forward even more. With $200 off the 55-inch model, this is a fantastic deal on a great TV with a gorgeous picture you don't want to miss.
- Pocket-lint / Apple
Apple iPad Air (5th Gen.)$500 $600 Save $100
The iPad Air is generally considered the best iPad model for most people, as it perfectly balances price and performance. That's at its full price - with $100 off, the price-to-performance ratio goes up, making this a must-buy if you need a new tablet.
- Google / Pocket-lint
Google Pixel 7 Pro$699 $899 Save $200
The Pixel 7 Pro builds on the foundation of the Pixel 6 Pro, offering a more refined design, stunning camera performance, and clean software. It's currently $200 off at Best Buy, which is a great deal for one of the best Android phones on the market, especially for photography.
-
Sony WH-XB910N$150 $250 Save $100
The Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones are perfect for losing yourself in a song. These normally sell for $250, but Best Buy has them for $100 off for its 3-day anniversary sale. They have incredible bass, crisp high notes, and overall stellar sound. Don't snooze on this one.
More great deals
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) - $199 ($50 off)
- ASUS ROG 13.4" Touchscreen Gaming Tablet - $1,099.99 ($800 off)
- Westinghouse 55" 4K Smart Roku TV - $219.99 ($220 off)
- Samsung The Freestyle FHD HDR Smart Portable Projector - $599.99 ($200 off)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 45mm - $359 ($70 off)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 41mm - $329 ($70 off)
- TCL 85" S4 4K LED Smart TV with Google TV - $899.99 ($500 off)