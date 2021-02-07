Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

If you've got friends or family who just can't stop travelling, maybe for business but perhaps for pleasure too, you'll know that they probably love getting gifts that fit their lifestyle.

Here we've rounded up some of the best travel gadgets around today. We're sure that any of the gift suggestions below will be a sure-fire hit with any business traveller.

Here are our favourite business traveller gifts.

best wireless headphones photo 23
Pocket-lint
Sony WH-1000XM5
1. Best overall

Silence is golden

10 / 10

An amazing all-round package that sounds simply incredible, Sony's latest offering is pretty much as good as it gets.

Pros
  • Incredible noise-cancelling
  • Superb audio
  • Comfortable for long flights
Cons
  • Expensive
$398 at Amazon

If the traveller you have in mind takes long journeys, chances are that some really high-quality noise-cancelling headphones could completely change their life.

Sony's latest flagship headphones are as good as any on the market, with noise-cancellation that will give them serenity and quiet on planes and trains, letting them listen to music or watch videos in total peace.

10 Best Business Traveller Gifts image 3
Apple
AirPods Pro
2. Earbud option

Great earbuds

10 / 10
$200 $249 Save $49

The smoothest experience for Apple users. 

Pros
  • Tiny case
  • Very good noise-cancelling
  • Excellent audio
Cons
  • Not as cocooning as over-ears
$200 at Amazon

Maybe your traveller doesn't like the over-ear style of headphones, though - but is an Apple aficionado.

They might find the second-generation AirPods Pro perfect, in that case. They'll still get active noise cancellation for those plane and train rides, with all the benefits of Apple's easy pairing and great audio, all in case that fits inside a pocket instead of inside a bag.

Waterfield tech pouch waxed canvas
Waterfield Designs Gear Pouch
3. Ideal organiser

Perfect pouch

This lovely little pouch is available in a few sizes for different needs, and makes travelling appreciably easier.

Pros
  • Great materials
  • Helpful compartments
  • Makes life easier
Cons
  • Not the cheapest
See at Waterfield Designs

It's a real pain travelling with tech - your wires, chargers, cables and much more are always getting tangled and lost. That's why having a pouch like this is so key, to help you know exactly where everything is.

It helps that Waterfield uses amazing materials and careful crafting to create a really reliable and robust pouch that will last for years and years, making it a must-have for any traveller.

Tile Pro tracker
Tile
Tile Pro
4. Luggage security

Lifesaver

This handy tracker can save you huge amounts of hassle if your luggage goes AWOL.

Pros
  • Small and easy to attach
  • Well-priced
  • Can be a huge bonus
Cons
  • A little obvious to spot
$34 at Amazon

This small luggage tag is so much more than it looks, letting the owner track the location of their bag or keys. Now coming with a replaceable battery, it has a 400ft range, and comes with a built-in siren so you can find your keys, or anything else you've attached it to. An accompanying app offers control and tracking.

10 best business traveller gifts 2020 image 1
Pocket-lint
Bang and Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen speaker
5. Portable sound

Superb audio

10 / 10
$247 $279 Save $32

An amazing little portable speaker. 

Pros
  • Portable and convenient
  • Great audio
  • Waterproof
Cons
  • Expensive
$247 at Amazon

It might be small, but the B&O BeoPlay A1's big sound makes it standout in the portable Bluetooth speaker market. We may have baulked at its price tag at first, but given how good it sounds, we think it's worth every penny.

This is an ideal option for any traveller who likes to rock up in a hotel room and have their own tunes to vibe with, and despite its size is more than capable of filling a room.

Mophie Powerstation XXL
Mophie
Mophie Powerstation XXL External Battery
6. Battery backup

Storage for days

Battery packs are borderline necessities at this point for a lot of people.

Pros
  • Great capacity
  • Fast charging
  • Useful ports
Cons
  • A bit pricy
$60 at Amazon

The Mophie Powerstation Plus XXL battery portable charger offers 20,000mAh of charge is a must-have for anyone on the move, letting you power up all your gadgets without need mains power.

The charger comes with two USB-A ports and one USB-C port, which should mean that almost everything you own can connect to it one way or another, and that massive capacity means it can power all manner of devices.

10 Best Business Traveller Gifts image 11
Skross
Skross World Travel Adapter MUV USB
7. Must-have adapter

Adaptable power

For anyone who travels, the scourge of a forgotten or lost power adapter is one to be avoided at all costs.

Pros
  • Can't live without it
  • Every option covered
  • Compact
Cons
  • Cheaper ones exist
$30 at Amazon

If trying to find the ultimate travel adapter for that frequent flyer in your life then you can't go wrong with the Skross World Travel Adapter. Rather than just delivering a way to plug things into work in a foreign country this adapter goes one step further and includes the ability to charge two USB devices, even if another device is connected via the adapter at the same time. It also means they won't have to pack a barrage of other chargers too.

Waterfield tech pouch blue
Waterfield Designs 6x9 Gear Case
8. Handy pouch

Organiser

A brilliant little pouch that isn't too innovative, but still comes really in handy for tech.

Pros
  • Useful for packing
  • Nice and durable
Cons
  • Perhaps a luxury
See at Waterfield Designs

While the Gear Pouch we listed further up is probably a little more useful thanks to its compartments and pouches, if you're just looking for a simple but really durable case to throw some cables or chargers in (or anything else for that matter), Waterfield has a simpler option.

Its 6x9 case is available in a smaller and larger size too, to suit whatever you need, and offers a great way to further compartmentalise your packing, ideal for those who need to be able to find things quickly in their luggage.