If you've got friends or family who just can't stop travelling, maybe for business but perhaps for pleasure too, you'll know that they probably love getting gifts that fit their lifestyle.

Here we've rounded up some of the best travel gadgets around today. We're sure that any of the gift suggestions below will be a sure-fire hit with any business traveller.

Here are our favourite business traveller gifts.

Pocket-lint Sony WH-1000XM5 1. Best overall Silence is golden 10 / 10 An amazing all-round package that sounds simply incredible, Sony's latest offering is pretty much as good as it gets. Pros Incredible noise-cancelling

Superb audio

Comfortable for long flights Cons Expensive $398 at Amazon

If the traveller you have in mind takes long journeys, chances are that some really high-quality noise-cancelling headphones could completely change their life.

Sony's latest flagship headphones are as good as any on the market, with noise-cancellation that will give them serenity and quiet on planes and trains, letting them listen to music or watch videos in total peace.

Apple AirPods Pro 2. Earbud option Great earbuds 10 / 10 $200 $249 Save $49 The smoothest experience for Apple users. Pros Tiny case

Very good noise-cancelling

Excellent audio Cons Not as cocooning as over-ears $200 at Amazon

Maybe your traveller doesn't like the over-ear style of headphones, though - but is an Apple aficionado.

They might find the second-generation AirPods Pro perfect, in that case. They'll still get active noise cancellation for those plane and train rides, with all the benefits of Apple's easy pairing and great audio, all in case that fits inside a pocket instead of inside a bag.

Waterfield Designs Gear Pouch 3. Ideal organiser Perfect pouch This lovely little pouch is available in a few sizes for different needs, and makes travelling appreciably easier. Pros Great materials

Helpful compartments

Makes life easier Cons Not the cheapest See at Waterfield Designs

It's a real pain travelling with tech - your wires, chargers, cables and much more are always getting tangled and lost. That's why having a pouch like this is so key, to help you know exactly where everything is.

It helps that Waterfield uses amazing materials and careful crafting to create a really reliable and robust pouch that will last for years and years, making it a must-have for any traveller.

Tile Tile Pro 4. Luggage security Lifesaver This handy tracker can save you huge amounts of hassle if your luggage goes AWOL. Pros Small and easy to attach

Well-priced

Can be a huge bonus Cons A little obvious to spot $34 at Amazon

This small luggage tag is so much more than it looks, letting the owner track the location of their bag or keys. Now coming with a replaceable battery, it has a 400ft range, and comes with a built-in siren so you can find your keys, or anything else you've attached it to. An accompanying app offers control and tracking.

Pocket-lint Bang and Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen speaker 5. Portable sound Superb audio 10 / 10 $247 $279 Save $32 An amazing little portable speaker. Pros Portable and convenient

Great audio

Waterproof Cons Expensive $247 at Amazon

It might be small, but the B&O BeoPlay A1's big sound makes it standout in the portable Bluetooth speaker market. We may have baulked at its price tag at first, but given how good it sounds, we think it's worth every penny.

This is an ideal option for any traveller who likes to rock up in a hotel room and have their own tunes to vibe with, and despite its size is more than capable of filling a room.

Mophie Mophie Powerstation XXL External Battery 6. Battery backup Storage for days Battery packs are borderline necessities at this point for a lot of people. Pros Great capacity

Fast charging

Useful ports Cons A bit pricy $60 at Amazon

The Mophie Powerstation Plus XXL battery portable charger offers 20,000mAh of charge is a must-have for anyone on the move, letting you power up all your gadgets without need mains power.

The charger comes with two USB-A ports and one USB-C port, which should mean that almost everything you own can connect to it one way or another, and that massive capacity means it can power all manner of devices.

Skross Skross World Travel Adapter MUV USB 7. Must-have adapter Adaptable power For anyone who travels, the scourge of a forgotten or lost power adapter is one to be avoided at all costs. Pros Can't live without it

Every option covered

Compact Cons Cheaper ones exist $30 at Amazon

If trying to find the ultimate travel adapter for that frequent flyer in your life then you can't go wrong with the Skross World Travel Adapter. Rather than just delivering a way to plug things into work in a foreign country this adapter goes one step further and includes the ability to charge two USB devices, even if another device is connected via the adapter at the same time. It also means they won't have to pack a barrage of other chargers too.

Waterfield Designs 6x9 Gear Case 8. Handy pouch Organiser A brilliant little pouch that isn't too innovative, but still comes really in handy for tech. Pros Useful for packing

Nice and durable Cons Perhaps a luxury See at Waterfield Designs

While the Gear Pouch we listed further up is probably a little more useful thanks to its compartments and pouches, if you're just looking for a simple but really durable case to throw some cables or chargers in (or anything else for that matter), Waterfield has a simpler option.

Its 6x9 case is available in a smaller and larger size too, to suit whatever you need, and offers a great way to further compartmentalise your packing, ideal for those who need to be able to find things quickly in their luggage.