If you've got friends or family who just can't stop travelling, maybe for business but perhaps for pleasure too, you'll know that they probably love getting gifts that fit their lifestyle.
Here we've rounded up some of the best travel gadgets around today. We're sure that any of the gift suggestions below will be a sure-fire hit with any business traveller.
Sony WH-1000XM51. Best overall
AirPods Pro2. Earbud option
Waterfield Designs Gear Pouch3. Ideal organiser
- Tile
Tile Pro4. Luggage security
Bang and Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen speaker5. Portable sound
- Mophie
Mophie Powerstation XXL External Battery6. Battery backup
Skross World Travel Adapter MUV USB7. Must-have adapter
Waterfield Designs 6x9 Gear Case8. Handy pouch
Sony WH-1000XM5
Silence is golden
An amazing all-round package that sounds simply incredible, Sony's latest offering is pretty much as good as it gets.
- Incredible noise-cancelling
- Superb audio
- Comfortable for long flights
- Expensive
If the traveller you have in mind takes long journeys, chances are that some really high-quality noise-cancelling headphones could completely change their life.
Sony's latest flagship headphones are as good as any on the market, with noise-cancellation that will give them serenity and quiet on planes and trains, letting them listen to music or watch videos in total peace.
AirPods Pro
Great earbuds
The smoothest experience for Apple users.
- Tiny case
- Very good noise-cancelling
- Excellent audio
- Not as cocooning as over-ears
Maybe your traveller doesn't like the over-ear style of headphones, though - but is an Apple aficionado.
They might find the second-generation AirPods Pro perfect, in that case. They'll still get active noise cancellation for those plane and train rides, with all the benefits of Apple's easy pairing and great audio, all in case that fits inside a pocket instead of inside a bag.
Waterfield Designs Gear Pouch
Perfect pouch
This lovely little pouch is available in a few sizes for different needs, and makes travelling appreciably easier.
- Great materials
- Helpful compartments
- Makes life easier
- Not the cheapest
It's a real pain travelling with tech - your wires, chargers, cables and much more are always getting tangled and lost. That's why having a pouch like this is so key, to help you know exactly where everything is.
It helps that Waterfield uses amazing materials and careful crafting to create a really reliable and robust pouch that will last for years and years, making it a must-have for any traveller.
Tile Pro
Lifesaver
This handy tracker can save you huge amounts of hassle if your luggage goes AWOL.
- Small and easy to attach
- Well-priced
- Can be a huge bonus
- A little obvious to spot
This small luggage tag is so much more than it looks, letting the owner track the location of their bag or keys. Now coming with a replaceable battery, it has a 400ft range, and comes with a built-in siren so you can find your keys, or anything else you've attached it to. An accompanying app offers control and tracking.
Bang and Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen speaker
Superb audio
An amazing little portable speaker.
- Portable and convenient
- Great audio
- Waterproof
- Expensive
It might be small, but the B&O BeoPlay A1's big sound makes it standout in the portable Bluetooth speaker market. We may have baulked at its price tag at first, but given how good it sounds, we think it's worth every penny.
This is an ideal option for any traveller who likes to rock up in a hotel room and have their own tunes to vibe with, and despite its size is more than capable of filling a room.
Mophie Powerstation XXL External Battery
Storage for days
Battery packs are borderline necessities at this point for a lot of people.
- Great capacity
- Fast charging
- Useful ports
- A bit pricy
The Mophie Powerstation Plus XXL battery portable charger offers 20,000mAh of charge is a must-have for anyone on the move, letting you power up all your gadgets without need mains power.
The charger comes with two USB-A ports and one USB-C port, which should mean that almost everything you own can connect to it one way or another, and that massive capacity means it can power all manner of devices.
Skross World Travel Adapter MUV USB
Adaptable power
For anyone who travels, the scourge of a forgotten or lost power adapter is one to be avoided at all costs.
- Can't live without it
- Every option covered
- Compact
- Cheaper ones exist
If trying to find the ultimate travel adapter for that frequent flyer in your life then you can't go wrong with the Skross World Travel Adapter. Rather than just delivering a way to plug things into work in a foreign country this adapter goes one step further and includes the ability to charge two USB devices, even if another device is connected via the adapter at the same time. It also means they won't have to pack a barrage of other chargers too.
Waterfield Designs 6x9 Gear Case
Organiser
A brilliant little pouch that isn't too innovative, but still comes really in handy for tech.
- Useful for packing
- Nice and durable
- Perhaps a luxury
While the Gear Pouch we listed further up is probably a little more useful thanks to its compartments and pouches, if you're just looking for a simple but really durable case to throw some cables or chargers in (or anything else for that matter), Waterfield has a simpler option.
Its 6x9 case is available in a smaller and larger size too, to suit whatever you need, and offers a great way to further compartmentalise your packing, ideal for those who need to be able to find things quickly in their luggage.