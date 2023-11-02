It's easy to spend a lot of money on audio equipment, but you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to get many of the best features of premium wireless headphones anymore. A mid-range pair can do the trick, and if your goal is to spend $100 or less, even budget wireless headphones can offer great audio performance, handy features like active noise cancelation (ANC), and a comfortable fit all in the same package.

The Pocket-lint team has looked at the problem of finding a great pair of headphones from a variety of angles, whether you privilege ANC above all else, just care about getting a good wireless experience, or want something a little more portable like earbuds. For this guide, we focused on finding headphones that performed well without breaking the bank, and the best overall was the Anker SoundCore Life Q20, which had the right mix of comfort, ANC features, and high-quality audio support for a starting price that's around $50. For the rest, including our tips for choosing your own pair of budget headphones, check out our guide below.

Best budget wireless headphones: Our top picks

Anker Anker SoundCore Life Q20 1. Best overall budget wireless headphones All the bases covered $45 $60 Save $15 The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 aren't the newest pair of headphones, but their ANC features and long battery life make them a quality, cheap pair of headphones for just about anyone. Pros Adequate ANC

Support for High-Res Audio Wireless

40mm dynamic drivers Cons Newer options have better audio performance $45 at Amazon $60 at Walmart

In our opinion, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 are the best overall budget wireless headphones because they cover all of your bases. Support for High-Res Audio Wireless means the right tracks will naturally sound better and the active noise cancelation on the headphones, which Soundcore claims reduces ambient noise by up to 90 per cent, will effectively seal you off while you're listening.

What really makes the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 ideal for anyone trying to wear their headphones all day is they're able to have those more premium features while still achieving an impressive battery life. The Q20 get up to 40 hours of battery with ANC on and 60 hours with it off, which should be more than enough to get you through a busy work day, commute, and then some.

Anker Anker Soundcore Space One 2. Best premium-budget wireless headphones Extra comfortable, premium specs, on a budget The new kid on the block, the Anker Soundcore Space Ones offer better ANC and audio in an even more comfortable piece of hardware. Pros 40 hours of battery with ANC on

Support for High-Res Audio Wireless

Adjustable, flexible ear cups Cons ANC can't catch all bass frequencies $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

The Anker Soundcore Space One are more premium step-up from the Q20s, with a noticeably more comfortable design. The Space One has "floating axis" rotating earcups that let the headphones sit comfortably at a variety of angles on your head, paired with a soft headband to remove extra pressure and discomfort. They're available in more than just black too. Soundcore also sells a "latte cream" (gold and off-white) and "sky blue" version.

Of course, outside how the headphones wear, Soundcore still focused on ANC with the Space One, specifically offering two times more voice reduction when ANC is on, to drown out the busy coffee shop or bus around you. The headphones get less battery than the older Q20s at 40 hours with ANC on and 55 hours with it off, but that's just one of the tradeoffs of the sleeker design.

Sony Sony WH-CH520 3. Best budget wireless headphones for Android Affordable, but still high-quality $50 $60 Save $10 Sony's WH-CH520 doesn't have any kind of ANC, but a long battery life and extensive support for Sony's premium audio software features should make up for it. Pros Up to 50 hours battery life

Google Fast Pair

Bluetooth multipoint capabilities Cons No ANC $50 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

If affordable, but still feature-packed is your goal, the Sony WH-CH520 are the headphones to choose. They've got many of the software audio features of their more expensive sibling, the Sony WH-CH720N, just without any kind of active noise cancelation besides the seal over-ear headphones provide. Instead, you'll get up to 50 hours of battery life and access to Sony's companion app for adjusting EQ and other audio settings. They also include Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine or DSEE for improving compressed streaming audio.

Key for Android users, the Sony WH-CH520 are one of the few options in our guide with support for Google Fast Pair, which makes connecting your headphones to your phone or other Android device a one-tap affair. Google Assistant is similarly easy to access, as is Apple's Siri.

Sennheiser Sennheiser HD 350BT 4. Best budget wireless headphones for sound Minimalist and comfortable Sennheiser sound profile $89 $120 Save $31 The Sennheiser HD 350BT are visually unremarkable, but support for voice assistants, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C fast charging keep them up to date with the best of the best. Pros Support for AAC and AptX Low Latency

Dedicated button for using virtual assistants

USB-C fast charging Cons Expensive for what you get $89 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy

The Sennheiser HD 350BT are stripped down in appearance, but still comfortable to wear, with the bare minimum in terms of premium headphone features.Ultimately, you're paying for is Sennheiser's distinct sound profile, which audiophiles will be familiar with, support for higher-quality audio coding like AAC, and Bluetooth improvements, like AptX Low Latency for better synchronized audio when you're playing games or watching a movie.

The Sennheiser HD 350BTs end up being on the pricier side (as far as budget headphones go) without an obviously premium feature like active noise cancelation to show for it, but if you care about listening to high-quality audio files or audio latency bothers you, they could be worth a try.

JBL JBL Tune 710BT 5. Best budget wireless headphones for fast charging Quick charge top ups and calls with clear audio $40 $80 Save $40 JBL's Tune 710BT have a long battery life and Bluetooth multipoint, but their best feature might be their ability to add three hours of battery life with a five-minute charge. Pros Fast charging can quickly add battery life

Clear call audio

Up to 50 hours of battery life Cons No premium software features $40 at Amazon $40 at B&H Photo

The best thing about the JBL Tune 710BT headphones is that with just a few minutes of fast charging you can dramatically extend their battery life, and they already start at 50 hours, which is nothing to sniff at. JBL has otherwise included a grab bag of handy features, including the ability to connect over Bluetooth to two devices at once and seamlessly switch between them, and support for voice controls with your voice assistant of choice.

JBL promises stellar call quality with the Tune 710BT, a tricky thing to pull off without a microphone you can easily put close to your mouth. There's a reason most over-ear headsets put their mics on a boom after all, but the Tune 710BT are able to manage clearer calls than many other wireless headphones. We have reviewed many JBL products, and if you are looking to add more than just a new headphone set to your audio set up this year, check out our guide on the best JBL speakers.

1More 1MORE SonoFlow 6. Best budget wireless headphones for battery Like cheaper Sony WH-1000MX5s $80 $100 Save $20 The 1More SonoFlow are capable of premium audio features like lossless audio, with an impressive battery life to boot. Pros Support for High-Res Audio Wireless

Active noise cancelation

Up to 70 hours of battery life (ANC off) Cons Heavy $80 at Amazon $100 at Walmart

1More's SonoFlow headphones come with 40mm dynamic drivers and support for lossless audio, and specifically the High-Res Audio Wireless standard. That gives you multiple options for getting higher-quality sound out of the headphones, on top of the ANC features they already ship with. The SonoFlow also have a long battery life, provided you're comfortable turning ANC off. 1More says the headphones should get 70 hours of battery off of a single charge if ANC is turned off.

Combined with the option to listen to music through a wired connection, physical buttons for controlling playback, and Bluetooth multipoint for seamlessly switching between connection devices, they're a solid option if you're on a budget but want premium performance.

Skullcandy Skullcandy Riff Wireless 2 7. Best budget wireless headphones for kids Packs a punch and you'll never lose them $38 $50 Save $12 Available in several fun finishes, the Skullcandy Riff Wireless 2 are on-ear rather than over-ear, and have built-in Tile functionality, so they'll never get lost. Pros Up to 34 hours of battery life

Tile tracking built-in

Bluetooth multipoint Cons On-ear rather than over-ear $38 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

The Skullcandy Riff Wireless 2 are on-ear headphones, rather than over-ear, which means they can't block out sound as effectively, and don't include any kind of ANC. What you'll get instead is five fun color and pattern options and around 34 hours of battery life with fast charging that gets you four extra hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge.

Like several other headphones in this guide there's also Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, but the more interesting inclusion is built-in Tile functionality which lets the Riff Wireless 2 be tracked in the Tile app, not unlike the Find My support in Apple's AirPods Pro. The fun designs and Tile feature make the Riff Wireless 2 a solid first pair of headphones for kids or any other younger, less-careful member of your family.

Philips Philips H6506 8. Best compact budget wireless headphones No-frills, but do the job $40 $100 Save $60 The Philips H6506 are as bare bones as they come, but still manage to have a respectable battery life, dedicated buttons, and ANC. Pros Up to 30 hours of battery life (ANC off)

Folds flat or inwards to fit in bags or pockets

Physical controls for adjust playback

Bluetooth multipoint Cons No sweat or dust resistance $40 at Amazon $50 at Walmart

Philips' H6506 are as simple and plain as headphones come, with next to none of the software bells and whistles of some of our other picks. What you get instead are 32 mm drivers for deep bass and clear sound while the headphones are on, active noise cancelation, and Bluetooth multipoint for seamless switching between your phone and laptop while taking a call or watching a video.

The H6506 only gets about 30 hours of battery life with ANC off and around 25 hours with it on, which should still get you through a day, it just means you might be charging more often than some of our other picks. In a convenient design choice, the Philips H6506 can fold flat for sliding into a bag or drawer, or fold inward if you need to fit them into a smaller backpack pocket while traveling.

The bottom line: What are the best budget wireless headphones?

For most people, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 are the best overall choice, offering many of the basic features a modern premium pair of wireless headphones have (ANC, support for high-quality audio, a comfortable fit) for a highly affordable price. The Anker Soundcore Space One are a step in design, comfort and ANC performance but comes with some added costs. If the lowest possible price is your main concern, you can get Sony's WH-CH520 headphones and get access to several software features none of these other headphones support.

How do we pick the best budget wireless headphones?

Most of the wireless headphones Pocket-lint has tested fall in the premium or mid-range category in terms of price. Devices like the Sony WH-1000XM5 or Jabra Elite 8 Active are out of the $100 or less price range we set for this budget wireless headphones guide, but their features, and the ones that can reasonably show up on a cheaper pair of headphones, are a good guide.

We chose the headphones based on price first and foremost, with an eye towards battery life, comfort, and premium features like ANC. The headphones that made it on this list excelled in most or all of these categories, carrying over the best parts of the more expensive headphones Pocket-lint is deeply familiar with, at a much more affordable price.

Are wireless headphones good if I care about sound?

Unfortunately, wireless connections over Bluetooth will naturally degrade the quality of the audio coming from your phone, laptop, tablet, etc. There's just only so much data you can send over Bluetooth at a given time (that's why some headsets use a dongle that can create a 2.4Ghz wireless connection for better performance).

Wired headphones don't have that problem. And they frequently cost far less than their wireless counterpoints. The issue you run into with wired headphones, regardless of their price, is that many devices no longer include 3.5mm audio jacks. That means you'll be stuck listening on your laptop or desktop computer, or using USB-C headphones.

What's the lowest price you can pay for good wireless headphones?

While less expensive options exist, for a good pair of budget wireless headphones look in the sweet spot between $40 and $50, especially if you're buying from a known manufacturer you can trust. On the low end, that could be the Skullcandy Riff Wireless 2 we included in our guide, and on the higher-end, that's a pair of headphones like the Sony WH-CH520.