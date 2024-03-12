The beautiful thing about the world of audio is that it's incredibly varied. You can get yourself an incredible spatial-audio home theater setup, add some bookshelf speakers for your vinyl collection, and even add to it a set of handy Bluetooth headphones for all the moments when you're on the go.
That being said, even if you're on a much stricter budget, you can still get incredible audio performance if you know where to look. Of course, there are excellent budget Bluetooth headphones to pick up, but if sound quality is your biggest priority, going wired is the way to go.
-
-
-
-
-
Going for wired headphones has tons of advantages, starting from much better sound quality for the price, through a more purposeful listening experience, finally ending at a much more convenient usage overall, thanks to the lack of hassle with things like batteries or unstable wireless connection. The audio industry at the highest end has been sticking to wires for decades, and there are good reasons for it.
Even if you don't want to spend a lot on your audio setup, you can get an excellent audio experience, with much more interesting sound than your bog-standard Bluetooth headphones, when you choose wired headphones. Below you'll find excellent choices, both from well-known brands, as well as so-called Chi-Fi manufacturers, that all show great audio can come incredibly cheap, provided you know where to look.
Best budget wired headphones: Our top picks
-
Superlux HD 681Best budget wired headphones
The Superlux HD 681 are one of the long-time budget audio wonders. These AKG K240-clones sound amazing, providing a relatively natural sound with a bit of a V-shaped sound curve and a small drop-off at the sub-bass. However, their standout feature is the incredible imaging and soundscape. IUf you want to experience true spatial sound on a budget, coupled with amazingly good sound quality, the Superlux are the way to go.
-
Samson SR850Best alternative-sounding budget wired headphones
Another one of the semi-open AKG K240 clones, the Samson SR850 provides a bit less balanced sound than the Superlux HD681, with more of an emphasis on the top end. This might result in a harsh sound for some ears, but also allows the Samsons to be extremely detailed - unless, of course, you want a lot of bass. The imaging and soundstage is equally as good as the Superlux, and the build quality - maybe except from the PU leather on the rim of the earcups is even better than the HD 681.
-
Philips SHP9600Best neutral-sounding budget wired headphones
Philips does not let the Chi-Fi wonders occupy all the spots in this collection with the excellent SHP9600. If you're looking for the most balanced sound, this is exactly the choice for you. The SHP9600 are detailed, sound very natural, and even offer an impressively pronounced bass for an open-back design. Couple that with an amazing soundstage and an impressive build quality, and you get an extremely competitive set of cans.
-
Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBest closed-back budget wired headphones$49 $69 Save $20
As you can see, budget over-ear headphones are a bit dominated by the open-back designs. However, the Audio-Technica ATH-M20x is an excellent performer if you want the advantages of a closed-back construction, like noise isolation and better bass response. They sound superb, with a pronounced, fun V-shaped sound curve, and look the part with the well-known Audio-Technica design.
-
Linsoul Kiwi Ears CadenzaBest budget IEMs
If you're considering IEMs, the best budget set you can get right now is the Kiwi Ears Cadenza. They're the perfect mixture of a beautiful, neutral sound, with lively bass and equally bright trebles. Surprisingly for IEMs, they also offer really good soundstage, and in general, could easily compete in a similar roundup without the "budget" prefix - they are just incredible IEMs that you should immediately add to your collection.
-
Truthear x Crinacle ZEROBest-tuned budget IEMs
The Truthear x Crinacle ZERO are a brainchild of the audiophile-extraordinaire Crinacle, who is responsible for tuning these to the popular Harman target sound curve. The reception for these has been exceedingly positive, with numerous listeners standing by the excellent tuning. It sounds fun but still within the limits of reason, although the highs can be a bit sharp. They are also by far the best built out of the IEM choices here, with a gorgeous, resin back.
-
KZ ZSN Pro XBest budget IEMs with a removable cable
My personal darlings, the KZ ZSN Pro X, are still a great choice if you're looking for a cheap set of IEMs that come with a detachable cable and sound excellent. They are a huge step-up from even mid-range Bluetooth earbuds, and come with a fun, V-shaped sound curve that is a bit bassy for my liking, but still without going overboard or muddy. However, the level of detail and soundstage they provide punches well above their price, making for an excellent set of value headphones.
-
Truthear HolaBest ultra-low-budget IEMs
The Truthear Hola really are a testament that Chi-Fi manufacturers must have some paranormal powers. For less than $20 you get an excellent-sounding set of IEMs that, honestly, could last you a lifetime. They sound fun and detailed, with do-it-all, a bit warm tuning and a comfortable, 3D-printed chassis. If you have $20 banging around, get yourself a pair of these and get lost in their excellent sound.
Bottom line: what are the best budget wired headphones?
In the end, it's really tough choosing the best wired set of headphones. Most people will like different headphones based on their personal sound preferences, fit preferences etc.
That being said, if you want to go for an over-ear construction, you cannot go wrong with the Superlux HD 681. It's a semi-open construction with incredible, almost-neutral sound, a great fit and an amazing soundstage and imaging, and often goes on sale for under $50.
If you prefer IEMs, or in-ear monitors, your best bet would be the Kiwi Ears Cadenza. For just $35, they deliver excellent and detailed sound that can easily match brand-name earphones in the $200-$250 range.
Honestly though, every pick in this collection has something to say for itself, with different sound profiles, fits, and listening experiences. The beauty of budget audio is that you could, potentially, buy them all and experience all the differences in sound and musical experience, all for much less than one set of mid-range headphones.
FAQ
Q: Why should I use wired headphones?
Even though Bluetooth headphones are undoubtedly more popular, wired headphones still have a lot going for them. If you're not sure about going back to the wired life, here are some advantages that cords have over Bluetooth:
Cheaper price: You pay much less for similar sound quality when going for a wired set of headphones.
Eternal battery life: Wired headphones use the battery of the device they are connected to, so you don't need to charge them or carry around a charging case.
Convenience: Wires can actually add convenience, giving you better ergonomics, a more stable connection with the audio source, and even help you keep track of your small earbuds.
Greater versatility: Wired headphones are much more varied and interesting than Bluetooth headphones, which generally go for the same, closed-back style with ANC. You can get wired open-back headphones, or headphones with different kinds of drivers.
Q: Is there anything more I need to use wired headphones?
In the lineup we've chosen, all the headphones are very easy to drive. That means all you need to start listening is an audio source, such as your phone if you still have a headphone jack, or maybe an old MP3 player. Alternatively, you can get cheap USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapters that will allow you to listen to music with your wired headphones even without a headphone jack in your phone.
However, if you go a bit higher-end, you can encounter headphones -- especially over-ear designs -- that might require more power to drive than a phone or a regular MP3 player can provide. These headphones have to be powered by a headphone amplifier which is able to supply much more power to more demanding sets of headphones.