The beautiful thing about the world of audio is that it's incredibly varied. You can get yourself an incredible spatial-audio home theater setup, add some bookshelf speakers for your vinyl collection, and even add to it a set of handy Bluetooth headphones for all the moments when you're on the go.

That being said, even if you're on a much stricter budget, you can still get incredible audio performance if you know where to look. Of course, there are excellent budget Bluetooth headphones to pick up, but if sound quality is your biggest priority, going wired is the way to go.

Going for wired headphones has tons of advantages, starting from much better sound quality for the price, through a more purposeful listening experience, finally ending at a much more convenient usage overall, thanks to the lack of hassle with things like batteries or unstable wireless connection. The audio industry at the highest end has been sticking to wires for decades, and there are good reasons for it.

Even if you don't want to spend a lot on your audio setup, you can get an excellent audio experience, with much more interesting sound than your bog-standard Bluetooth headphones, when you choose wired headphones. Below you'll find excellent choices, both from well-known brands, as well as so-called Chi-Fi manufacturers, that all show great audio can come incredibly cheap, provided you know where to look.

Best budget wired headphones: Our top picks