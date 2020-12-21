Grabbing yourself a top soundbar is a necessity for getting the most out of your TV, or else you risk weak sound wasting the potential of your setup.

Luckily, what was once an area only accessible to serious Hi-Fi fans has now become wildly more accessible for the average TV watcher, making it easier than ever before to ditch the flat sound filtering out the back and instead put the audio front and centre.

The only hard part is deciding which soundbar is best for your home, as there are stacks of options to match every budget. To take some of the hard work out of this process, we've rounded up some of the top options you can buy - let's explore them below.

Our Top Pick: Best Cheap Soundbar

JBL JBL Bar 2.1 1. Best Buy Reliable pair JBL showcases its class with this outstanding soundbar and subwoofer pair. Pros Doby Atmos and DTS:X support

Deep bass from the subwoofer

Chromecast and Airplay built-in Cons On the more expensive side See at Amazon

If you want a soundbar and subwoofer pair that can provide an instant and easy upgrade from your current TV audio setup, the JBL Bar 2.1 is exactly that.

It's designed with a slim profile - measuring in at 38 x 2.3 x 2.7-inches - and features Dolby Digital, JBL's proprietary Surround Sound technology and a peak power output of 300W. The wireless subwoofer, like others on this list, is also a very welcome addition, adding deep, rich bass to make this a balanced setup.

For those who want to easily switch between their HDMI output, too, there's plenty of user control available. As well as being able to be managed by the included remote control, AUX, Bluetooth, USB are all on board.

Polk Polk Audio Signa S3 2. Runner Up Elite pairing Polk delivers another powerful pairing that audiophiles will love. Pros Nice styling

Good bass response

Chromecast built-in Cons 5-minute auto-power-off can be annoying See at Amazon

While there is a newer model available, this older entrant into the Audio Signa range is better value than ever, making it a worthy addition to our list.

The soundbar and subwoofer work together excellently to provide wonderfully balanced audio, whether you're streaming something from Netflix, taking advantage of the Bluetooth support by listening to some music, or even playing something through the built-in Google Chromecast.

The 35.4 x 3.2 x 2.1-inch bar can also be mounted or rested on a TV bench, with just a sole HDMI ARC input required to get things started.

Yamaha Yamaha SR-C20A 3. A Top Pick Save some space With a more compact design, this is a super all-in-one soundbar that can live on desks, TV units or walls. Pros Small yet powerful

Dedicated gaming mode

Virtual surround sound tech Cons No support for spatial audio formats See at Amazon

Whether you have a gaming desk setup or you just simply want to save some space near your TV, a more compact soundbar like the Yamaha SR-C20A is a great one to consider.

Rather than billing itself as the key unit in a surround sound setup, this 28 x 3 x 3-inch bar is an all-in-one driver, with a built-in subwoofer and passive radiators.

Considering its lack of support from auxiliary speakers, it does a mighty impressive job of providing room-filling, rich and balanced sound.

There are also plenty of options when it comes to connections, with Bluetooth, HDMI, optical and AUX all available.

Majority Majority Snowdon II 4. Strong Contender Keep things simple An ultra-budget soundbar that still packs in plenty of smart audio features. Pros Incredible value

Surprising audio fidelity Cons Jumps to full volume after a power cycle See at Amazon

Majority may not boast the household name of other brands, but the price of its Snowdon II soundbar is hard to argue with.

For an ultra-low outlay, you can experience richer TV sound via the device's RCA cable, optical input, AUX port, or even Bluetooth, allowing you to stream music wirelessly from your phone or tablet.

The 3.2 x 31.8 x 3.2-inch bar can also be mounted or rested atop a TV stand, with the included remote letting you tweak treble and bass settings, as well as select modes for music, movies, and speech.

Bose Bose Solo 5 5. Also Great Classic sound and style A compact, stylish soundbar that will give most households a giant leap forward in audio quality. Pros Compact size

Easy setup

Reasonable price (for Bose anyway) Cons Narrow soundstage See at Amazon

Bose's Solo 5 setup may be a little long in the tooth, but it's still a very solid audio bar - and for an affordable price, too, considering the brand's pedigree.

The 2.6 x 21.6 x 3.4-inch device is simple but effective, giving you a singular optical audio input, coaxial audio input, and a 3.5mm aux port, meaning you should only require a single lead into your TV to instantly receive better sound.

As with many options on this list, it also offers Bluetooth support, which means it can be used as a standard speaker for your music.

Don't forget to use the included universal remote to tweak the audio settings and control your Bluetooth devices, too.