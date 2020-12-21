Grabbing yourself a top soundbar is a necessity for getting the most out of your TV, or else you risk weak sound wasting the potential of your setup.
Luckily, what was once an area only accessible to serious Hi-Fi fans has now become wildly more accessible for the average TV watcher, making it easier than ever before to ditch the flat sound filtering out the back and instead put the audio front and centre.
The only hard part is deciding which soundbar is best for your home, as there are stacks of options to match every budget. To take some of the hard work out of this process, we've rounded up some of the top options you can buy - let's explore them below.
Our Top Pick: Best Cheap Soundbar
JBL Bar 2.11. Best Buy
Polk Audio Signa S32. Runner Up
Yamaha SR-C20A3. A Top Pick
Majority Snowdon II4. Strong Contender
Bose Solo 55. Also Great
JBL Bar 2.1
Reliable pair
JBL showcases its class with this outstanding soundbar and subwoofer pair.
- Doby Atmos and DTS:X support
- Deep bass from the subwoofer
- Chromecast and Airplay built-in
- On the more expensive side
If you want a soundbar and subwoofer pair that can provide an instant and easy upgrade from your current TV audio setup, the JBL Bar 2.1 is exactly that.
It's designed with a slim profile - measuring in at 38 x 2.3 x 2.7-inches - and features Dolby Digital, JBL's proprietary Surround Sound technology and a peak power output of 300W. The wireless subwoofer, like others on this list, is also a very welcome addition, adding deep, rich bass to make this a balanced setup.
For those who want to easily switch between their HDMI output, too, there's plenty of user control available. As well as being able to be managed by the included remote control, AUX, Bluetooth, USB are all on board.
Polk Audio Signa S3
Elite pairing
Polk delivers another powerful pairing that audiophiles will love.
- Nice styling
- Good bass response
- Chromecast built-in
- 5-minute auto-power-off can be annoying
While there is a newer model available, this older entrant into the Audio Signa range is better value than ever, making it a worthy addition to our list.
The soundbar and subwoofer work together excellently to provide wonderfully balanced audio, whether you're streaming something from Netflix, taking advantage of the Bluetooth support by listening to some music, or even playing something through the built-in Google Chromecast.
The 35.4 x 3.2 x 2.1-inch bar can also be mounted or rested on a TV bench, with just a sole HDMI ARC input required to get things started.
Yamaha SR-C20A
Save some space
With a more compact design, this is a super all-in-one soundbar that can live on desks, TV units or walls.
- Small yet powerful
- Dedicated gaming mode
- Virtual surround sound tech
- No support for spatial audio formats
Whether you have a gaming desk setup or you just simply want to save some space near your TV, a more compact soundbar like the Yamaha SR-C20A is a great one to consider.
Rather than billing itself as the key unit in a surround sound setup, this 28 x 3 x 3-inch bar is an all-in-one driver, with a built-in subwoofer and passive radiators.
Considering its lack of support from auxiliary speakers, it does a mighty impressive job of providing room-filling, rich and balanced sound.
There are also plenty of options when it comes to connections, with Bluetooth, HDMI, optical and AUX all available.
Majority Snowdon II
Keep things simple
An ultra-budget soundbar that still packs in plenty of smart audio features.
- Incredible value
- Surprising audio fidelity
- Jumps to full volume after a power cycle
Majority may not boast the household name of other brands, but the price of its Snowdon II soundbar is hard to argue with.
For an ultra-low outlay, you can experience richer TV sound via the device's RCA cable, optical input, AUX port, or even Bluetooth, allowing you to stream music wirelessly from your phone or tablet.
The 3.2 x 31.8 x 3.2-inch bar can also be mounted or rested atop a TV stand, with the included remote letting you tweak treble and bass settings, as well as select modes for music, movies, and speech.
Bose Solo 5
Classic sound and style
A compact, stylish soundbar that will give most households a giant leap forward in audio quality.
- Compact size
- Easy setup
- Reasonable price (for Bose anyway)
- Narrow soundstage
Bose's Solo 5 setup may be a little long in the tooth, but it's still a very solid audio bar - and for an affordable price, too, considering the brand's pedigree.
The 2.6 x 21.6 x 3.4-inch device is simple but effective, giving you a singular optical audio input, coaxial audio input, and a 3.5mm aux port, meaning you should only require a single lead into your TV to instantly receive better sound.
As with many options on this list, it also offers Bluetooth support, which means it can be used as a standard speaker for your music.
Don't forget to use the included universal remote to tweak the audio settings and control your Bluetooth devices, too.