A soundbar is an excellent option for getting the most out of your TV. Soundbars combat weak sound and avoid wasting the potential of your setup. Luckily, what was once an area only accessible to those who have major funds has now become wildly more accessible for average TV streamers and gamers - making it easier than ever to ditch the flat sound and put the audio front and centre.

Related: Best soundbar: Boost your TV audio

The only hard part is deciding which soundbar is best for your home, as there are stacks of options to match every budget. In this case, if you see "cheap" mentioned, we mean expense compared to high-expense models. It doesn't necessarily mean poor build quality or sound - we looked for the best wallet-friendly options that can still offer you the benefits of a quality soundbar. To take some of the hard work out of this process, we've rounded up some of the top lower-cost soundbars you can buy - let's dive in.

Best budget soundbars: Our top choices

JBL JBL Bar 2.1 1. Best budget soundbar overall Reliable pair that provides amazing cinematic immersion JBL showcases its class with this outstanding soundbar and subwoofer pair. Pros Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support

Deep bass from the subwoofer

Chromecast and Airplay built-in Cons No automatic speaker calibration $190 at Amazon

If you want a soundbar and subwoofer pair that can provide an instant and easy upgrade from your current TV audio setup, the JBL Bar 2.1 is exactly that. It's designed with a slim profile and measures at 38 x 2.3 x 2.7in - and features Dolby Digital, JBL's proprietary Surround Sound technology and a peak power output of 300W. The wireless subwoofer, like others on this list, is also a very welcome addition, adding deep, rich bass to make this a balanced setup.

Related: Best Bluetooth headphone adapters: Wirelessly connect wherever, whenever

For those who want to easily switch between their HDMI output, too, there's plenty of user control available. As well as being able to be managed by the included remote control, AUX, Bluetooth, USB are all on board. While we're being a bit particular, it's worth noting that the JBL Bar 2.1 and wireless subwoofer lack automatic speaker calibration, which may require some trial and error to achieve the optimal setup. However, considering its affordable price, this minor inconvenience quickly becomes inconsequential.

Polk Polk Audio Signa S3 2. Second best overall budget soundbar Elite pairing available Polk delivers another powerful pairing that audiophiles will love. Pros Nice styling

Good bass response

Chromecast built-in Cons Five minute auto-power-off can be annoying $299 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

While there is a newer model available, this older entrant into the Audio Signa range is better value than ever, making it a worthy addition to our list. The soundbar and subwoofer work together excellently to provide wonderfully balanced audio, whether you're streaming something from Netflix, taking advantage of the Bluetooth support by listening to some music, or even playing something through the built-in Google Chromecast. The 35.4 x 3.2 x 2.1in bar can also be mounted or rested on a TV bench, with just a sole HDMI ARC input required to get things started.

Yamaha Yamaha SR-C20A 3. Best budget soundbar with integrated subwoofer Integrated woofer is a space saver $130 $180 Save $50 With a more compact design, this is a super all-in-one soundbar that can live on desks, TV units or walls. Pros Small yet powerful

Dedicated gaming mode

Virtual surround sound tech Cons No support for spatial audio formats $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

Whether you have a gaming desk setup or you just simply want to save some space near your TV, a more compact soundbar like the Yamaha SR-C20A is a great one to consider. Rather than billing itself as the key unit in a surround sound setup, this 28 x 3 x 3in bar is an all-in-one driver, with a built-in subwoofer and passive radiators. Considering its lack of support from auxiliary speakers, it does a mighty impressive job of providing room-filling, rich and balanced sound.

There are also plenty of options when it comes to connections, with Bluetooth, HDMI, optical and AUX all available. Also, if there's one thing you can rely on from a Yamaha product, it's a quality build and the SR-C20A is no exception. One thing you can always count on with Yamaha products is their exceptional build quality, and the SR-C20A is no different. Although it's a little more expensive than others on our list, the SR-C20A will easily provide you with immersive listening for years - in Yamaha, we trust.

Majority Majority Snowdon II 4. Best budget soundbar under $100 Keep things simple An ultra-budget soundbar that still packs in plenty of smart audio features. Pros Incredible value

Surprising audio fidelity

Very easy set-up Cons Jumps to full volume after a power cycle $75 at Amazon

Majority may not boast the household name of other brands, but the price of its Snowdon II soundbar is hard to argue with. For an ultra-low outlay, you can experience richer TV sound via the device's RCA cable, optical input, AUX port, or even Bluetooth, allowing you to stream music wirelessly from your phone or tablet.

Related: Best gifts for gamers: From our gamers to yours this season

The 3.2 x 31.8 x 3.2in bar can also be mounted or rested atop a TV stand, with the included remote letting you tweak treble and bass settings, as well as select modes for music, movies, and speech. One minor concern we've encountered relates to the soundbar's volume behavior. Specifically, when you power off and then on the soundbar, it defaults to full volume, which might require occasional adjustment. However, this is a minor inconvenience and for $75/£60, we can't really grumble.

(Editor's note: Majority's Snowdon II model is sold through Amazon UK, but does ship to the US. The price listing on Amazon UK is in pounds, the $75 estimate is a conversion at time of writing and may adjust slightly.)

Bose Bose Solo 5 5. Best budget soundbar from Bose Classic sound and style A compact, stylish soundbar that will give most households a giant leap forward in audio quality. Pros Compact size

Easy setup

Bluetooth connectivity is a nice bonus Cons Narrow soundstage $180 at Amazon

Bose's Solo 5 setup may be a little long in the tooth, but it's still a very solid audio bar - and for an affordable price, too, considering the brand's pedigree. The 2.6 x 21.6 x 3.4in device is simple but effective, giving you a singular optical audio input, coaxial audio input, and a 3.5mm aux port, meaning you should only require a single lead into your TV to instantly receive better sound.

As with many options on this list, it also offers Bluetooth support, which means it can be used as a standard speaker for your music. Don't forget to use the included universal remote to tweak the audio settings and control your Bluetooth devices, too.

Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung HW-C450 6. Best budget soundbar for night listening Stellar offering from Samsung $138 $198 Save $60 A fantastic affordable entry from the South Korean giants. Expect a powerful bass response and immersive 3D audio all housed in a compact, sleek design. Pros 'Night mode' makes this a versatile family soundbar

Bluetooth compatible

'Game mode' is perfect for gamers Cons Not smart assistant capable $138 at Amazon

It's no surprise to see an entry from Samsung on our list. The South Korean mega-brand has been producing industry-leading soundbars since the first one hit the market in 2008. Although you can spend well into four digits on its top-end soundbars, there's plenty to love about its more affordable options, such as the HW-C450.

Related: Best waterproof Bluetooth speakers: Top beach-safe speakers

Firstly, and most importantly, the HW-C450 sounds fantastic. This is partly due to Samsung's clever implementation of DTSVirtual: X audio dispersion technology. It disperses sound waves around the room, almost in a circular motion, completely immersing the listener. It feels like you are in the middle of the film you are watching.

The integrated subwoofer not only saves space, it projects low-end frequency with an authoritative punch. If you want more, turn on the bass boost mode, but be warned, your downstairs neighbours may not be best pleased. A unique feature of the Samsung HW-C450 is 'night mode.' This mode compresses the audio and disperses it in a more directional projection. Ideal if you have little kids who sleep early, or if those aforementioned downstairs neighbors start to get a bit grouchy.

The bottom line: What's the best budget soundbar?

If you're seeking an affordable soundbar that combines excellent features and great sound quality, your search ends with the JBL Bar 2.1. This soundbar supports smart assistants, comes with a wireless subwoofer and has a peak performance of 300 watts. Offering the best of both worlds, it is feature packed and very affordable.

JBL JBL Bar 2.1 Editor's Choice $190 at Amazon

If you really don't want to outlay much money at all, then check out the Majority Snowdon II. It performs very well considering it has a two-digit price tag, and it delivers a pleasing low-end that will leave you pleased. However, make sure to turn the volume down after switching it back on, as after a power cycle, the soundbar automatically goes to full volume. If brand loyalty is big in your home, and you're searching for a known name, we recommend Bose and Samsung's offerings on the lower end of the budget.

How did we choose the best budget soundbars?

There were different criteria taken into account when creating our list of the best cheap soundbars. Firstly, this being a list with the emphasis on affordable products, price was a crucial factor. Every soundbar on our list is under $300, with only one option being over $200.

Secondly, we wanted to pick products that were currently on the market and widely available. Specifications such as build quality, audio quality, connection options, and including technology were the main factors that influenced our decision. Also, there's nothing quite like a first-hand experience and when a member of our Pocket-lint team has reviewed a product, we have included it in our list.

Are budget soundbars worth it?

Although some soundbars can cost 4 figure price tags, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get some brilliant, immersive home audio. Our list proves that there are plenty of products out there that will satisfy most people's needs for home audio and entertainment. Of course, the more you spend, the better and better your home audio experience is going to sound, but the best budget soundbars from Samsung, Bose and JBL give even the pricier soundbars a run for their money.

What brands make the best soundbars?

The choice of soundbars has never been greater. This is partly due to the number of different tech brands that are dipping their toes into the world of home audio. But who can you trust? What brand do you go with? Well, if we've included a brand on our list, you can rest assured you'll be getting a fantastic product.

However, the brands that continue to pop up again and again are Samsung, JBL and Bose. All three have been in the audio technology business as long as each other and all have a variety of different soundbars across a plethora of budgets. Their longstanding reputation for quality and innovation makes them reliable choices in the competitive soundbar market.