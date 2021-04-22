Just because you want a cheap phone, doesn't mean you have to totally compromise on the available features. There are plenty of bargain phones under $200 / £200, and they're often so good it seems bizarre a flagship phone costs at least four times as much.

Budget phones might not have all of the latest features, but, an affordable smartphone can still be good-looking with decent specs, good battery life and solid performance - all while saving money at the same time.

Who can argue with that? Here's our guide to the best budget phones around. If you have a little more to spend, check out our guide to mid-range smartphones.

Our Top Picks

Redmi Redmi Note 11 1. Best budget phone Best all-rounder Packed with features usually only found on more expensive devices, the Redmi Note 11 is an all-around performer at a bargain price. Pros Five cameras onboard

90Hz AMOLED display

33W fast charging Cons 2MP macro and depth cameras aren't very useful

MIUI has some quirks $177 at Amazon

The Redmi Note 11 is one of the most feature-rich smartphones you can find in this price range. It packs 5 cameras, microSD and dual SIM support, 33W fast charging and it even has a headphone socket - something you won't often find on pricier counterparts.

Combine all this with a beefy 5,000 mAh battery, IP53 water and dust resistance, as well as Gorilla Glass 3, the Redmi Note 11 is ready for whatever life can throw at it. This is a phone that punches well above its weight.

Cheap phones we also recommend

While the Redmi Note 11 is at the top of our list, we know it won't be the right phone for everyone. We all look for different things in a smartphone. Maybe you're craving 5G speeds, or maybe your top priority is gaming performance. With that in mind, we've also selected the following devices for you to consider.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) 2. Best software experience Stylish with a stylus The Moto G Stylus might not have the most impressive spec sheet, but, when it comes to software performance, no one else comes close at this price range. Plus, it comes with a stylus. Pros Comes with a built-in stylus

Great software

2-day battery life Cons IPS display

Not the fastest processor $179 at Amazon

The Moto G Stylus is an attractive phone with a built-in stylus, so you can take notes and doodle on the go. This phone might not have the most impressive spec sheet, but it offers excellent battery life and one of the best software experiences in this price range.

The display could be better, it's an IPS panel, rather than the OLED tech that's found on most modern smartphones - but it's large, bright and 90Hz, which makes navigating the OS feel smooth and responsive.

Nokia Nokia C21 Plus 3. Best value Incredibly cheap If you're on a really tight budget, the Nokia C21 Plus offers unmatched value for money. Pros One of the cheapest options

Nicely designed

Decent performance Cons Micro USB

No NFC $124 at Amazon

The Nokia C21 Plus is a basic smartphone, and it's not going to wow you with its specs, but if you're looking for something cheap nothing comes close to the value on offer here.

At around half the price of some of our other picks, you get a quality device from a trusted manufacturer with decent cameras and performance that's easy to live with. The biggest turn-off, for us, is that it charges slowly and uses a micro-USB connector, otherwise, it's a solid phone for the price.

Realme Realme 9i 4. Jack of all trades Slick looks, speedy charging With a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate, the Realme 9i is a smooth operator. The 50MP main shooter and fast charge support are appealing, too. Pros 90Hz display

33W fast charge

Long battery life Cons No 5G

Limited RAM $169 at Amazon

The Realme 9i doesn't excel in one specific area, but it's well-rounded and offers a lot for its price point. You get a large and smooth 90Hz display, it's only IPS, but it still looks nice. Battery life is good, and 33W fast charging gets you topped up in no time.

Performance is similar to the Redmi Note 11, so it'll handle a bit of gaming if you stick to less graphically strenuous titles. Camera performance is decent, too, thanks to a 50MP main shooter.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy A13 5. Big brand pick Affordable option from a trusted brand Samsung's trademark style and build quality at a really fantastic price. It's got all the features you could need, we just wish it was a little bit snappier. Pros Great main camera

Expandable storage and headphone socket

Samsung dependability Cons Lots of bloatware

Sluggish performance $167 at Amazon

There's something to be said for owning a Samsung smartphone, as the manufacturer is one of the largest in the world for good reason. You tend to get great design and top-notch reliability, on the cheaper end of the scale, the same is true with the Galaxy A13.

We think this is the most stylish smartphone to make our list, but, beyond looks, it ticks a lot of other boxes, too. The A13 has a giant 5,000 mAh battery, expandable storage, a headphone socket and an impressive 50MP main sensor. Unfortunately, when it comes to performance, it's just a bit sluggish compared to similarly priced options.

How to choose a cheap phone

Choosing a cheap phone is no easy feat, there are a staggering number of options on the market and all offer their own advantages and shortcomings.

To help you narrow down your options, here are a few things to think about before you commit to a new phone.

Determining your must-have features

A phone is a hugely personal thing and everyone uses theirs slightly differently. For example, if you're a die-hard fan of wired headphones then you'll obviously need a device that has a headphone jack. Luckily, at the budget end of the spectrum, the headphone jack is a lot more prevalent than at the high end. However, if you love Bluetooth headphones, then you aren't going to care as much, you might instead want to pay attention to the Bluetooth versions supported by the handset to ensure that you're getting the best wireless experience.

Another example is if you're a fan of the great outdoors, you might want to seek out devices that have a degree of water and dust protection, for added peace of mind. Similarly, strong battery life is a must if you'll be spending a lot of time far away from power outlets.

Have a think about how and where you'll mostly be using your device and the must-have features will start to become apparent.

Camera considerations

These days, your smartphone is likely one of the primary ways that you take pictures, so you might want to pay close attention to the cameras offered on your next phone.

The cameras offered by budget phones are becoming more and more impressive, some of the options on our list offer up to five separate cameras for snapping the perfect shot.

This is an area where looks can be deceiving, just because a phone has lots of lenses on the back, doesn't mean that they're good quality - or even particularly useful to begin with.

Specs that we think are most important are the resolution of the main sensor and whether or not the device has an ultra-wide camera. We tend to find the wide modes get a lot of use whereas telephoto and macro offerings aren't as useful for most people.

Choosing where to compromise

The fact is, all phones at this price point, as impressive as they can be, will have to cut corners somewhere. Just as it's important to figure out your must-have features, it's equally important to figure out where you can afford to compromise.

For example, maybe you absolutely love taking photos and never play games on your phone. In that case, you can afford to skimp on the processing power in favour of a higher-megapixel sensor.

With budget smartphones, it's all about finding the right balance of features, specifications and affordability. Hopefully, with these things in mind, you'll be well on your way to budget phone bliss.