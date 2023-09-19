Did you know that the first product Bose released, way back in 1966, was a colossal array of 22 speakers designed to create a massive sonic environment? Thankfully they decided to chill out a little bit and over the years became one of the world's leading audio brands, producing amplifiers, speakers and headphones that are carefully tuned to enhance the listening experience.
In 2023, they offer an extensive and diverse array of products - almost too many to keep track of. But that's our whole job, so here's our picks of the best Bose speakers for any occasion from home systems, portable options, and even for those looking to pump up the noise at concerts and parties.
- Bose Home Speaker 500
Bose Home Speaker 500Editor's Choice
One of the best all-purpose speakers Bose produces, the 500 is a beefy smart speaker with Alexa voice controls. It delivers wall-to-wall stereo sound with great responsiveness, and using SimpleSync technology it networks with other speakers for persistent audio.
- Bose Companion 2 Series III Speakers
Bose Companion 2 Series III Multimedia SpeakersBest Bose computer speakers
The Companion series speakers are Bose's classic desktop models, delivering immersive stereo in a small footprint with TrueSpace stereo digital processing circuitry. They're simple to set up and offer an additional aux input port for a second audio source.
-
Bose SoundLink Flex
Bose SoundLink FlexBest portable Bose speaker
This is a tremendously capable portable speaker that use Bose's Position Qtechnology to detect its location in a room and modulate audio output for the crispest, clearest sound. It's also durable, rated to IP67 waterproof speaker standards, so you can take it anywhere with no fear.
- Bose Smart Soundbar 600
Bose Smart Soundbar 600Best Bose soundbar$450 $500 Save $50
If you want your home theater or gaming setup to have immersive stereo sound at a reasonable price, the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is a great choice. With Dolby Atmos support and TrueSpace technology to upmix signals into multi-channel bliss.
- Bose SoundLink Micro
Bose SoundLink MicroBest Bose mini speaker
One of the best-sounding mini speakers you can pick up, with excellent waterproofing tacked on. The SoundLink Micro weighs just over 10 ounces but pumps out potent bass no matter where you take it.
-
Bose S1 Pro
Bose S1 ProBest Bose for parties and concerts$500 $600 Save $100
For audio professionals or anybody who really needs to pump out the decibels, the Bose S1 Pro is a beast at parties, concerts and more. It supports Bluetooth connectivity as well as 1/4 inch inputs for microphones and guitars.
- Bose 791 In-Ceiling Speaker
Bose 791 In-Ceiling SpeakerBest Bose for full house stereo system
Bose has products in just about every possible form factor, and if you're working up a full-house stereo system their 791 speaker is an incredible choice. It delivers high-quality, full-range performance with a nearly invisible slim bezel.
- Bose / Pocket-lint
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth SpeakerBest Premium Bose travel speaker
In a more traditional cylindrical form factor, the SoundLink Revolve++ is a really solid travel speaker with waterproofing, a carrying handle and dynamic audio. The battery delivers up to 17 hours of performance.
How We Picked The Best Bose Speakers
At Pocket-Lint, we make it our mission to review as many products as possible, so our selection here is shaped by real hands-on time with these devices, like the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 and the SoundLink Revolve+. We also compare them to the other leading brands on the market in terms of price and performance. That means that we come to recommendations with as clear and unbiased a perspective as possible.
For this list, our top pick is the Bose Home Speaker 500. That's the unit that has the most flexibility and power for the price and will work in the most different space configurations. If you're looking for more portability, the SoundLink Flex takes the top spot for its durability and price. For the smallest possible unit, the SoundLink Micro delivers surprisingly robust sound from a tiny package.
Bose has built a reputation in the audio industry for high performance and prices to match, but if you're serious about your sound they're one of the best mass-market options out there. No matter what your sonic needs are, they have a product that will hit your sweet spot.