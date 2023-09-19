Did you know that the first product Bose released, way back in 1966, was a colossal array of 22 speakers designed to create a massive sonic environment? Thankfully they decided to chill out a little bit and over the years became one of the world's leading audio brands, producing amplifiers, speakers and headphones that are carefully tuned to enhance the listening experience.

In 2023, they offer an extensive and diverse array of products - almost too many to keep track of. But that's our whole job, so here's our picks of the best Bose speakers for any occasion from home systems, portable options, and even for those looking to pump up the noise at concerts and parties.