There are not many brands in the headphone industry better known than Bose. A true titan, the audio giants have spread fantastic innovations like noise-canceling technology to the masses since 1964. Keeping its owners - Amar Bose - sound engineering background as a core principle, the best Bose headphones appeal to music aficionados and casual listeners alike.

Regardless of which of these categories you fall into, the best Bose headphones will do everything you need them to do and more. From over-ear Bluetooth wireless headphones to subtle, lightweight earbuds, if you're listening to music, audiobooks or podcasts doing so with Bose is always a pleasure.

While Bose is an industry leader, the company has a range of over-ear and in-ear headphones that each serve a different function for different preferences at various price tags. The good news is all Bose products are quality and worth the investment, but for this list we utilized our accumulated knowledge to pick the best Bose headphones currently on the market. No matter your budget, requirements or preferences, there will be something on this list for you - starting with our first pick, the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra over-ear cans.

Best Bose headphones: Our top picks

Bose / Pocket-lint Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones 1. Best Bose headphones overall A fantastic new flagship Bose's newest flagship headphones take up the mantle incredibly well. Pros Superb noise cancelation

Crystal clear audio

Punchy low-end Cons Mixed results with immersion mode $429 at Amazon $429 at Best Buy $429 at Bose

The newest kid on the block, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the company's latest flagship headphones. We're pleased to report that they take that mantle with pride and do a fantastic job of delivering Bose's best features; fantastic noise cancelation, detailed audio and a comfortable fit.

As for noise cancelation, the most exciting feature of the Ultra is the new Immersion Mode. In Immersion Mode, the noise cancelation is turned up to the max, with an added spatial sound effect. Although we found it to be a little hit-and-miss, it's certainly an interesting new technology.

Furthermore, the Ultra allows you to add your own custom noise cancelation settings for very specific fine-tuning. Oh, and there is a WindBlock setting, ideal if you're particularly active and are planning on wearing them on your morning run or dog walk.

Additionally, you won't be surprised that the Ultra's sound brilliant. That characteristic Bose clear mid-range and low-end rumble is ever present and we were super impressed with their performance. The custom tune calibration will always make sure you're getting the best response possible, which is cleverly achieved by an advanced microphone array.

Bose/ Pocket-lint Bose QuietComfort Headphones 2. Best Bose headphones for travel Compact and bass-y The new Bose QuietComfort Headphones are ideal for traveling. Foldable down to a compact size, lightweight and comfortable, they are the perfect companion for long trips. Pros Great battery life

Adjustable noise cancellation

Fold down compactly Cons Not a huge difference between the QC45s $349 at Amazon $349 at Best Buy $350 at Bose

First things first, Bose's QuietComfort headphones are extremely comfortable. If you rely on your headphones blocking out annoying passengers on the train to work, the QuietComfort's lightweight, comfortable design will have you forgetting they were even on your head. When the commute reaches its conclusion, simply fold them down and place them in the included protective case, voilà.

The QuietComforts are a fairly no-fuss headphone, with two different noise cancelation modes; quiet and aware. Ultimately, the ANC is always on when quiet mode is activated, the two modes are toggled with a simple button. Aware mode provides full transparency and turns the noise cancelation off. You can now also blend the two modes on the Bose music app, a new feature on the latest iteration of the QuietComfort headphones.

The QuietComfort's ANC provides the audio with the perfect platform to deliver succinct, articulate mid-range, precise low-end and crystal clear highs, and they are fantastically balanced. For those who prefer wired audio playback, these headphones give you that option thanks to a 3.5mm output and the over-ear headphone cups focus the audio fantastically.

With a 24-hour battery life, these headphones shouldn't ever leave you in a pinch. However, if you do need a bit more juice, you can get 3 hours of battery life from a 15-minute charge. All together, the Bose QuietComfort are rightfully close to the top of our list.

Bose / Pocket-lint Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds 3. Best Bose earbuds Iconic clarity and bumping bass The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the newest addition to the company's earbuds range. Thanks to improved call audio and well-balanced audio, they are our best earbuds option. Pros Fit kit ear tips provide a comfy fit

Fantastic and full sound

Voice call is much improved Cons Wireless charging an (expensive) optional extra $299 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy $299 at Bose

Like their headphone brethren, Bose has released an Ultra version of their ever-popular earbuds. At the top end of the price point, how do they stack up in a highly competitive market? Well, thanks to their best-in-class ANC, we can confirm they stack up pretty darn well.

Like their headphone counterpart, the Ultra earbuds feature Bose's new Immersive Audio, their spatial audio technology. However, it's the traditional ANC that makes these buds stand out, which is capable of dampening down even the noisiest environments. Earbuds by design do a great job of blocking out noise, but coupled with the ANC technology, the experience is totally immersive.

You can expect plenty of audio punch, and that iconic Bose clarity which the Ultras deliver with a delicious richness. Also, Bose has improved the call quality with the Ultra Earbuds. They have achieved this by filtering out invasive noises, prioritizing your voice. Whatever side is experiencing the weakest signal, the earbuds will prioritize the struggling microphone. So if bad call quality has irritated you in the past, the new Ultra's will be right up your street.

One potential detractor is the lack of included wireless charging. You can pick up Bose's additional wireless charging case, but this is going to set you back around $50, which is nice but a rather pricey addition.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II 4. Best Bose earbuds for noise cancellation Like a party in your ears There's not many better earbuds options than the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. With a refined sound and best-in-class noise cancelation, you could do much worse. Pros Fantastic stereo sound

Totally immersive noise cancellation

Clear bass response Cons No wireless charging $245 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II is the next best option if you're looking for a set of great quality earbuds. Sharing a lot of similarities with the newly released Ultra Earbuds, the QuietComfort Earbuds II aren't as expensive but will deliver everything you need them to.

Bose's immersive ANC is firing on all cylinders here, with plenty of different settings. The default "Quiet" mode, featuring maximum ANC, takes the lead, but there's also the "Aware" mode for more transparency. With "ActiveSense" in the Bose Music app, you can fine-tune noise cancelation to filter out sudden loud disruptions. Lastly, Awareness mode intuitively engages when one earbud is removed, pausing your music for conversations.

We are super impressed with the Bose Music app, and those who appreciate fine-tuning their audio equipment will feel right at home. There is a three-band EQ for tweaking or usable EQ presets if you want to experiment. Through the app, you can also customize the touch controls which is tremendously useful.

If you've struggled with getting the correct fit in the past, the QuietComfort Earbuds II come with Bose's Fit Kit. Included are three pairs of different size ear tips, so there should be a size that suits you. Also, included are stability bands which will assist in keeping the buds in place, which is ideal if you're an extra zealous walker.

Bose / Pocket-lint Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 5. Best sleek Bose headphones Comfortable and capable $299 $379 Save $80 Although they have been around for a while, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are still one of the best thanks to their sleek, comfortable design and 10 different ANC options. Pros Incredibly nimble design

Incredibly nimble design

Multi-level noise canceling Cons No wired listening $299 at Amazon $299 at Bose

Although a relative granddad in Bose's headphone lineup, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are still very deserving of a spot on this list. Initially released in 2019, the 700s still offer industry leading ANC technology, an incredibly balanced output which is housed in a sleek, stylish design. If it ain't broke don't fix it, right?

Although very sleek, the headphones' stainless steel construction is incredibly durable. The dual-hinged headband allows the cups to pivot in all the necessary directions and we found they rest almost feather-like on your head, without digging in. There is one slight caveat to its design, they aren't foldable, however, which is a minor inconvenience.

Altogether, there's a whopping 10 different levels of ANC, all of which can be controlled from Bose's proprietary app. Although you can choose between multiple different levels, even level 0 - transparency mode - will have a tickle of noise suppression on it, bear this in mind if you like to have the choice between on and off.

Now, this is a Bose product and they sound exactly as you'd expect. Plenty of balance in the output and they are ideal for modern music (especially songs like the Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights'), a strong bass response with a clear and articulate mid-range. The ANC does its job and brings the audio to life, the isolation is fantastic, and the audio feels like it is bypassing your ears and going straight to your brain. The 700s are voiced very well but not being able to adjust the EQ through Bose's app is a bit of a let-down, it would have been nice to have that option.

Bose / Pocket-lint Bose QuietComfort SE headphones 6. Best budget Bose headphones Bose on a budget If you're looking to save a bit of money but want every great feature Bose is known for then the Bose QuietComfort SE headphones are the best option. Pros Very comfortable

Plenty of battery life

2 levels of noise cancellation Cons Some may prefer more ANC levels $299 at Bose

In Bose's current range, the QuietComfort SE headphones are the best affordable option. Although not much cheaper than the others, you can still save yourself around $80 going for the SE headphones. However, the lesser cost doesn't equate to lesser quality and the SEs are a viable option for audiophiles and casual listeners alike.

There are not many bells and whistles with the SE headphones, a 22-hour battery life, quiet and aware mode ANC, adjustable EQ and a very comfortable design. So if you're after that renowned Bose performance, in a simple set of headphones, you can do much worse than the SEs. Plus, even a little saving is an attractive bonus.

Read more: Best headphones for kids: Big sound for little ears

The Bose QuietComfort SE headphones come with the same amount of accessories as the more expensive Ultras: a 30.5 cm USB-C charging cable, a 3.5 mm to 2.5 mm audio cable and a Bose branded soft carry case. The case is great for travel, providing a barrier between the headphones and external elements. Considering the SEs fold down into a compact shape, they are a superb option if you're on your travels.

The bottom line: What are the best Bose headphones to buy?

If you're after the best-in-class Bose headphones, it's hard to look past the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. They are the newest kid on the block and fly the flag of Bose's flagship headphones very naturally. With customizable noise cancelation features, well-balanced audio and a great battery life, there won't be much more you'll need from a set of headphones.

If you prefer the completely immersive, discrete fit of earbuds, then check out the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. They pack an audio punch, and we were very pleased to discover that their call quality has been much improved over the previous generation. However, bear in mind that you’ll need to fork out a little extra for a wireless charging case.

How did we choose the best Bose headphones?

There were a few different criteria taken into account when creating our list of the best Bose headphones. Firstly, we wanted to pick products that were in the current Bose lineup and widely available. Specifications such as active noise cancelation, battery life, portability, durability, audio quality and price were the main factors that influenced our decision. Also, there’s nothing quite like first-hand experience and when a member of our Pocket-Lint team has reviewed a product, we have included it in our list.

Do all Bose headphones include Active Noise Cancelation (ANC)?

Bose is considered a pioneer of Active Noise Cancelation, so it's no surprise to discover that all of their headphones and earbuds have ANC technology built into them. Even the aviation headphones they do for pilots have up to three different levels to choose from. This is ideal if you enjoy listening to music without the excessive rumble of life in the background. Or, if you’re sensitive to loud noises, ANC technology can make your life a little easier.

However, most ANC Bose headphones will always have ANC activated, even on awareness mode, so if you'd prefer the choice to turn it off, bear this in mind.

What are the newest Bose headphones?

Both a part of the company's 'Ultra' line, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra over-ear cans and in-ear buds are the newest headphones in the lineup and made their debut this fall.

Are Bose over-ear headphones better than Bose in-ear buds?

So you're in the market for a set of Bose earbuds or headphones, but which ones are better? Well, there’s no clear winner, instead, there are pros and cons to each and choosing a suitable pair will depend on your priorities.

Headphones tend to be slightly more popular than earbuds for a few reasons; firstly, in most instances, headphones provide a more comfortable fit. Unlike earbuds, headphones will rest over your ears, usually without much hassle and their comfortable cushioning tends to be less intrusive. Headphones are also less likely to get lost, if you always find yourself misplacing things, or are worried about earbuds falling from your ears, a set of headphones is less easy to lose and tends to be more secure on your head. Lastly, headphones generally have a longer battery life than earbuds, if you're a bit forgetful about charging, this will be less catastrophic.

On the other hand, earbuds have plenty of pros. Their small stature can be seen as a big positive, earbuds are easy to carry around, great for discrete use and are a lot less bulky than a set of headphones. Arguably, earbuds offer the most immersive listening experience, being wedged in your ears, there isn't a lot of interference going to get through. Although, they can be a little uncomfortable depending on how narrow your ear canal is. However, Bose does provide three different-sized ear tips, so you can get a more custom fit.