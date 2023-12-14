You don't have to be a full-blown audiophile to have a discerning ear for sound quality. High quality audio equipment for the home can be a very deep rabbit hole. Finding the perfect speaker setup for your home can be daunting, with so many options, form factors, and price points out there.

After research and testing our top pick, the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 speakers, we put together what we feel are the best bookshelf speakers for those searching for a simple yet high quality stereo setup without totally breaking the bank. And as a self-proclaimed audiophile always in search of the best sounding stereos, I was sure to choose these speakers based on bass, power, overall musical clarity, and speaker integration — both in design and performance. Read on for our selections.

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 1. Best overall bookshelf speakers Excellent stereo speakers for this price point and size The 606 S3 is the third generation of this speaker model from Bowers & Wilkins. Each generation continues to be an improvement on the last and the 606 S3 is no exception. Pros Fantastic clarity from titanium dome tweeter

Great bass from its 6.5" cone Cons Ideal listening position is narrow and leaves little margin for error $1100 at Bowers & Wilkins

Bowers & Wilkins continue to show why they are one of the leaders in the audio space with the 606 S3 bookshelf speakers. Pocket-lint got to spend some time hands-on with a pair of these third generation speakers from Bowers & Wilkins and were overall impressed with their performance relative to size and price point.

Listening to an audiophile pressing of Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumors' on this author's Hi-Fi setup yielded gorgeous, crisp highs, together with a full mid-range. The playful acoustic guitar of "Never Going Back Again" wormed its way into my ears in the most pleasant way, projected out of the 606 S3's 1-inch titanium dome tweeter. The resonance of Stevie Nicks' voice on "Dreams" was exactly that.

When tested against more recent electronically focused music like tunes from CHVRCHES and Above & Beyond, the 606 S3 held up valiantly to the heavy bass demand of these artists considering the 6.5-inch mid-range cone present on this model. The 606 S3 is no subwoofer, nor is it a $10,000 standing speaker, so with that being said, we found its bass performance went above and beyond our expectations.

For anyone looking for perhaps their first set of serious stereo speakers, bookshelf speakers are an approachable place to start and the 606 S3 bookshelf speakers fit the bill for almost any beginner to mid-range stereo setup.

KEF LSX II Wireless HiFi Speaker 2. Best connected speakers Big sound in a small package $999 $1399 Save $400 The LSX II Wireless speakers from KEF are an impressive combination of features and sound in a compact package, well suited for any smaller space or office setup. Pros Easy to use mobile app

Connectivity options and streaming integration second to none Cons Bass leaves something to be desired at this price point $999 at KEF

The KEF LSX II wireless speakers represent a melding of worlds between modern connected smart speakers, and speakers with Hi-Fi DNA. We had the chance to go hands-on with these speakers and found them to be incredibly versatile and well-fitted for a connected home.

We found these speakers to be of a high quality for their size, and while they certainly pack a punch when it comes to sound, they shine most by being one of the most feature rich smart speakers on the market. The KEF app is intuitive and easy to use, and users can play music through any number of streaming services, from any connected device in their home via either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The LSX II wireless speakers also support radio station streaming, as well as a rich library of podcasts. The KEF wireless connectivity can configure multi-room setups for a full home speaker system.

If you prefer to hard-wire the LSX II speakers for a PC or audio system setup, the KEF speakers support cables connect via 3.5 mm aux, USB, and Optical cable. This is ideal for anyone wanting to connect directly to a device playing music from a lossless or Hi-Fi streaming service like Tidal. The speakers come with the option to wirelessly connect to each other, or to hard-wire them together using an included CAT cable. We found that the latter gives a small bump in audio quality as it's one less compression bottleneck to pass through.

In our testing, we found that the LSX II speakers shone most with the higher frequency sounds of treble-heavy music, orchestral pieces, or the sharp sounds of video games. The horns on the theme from "Jurrasic Park" by John Williams were beautifully reproduced through these speakers, and the poppy staccato synth and percussive work on Michael Jackson's "Wanna Be Startin' Something" sounded crisp and precise. Overall, we thought the LSX II sounded pretty great for what they are. These smaller bookshelf speakers boast an imposing volume for the .75-inch dome nestled within a 4.5 inch cone. While that size naturally leaves you with something to be desired when it comes to bass, KEF sells wonderful subwoofer accompaniments for these speakers.

Triangle Borea BR03 Hi-Fi Bookshelf Speakers 3. Best wired budget bookshelf speakers Impressive sound at a wallet-friendly price $300 $350 Save $50 The Triangle Borea BR03 bookshelf speakers deliver a decent soundstage and good overall performance at an extermely competitive price point. Pros Great price point Cons Passive only, and BT version will cost you double $300 at Amazon

For those still searching for a set of quality speakers but not wanting to break the bank, the Borea BR03 stereo speakers from Triangle Hi-Fi deliver spectacular sound at a very approachable price. The French brand offers a range of bookshelf and standing Hi-Fi speakers ranging from entry level to high-end. Each one presents an outstanding value and these are no exception.

The Borea BR03 speakers present great tonal depth and decent bass for speakers at this price point. These speakers carry a 1-inch tweeter and a 6.25-inch cone through which a wide frequency range ensures a full sound from your favorite tracks.

These are passive stereo speakers, meaning you'll need to hard-wire them to your stereo setup using speaker wire or cable. There are no extra bells and whistles or wireless connectivity options on this model, but what they lack in flourish they make up for in sound. The Borea BR03 would make a great addition to any beginner or value-conscious setup. If you want to, or have the budget to spend double the price, the Bluetooth version are a great set of bookshelf speakers that we've reviewed hands-on and loved as well.

Q Acoustics M20 HD 4. Best wireless budget bookshelf speakers Bluetooth speakers at an portion of others cost Q Acoustics bring bluetooth connectivity to a good sounding pair of bookshelf speakers with the M20 HDs. These speakers combine wireless connectivity and good acoustics at an approachable price point. Pros Bluetooth connectivity for ease of use

Good price Cons Bass performance is somewhat lacking though on par with price point $500 at Amazon

For today's connected homes, buying a set of speakers without some type of wireless connectivity might be a deal-breaker for many. The Q Acoustics M20 HD speakers offer stereo sound at an affordable price, with the convenience of Bluetooth. Q Acoustics has produced a truly versatile set of speakers at a fantastic price point with the M20 HD. Under the hood, you'll find a .87-inch wide tweeter and a 4.92-inch cone driving a big sound for fairly compact speakers.

Pocket-lint has gone hands-on with these speakers, and we were thoroughly impressed with what we found given their price. We thought these speakers sounded great. In testing through music, movies, and TV, we found a warm and detailed sound. While the lower end of the frequency range is average for speakers of this size, the M20 HDs have a convenient connection port for a separate subwoofer should users want some heavier bass than the speakers deliver on their own.

Users can play audio from any of their favorite streaming services directly on the M20 HDs via Bluetooth, or from a PC via USB. The speakers also support optical audio, auxiliary, and RCA connections, for use with other audio hardware like a receiver, turntable, or CD player. These speakers would look fantastic on your desk in a home office setup, or flanking a bookshelf in your living room. Overall, the M20 HDs provide great value for a set of bookshelf speakers, and the Bluetooth connectivity and connection options make for a versatile set of speakers fit for your setup.

KEF LS50 Wireless II 5. Best premium bookshelf speakers These are hard to top $1999 $2799 Save $800 The KEF LS50 Wireless II stands as the big brother to the LSX II. A powerhouse set of connected bookshelf speakers boasting a plethora of wireless and wired connectivity options. Pros Excellent bass performance

Unrivaled connectivity options

Fantastic tonal range Cons High price tag $1999 at KEF

The KEF LS50 Wireless II represents the dream baby of high-end Hi-Fi speakers and modern connectivity. Driven by a 5.25-inch center cone with a 1-inch tweeter nestled in the center, the LS50 Wireless II speakers pack a sound with excellent tonal depth and range. These bookshelf speakers come loaded with just about any connection option you could hope for, from Ethernet connectivity for direct access to your home network, to true wireless connectivity, optical audio in, HDMI, and more.

The LS50 Wireless II set offers a better bass response, more connectivity options, and way higher peak output power than the LSX II set, but this big sibling comes with a big jump in price. These are a premium set of speakers that can serve as the focal point for your home audio setup.

The bottom line: What's the best set of bookshelf speakers?

We really liked the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 speakers for our top spot. Whether you are just streaming Spotify to your budget receiver, or trying to build a Hi-Fi setup with dedicated turntable, preamp, amplifier, and speakers, the 606 S3s are a great entry point to quality speakers, while allowing plenty of room for future growth. These are passive speakers, so as you upgrade your equipment over the years, you'll just get more and more out of them. If connectivity is a must, and you're not interested in separate equipment, then the LSX II would do well in your home, again without emptying your wallet to get it done. If you're in the market for more budget-conscious speakers, then either the passive Triangle Borea BR03's or the Bluetooth compatible Q Acoustics M20 HDs would more likely meet that need.

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 Editor's Choice $1100 at Bowers & Wilkins

How do you pick the best bookshelf speakers for your setup?

Selecting the right bookshelf speakers comes down to a few main factors. First you'll want to consider what kind of room you are trying to put these speakers in. Are you trying to fill a large living room with full, rich sound? Are you only trying to play some music in a small home-office or as part of your PC setup? Are these speakers going to be wired to a Hi-Fi setup like a turntable, or just on their own to stream music?

Secondly, you'll want to understand your setup as a complete picture. Meaning, do you already have some other audio equipment as part of your audio setup? Using passive speakers and a separate amplifier or receiver allows you to focus your budget on your speakers, which is where the dollars go farthest, and save your money by using a budget amplifier or receiver. Having those passive speakers also gives more room for your setup to grow in the future as you go further down the rabbit hole of Hi-Fi audio in the home.

Lastly, you'll need to consider your budget, and make sure that your hard-earned money is going towards the performance and quality of the speaker itself, and not necessarily the gadgets and gizmos the speakers come equipped with.

How did we select these speakers?

We were able to go hands-on with almost every set of speakers in this article, and we tested them personally against different types of music and audio, such as movies, games, and podcasts. I, in particular, am also incredibly picky when it comes to audio equipment and am making these recommendations based on experience and an ultra-sensitive musical ear.