Bluetooth speakers come in all different shapes and sizes, from larger options that have the power to fill your whole living room to smaller portables that are great for taking out and about.

Finding the right device for your needs is no easy task, however, so we've rounded up a select few of the portable speakers that we've tested here at Pocket-lint.

For the Bluetooth speakers in this article, we put each device through its paces in both indoor and outdoor environments. By listening to a range of different genres, discovering each speaker's level of portability and testing battery life, we're able to decipher which are worth your time and why.

We've also taken into account how the Bluetooth speaker performs beyond its sound and portability.

Below, you'll find a mix of styles, power, sizes, and budgets to hopefully suit what you are looking for.

There can be some crossover with wireless speakers and even some smart speakers, but in this list, we've concentrated on units that are predominantly designed to stand alone and use Bluetooth for a direct connection with your phone or another device.

Our Top Pick: Best Bluetooth Speaker

Pocket-lint JBL Flip 6 1. Best overall Powerful sound on the go 9 / 10 The JBL Flip 6 offers a great rugged design and a punchy, powerful performance. It's not the most feature-packed speaker you'll find, but it does pretty much everything you would want it to at this price. Pros Powerful sound for size

Clean, clear midrange

Rugged design

Adjustable EQ Cons Slightly harsh treble at volume

Battery life could be better See at Amazon

For most people, the JBL Flip 6 offers up everything you could want from a portable Bluetooth speaker - powerful sound, rugged design and an affordable price - and that's why it's our top pick.

It doesn't go big on unnecessary features, instead it focuses all of its efforts into getting good quality sound into a small speaker that's perfect for holidays or on the go.

There have been improvements on its predecessor, of course. It now has IP67 certification for improved protection from the great outdoors, and packs a new tweeter that helps bring improved clarity and detail to its punchy, energetic performance.

It's not perfect - that newly ambitious high end can occasionally sound harsh at top volume, but considering this speaker can fill most rooms with toe-tapping sound with volume notches to spare, it's easily avoided.

Bluetooth speakers we also recommend

The JBL Flip 6 detailed above is a superb speaker, but it won't be the right pick for everyone. That's why we also recommend checking out these other options below.

Pocket-lint Bang and Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) 2. Premium pick For the style conscious 10 / 10 A neat little speaker that delivers exceptional sound for its size, offers solid battery life and is supremely portable. Pros Exemplary sound

Far better low-frequency handling than many speakers

Looks great

Solid battery life Cons Expensive

No 3.5mm jack See at Amazon

If you care for beautiful design and have the budget to back it up, B&O's Beosound A1 2nd Gen is a superb, premium choice that has a little more wow factor in the looks department than JBL's rough-and-ready Flip 6.

But let's immediately address the elephant in the room - the price difference is considerable. And when you consider the lack of Wi-Fi, AirPlay, and a 3.5mm port, you might feel a little hard done by.

However, the A1 (2nd Gen) oozes quality, from its build to it performance. There is more subtlety to how it sounds too, so you are getting improvements across the board - plus with added Alexa voice control and much-needed waterproofing, it's clearly superior to the already awesome original.

It might be small, but the Beosound A1 2nd Gen packs a big punch that - if you have the budget - won't leave you disappointed.

Pocket-lint Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 3. Best for portable parties Bold style 10 / 10 A bold look is backed up by ample performance with UE's third Megaboom. Pros Great design

Brilliant sound quality

Waterproof and dustproof

Great battery life Cons Power Up charging dock not included

Magic Button playlist feature currently limited

Won't pair in stereo with original Megaboom See at Amazon

The UE Megaboom 3 is a standout product, and one only really limited by the relatively high price point. However, even the price can't muddy the raft of good points that see it swim - literally, if you dunk it in the bath or pool - alongside the very best Bluetooth speakers.

That floating feature is a novelty that really makes this speaker unique, but, make no mistake, this is still a comprehensive sound experience when you've linked it up to your device. The bass is as booming as the name suggests, and mids and treble are still defined at pretty much every volume level.

The bass is also much improved from the original, and we still love the cylindrical design that defines the Ultimate Ears range. Our only gripes are that it can't stereo pair with older models and the lack of a 3.5mm jack, but these omissions are somewhat to be expected.

All in all, the UE Megaboom 3 is one of the best packages we've tested - tough enough to tackle music in the office, provide a backdrop for a summer picnic or festival, or whatever else you happen to throw at it. It's Bluetooth speaker bliss.

Pocket-lint Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 4. Best for space saving Petite powerhouse 9 / 10 An ideal combination of size, style, sound and waterproof design makes this speaker very hard to beat. Pros Sound is superb

Stereo pairing is great

Even better battery life

Really durable Cons Still uses Micro USB

No major upgrades on the last model See at Amazon

If you don't need, or don't want, something as big as the Megaboom, but are a fan of how UE does things - the Wonderboom 3 is a great little speaker, well worthy of consideration.

It doesn't present with any huge improvements on its predecessor, but you will get a bit better range and a bit more battery life. We're disappointed to see the return of Micro-USB charging, though, when USB-C would be such an obvious upgrade.

Still, ignoring what might have been and taking it on what it is right now, the Wonderboom 3 is still a brilliant option for those in the market for a hardy, great-sounding compact speaker that will stand up to the elements while delivering excellent sound.

Pocket-lint Marshall Emberton II 5. Best for rock music Classic design 9 / 10 A stylish compact speaker with superb sound quality and massive battery life. Pros Superb sound quality

Stylish and compact design

IP67 dust and water resistance

Massive 30-hour battery Cons No built-in microphone

Bluetooth only - no wired connections

Basic feature set See at Amazon

The Marshall Emberton II is very similar to the original Emberton speaker in both looks and sound. However, that's not a bad thing. We loved the styling and audio fidelity of the first, and the new generation brings smart improvements that make it a delight to live with.

Firstly, the battery life has seen a massive 10-hour increase and now offers up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge. There has also been an update to Bluetooth 5.1 which makes pairing a breeze, and once connected, it was much more stable for us.

The sound is fantastic and projects in all directions to fill a room with music. Vocals are rich and lifelike, while the bass is rich and inviting. There's plenty of clarity, too, it's perfect for rock music and jazz.

Elsewhere, you have IP67 dust and water resistance, so you can jam out at the beach, if you fancy. It's just a great portable speaker

Sonos Sonos Roam 6. Best for Sonos owners Multi-room goes portable 10 / 10 For those already invested in Sonos, this portable speaker is a no-brainer addition to the family. Pros Lightweight and very portable

Excellent sound quality for this size

Water-resistant design

Google Assistant and Alexa

Sonos integration Cons A little pricey

Rubber ends dent

Can't use two Roam devices as surrounds in existing setup

Battery life a little under claimed See at Amazon

The Sonos Roam is a little pricey when compared to other Bluetooth speakers, but in the same breath it does a lot more than most too.

Its portable and lightweight design is met with excellent sound performance, plus all the features that come with the Sonos system, a choice of smart assistants, along with extra - and great - features like Sound Swap to seamlessly switch between other Sonos speakers and groups.

For those already invested in Sonos, the Roam is a no-brainer as an addition. It allows you to bring your Sonos system with you wherever you go, and sounds superb as well.

Pocket-lint EarFun Uboom L 7. Best on a budget Excellent for the price 9 / 10 If you want awesome sound that doesn't break the bank, it's hard to go wrong with the Uboom L. Pros Excellent price

Superb sound quality

Solid battery life Cons Not the most stylish

No fast charging

See at Amazon (GB)

The EarFun Uboom L is an option from a relatively new brand on the scene, and its anonymous looks are unlikely to hook you in. However, don't be dissuaded, the Uboom L is a speaker that just might surprise you.

Sonically, the speaker punches well above its weight, providing a spacious, rich sound that's more detailed than you'd expect. The sound is loud and room-filling, and can be cranked even further by enabling the dedicated outdoor mode.

With IP67 waterproofing, a 16-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.0 and aux connectivity - the Uboom L is hard to beat at such an affordable price point.

How to choose a Bluetooth speaker

Bluetooth speakers come in different forms. They can be portable, lightweight and even waterproof. What they have in common is the capability to play music wirelessly from your phone, tablet or laptop, which is quite the opposite of most smart speakers and soundbars.

So, what should you be looking out for?

Why should you buy a Bluetooth speaker?

There are many reasons as to why you would want to buy a Bluetooth speaker, but the biggest one is to get the audio from your phone or tablet to a speaker quickly and easily to enjoy the audio better and louder. Bluetooth speakers are normally small, very portable, and great for sharing your music at a picnic, in your bedroom, or elsewhere with the freedom to simply move somewhere else when the urge takes you.

Most, if not all, come with built-in batteries, removing the need to plug in and be tethered to a specific location.

What will you use the speaker for?

If you only want to play music at home, then you could choose a mains-powered speaker, better covered by our best wireless speakers guide. You lose the complete portability that a battery-powered speaker offers, of course, so it’s basically an indoors-only speaker. But you never have to worry about the power running out.

Mains-only speakers tend to be bigger and heavier, which means they can have stronger bass, for instance. Speaking of which…

How much bass do you want?

Although smaller speakers can often produce surprising levels of volume and bass, for room-shaking sound you need to go bigger. That doesn’t quite rule out battery power as there are some big and hefty speakers, with enormous batteries inside. They are heavy and barely qualify as portable, and they make quite a statement in most households.

What should it look like?

When someone hears music play, they’ll look to see the source. So, you want it to be eye-catching as well as ear-pleasing, don’t you? There are plenty of speakers which come in black, and that’s fine, but consider a cool colour that’s less techy and more fun, perhaps. Another advantage of bright colours is, if you want to grab it and go, it’s infinitely quicker to have something that’s easy to see.

Beyond bass, how important is the audio quality?

Important, right? And if the bass isn’t the thing you crave the most, you could even opt for something smaller that is still strong on melodic, crisp audio with clear vocals and tight instrumentals, no matter how loud it goes. If you can, listen to the speaker before you buy it and, if possible, turn it up so you know it doesn’t go all muddy when there’s a bit of oomph behind it.

Did you check battery life?

Some speakers have just a few hours of battery life, others go for almost a day. Not that you’ll want to play it continuously for that long but it tells you if you’re going to need to take the charger with you or charge it to the brim before you go to the beach or the park.

How many people can connect?

It’s good to choose a speaker that lets a few devices connect to it, not just so you can share music-choosing duties, though that’s part of the enjoyment, certainly. Does it remember your device and if so, how many others? Since you have to pair your phone with the speaker the first time you connect it, it’s good to check that you don’t have to redo the process every time you turn it on.

Do you need other features like waterproofing and charging devices?

Some speakers, even battery-powered ones, have enough juice to recharge your phone or tablet while they’re playing, which is a handy bonus.

Similarly, if this is a speaker you’re going to take to the pool or the beach, then waterproofing is important. You may never actually dunk the thing (it really doesn’t sound as good when it’s actually underwater) but waterproofing gives you peace of mind against everything from splashes to an accidental topple. In fact, if this is a feature you really crave, you can check out the top waterproof speakers in our dedicated guide.