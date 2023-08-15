Whatever higher-quality audio wired microphones provide, there are bound to be times when you can't be chained to your computer. When you need to be hands-free for a presentation, stream without dealing with a mic arm, or strut your stuff in karaoke without managing a long cable, Bluetooth is the easiest way to go wireless.

You'll still likely get better-sounding audio with an XLR microphone or USB microphone, but Bluetooth microphones offer convenience that's hard to beat, typically letting you connect a lightweight microphone to your smartphone, tablet, computer, or speaker right out of the box. If you're willing to put up with an extra dongle, some microphones can even add wireless audio to older hardware you already own.

Whether you know exactly what kind of microphone you're looking for and what price you're willing to pay, or all you've got is a simple desire to be wire-free, we've got you covered with a selection of the best Bluetooth microphones below.

Best Bluetooth microphone: Our top picks

Razer / Pocket-lint Razer Seiren Bluetooth Best Bluetooth microphone overall Light and capable Razer's Bluetooth microphone might be designed for streaming, but its sleek, lightweight design and multipurpose omnidirectional microphone make it a great pick for anyone. Pros It looks like an iPod Shuffle

Adjustable noise suppression

Comes with a wind sock Cons No first-party camera app support $100 at Razer $99.99 at Best Buy

The Razer Siren Bluetooth microphone is one of several products Razer introduced in the last few years targeted at streamers. In the case of this Bluetooth microphone, specifically mobile streamers. The Seiren BT microphone is lightweight and compact, weighing in at 16.4g, with a design and built-in clip reminiscent of the third-generation iPod Shuffle. Just the right size for clipping to your shirt while still being small enough not to be too obtrusive while streaming or shooting video.

The Seiren's omnidirectional mic offers a sample rate of 48 kHz and a latency of 20 ms. Connected to Razer's companion app, it also has adjustable noise suppression to keep annoying background noises out of your recordings or stream. Unfortunately, the microphone isn't compatible with the default camera apps on Android or iOS, but it should work with the wealth of third-party A/V applications available for your phone or computer. If you're looking for an attractive, capable microphone that's simple to use, this Bluetooth microphone is by far the best option.

SabineTek SabineTek SmartMike+ Best premium Bluetooth microphone A mic that doubles as a receiver SabineTek's SmartMike+ is a small mic with a six-hour battery life, the ability to act as a receiver for a second microphone, and a companion app that can sync recorded audio with video footage. Pros 50ft range

Can act as transmitter and receiver

The companion app can transcribe text Cons No first-party camera app support

Needs a companion app to work $139 at B&H Photo $118 at Amazon

It's worth it to spend the extra money and get two of SabineTek’s SmartMike+ microphones because the slim, Bluetooth device has a useful extra skill. Connected to your smartphone over Bluetooth, its companion app lets you sync your audio with video you shoot in-app, transcribe text on the fly, and read from a built-in teleprompter.

But with that extra SmartMike+, you can also use one microphone as a receiver and the other as a transmitter, letting you get wireless audio even on cameras that don’t have built-in Bluetooth. Even with just one, the Bluetooth microphone offers an aspiring YouTuber (or anyone trying to record audio and video at the same time) 48 kHz stereo audio and a commendable 50-foot range before you have to worry about getting disconnected.

Mackie / Pocket-lint Mackie OnyxGo Wireless Clip-on Mic Best budget Bluetooth microphone Bluetooth mic with great app integration Mackie's OnyxGo Wireless Clip-on Mic is larger than other Bluetooth microphones, but it makes up for it with a companion app that lets your record phone calls and mic audio at the same time. Pros Can record phone calls

Clip for attaching to clothes

Omnidirectional mic Cons Needs companion app for best features

No first-party camera app support $89 at Amazon $89 at B&H Photo

The Mackie OnyxGo Wireless Clip-on Mic has the average six hours of battery life and only 33 feet of range of most Bluetooth microphones, but it still houses a pretty unique set of features in its companion app. Especially if you're a journalist looking for a straightforward way to record interviews with sources and transcribe text, the OnyxGo’s companion app can seamlessly record calls and your voice at the same time and mix them in the same recording.

It's worth noting that the mic is bigger than your average Bluetooth mic, which might be trickier to subtly hide if you're filming. However, given its feature-rich suite and easy-to-use app integration at a wallet-friendly price point, it's still worth considering.

Bonak / Pocket-lint Bonaok Karaoke Microphone Best Bluetooth microphone for karaoke With built-in speakers to put your voice on blast $109.99 $119.99 Save $10 Bonaok's Karaoke Microphone is perfect for parties, with 33 feet of range and built-in speakers to magnify your best singing voice. Pros Built-in 26W stereo speakers

Can connect to other mics for duets

Looks the part Cons Kind of big

Shorter battery life $109.99 at Amazon

There’s little that’s discrete about the Bonoak Karaoke Microphone, what with its boxy built-in stereo speakers, but they're also the feature that makes it perfect for a mobile karaoke party. With only two to three hours of battery life, Bonaok’s Bluetooth mic may limit how long you sing, but its unique ability to connect to your smartphone for a backing track or another microphone for duets makes for a fun few hours.

And technically, even if holding it might make you look like a pop star, the mic should work outside of karaoke too. The Bonaok Karaoke Microphone is an audio input like any other, and you use it just as easily for your next presentation as your birthday party.

Antilon Audio/ Pocket-lint Antilon Audio ModMic Wireless Best Bluetooth microphone for upgrading your headphones Add a mic to any pair of headphones Antilon Audio's ModMic Wireless can add a Bluetooth microphone to any pair of headphones. It offers over 12 hours of battery life, 32 ft of range, and supports aptX low latency. Pros All-day battery

Low latency

Works with any headphones Cons Requires a dongle $140 at Amazon

We’ve covered Antilon’s Audio ModMic Wireless in the past as a simple way to add a mic to any headset, and it remains an excellent Bluetooth microphone pick for gamers thanks to its long battery life (at least 12 hours) and respectable 32-foot range.

You’ll have to use a receiver dongle if you’re playing on a console or your PC, but the aptX low latency protocol it uses means you’ll get better than average Bluetooth performance without audio delay, assuming the device you’re using supports Qualcomm’s audio protocol.

Anker / Pocket-lint AnkerWork PowerConf S3 Bluetooth Speakerphone Best Bluetooth microphone for work meetings A Bluetooth speakerphone for conference calls $99.99 $129.99 Save $30 AnkerWork's PowerConf S3 Speakerphone will help you power through meetings with up to 24 hours of battery life, a six-microphone array, and built-in background noise reduction. Pros Extra long battery life

Doubles as a battery bank

Built-in background noise reduction Cons Bulky $100 at Walmart $99.99 at Amazon

The AnkerWork PowerConf S3 Bluetooth Speakerphone is the ideal microphone for anyone in the office or working at home. With up to 24 hours of battery life and the ability to charge a smartphone over a wired connection, it’ll last through long meetings and calls.Thanks to its circular array of six microphones, you’ll be heard wherever you sit. Anker also promises the speaker's built-in background noise reduction keeps ingoing and outgoing noise crisp and clear.

What should I look for when choosing a Bluetooth microphone?

When you’re in the market for a Bluetooth microphone, you have to be willing to accept some trade-offs. You don’t get an effortless wireless connection to your phone, laptop, tablet, or speakers without some sacrifices. Coincidentally, the things you might sacrifice, like battery life or range, are also the same criteria you should consider when you actually buy a microphone.

Battery drain: If all-day use is a necessity — if you have a long day of recording ahead of you or even just multiple video calls, for example — then the battery life of your future Bluetooth microphone is paramount. Most current Bluetooth devices use at least Bluetooth 5.0, a modern version of the standard that’s more energy efficient and can transfer data at faster speeds, but keep an eye out for Bluetooth 5.3 in any product pages, which promises even greater efficiency and battery performance.

Range: How far away can the microphone be from whatever it’s connected to and still transmit audio? The range can be dependent on the design of the microphone, which version of the Bluetooth standard it uses, or whether it uses a dongle to connect to your chosen device. On average, most Bluetooth clip-on lavalier microphones seem to hover around 30 ft. which should be enough for most simple video setups. If you need as much range as possible, you might not want to go with one of the lav microphones on this list and instead opt for a handheld mic with a dongle for greater range.

Size and weight: Unfortunately, both battery life and range can have a direct impact on the final element worth considering, the size, weight, and shape of the microphone itself. Does having a small and discrete microphone matter? Or do you need something that’s easy to hide while recording an interview? You might want a microphone that can clip to a shirt and accept that it will have a shorter battery life or range. If a handheld microphone for a night of karaoke is more what you’re looking for, then a larger size and comparably greater range are more acceptable. It’s all about balancing what you need in terms of features with what is going to be best in terms of convenience, likely the main reason you’re opting for a Bluetooth microphone in the first place.

The best Bluetooth Microphone: The bottom line

Taking into account all the different elements that make a good Bluetooth microphone, the best options are going to specialize. There are bare minimums to hit in battery life, range, and design — that overall balance is the main reason Razer’s Serein BT Microphone is our top pick — but for anything else, they tend to have a special skill.

The SmartMike+ shines because of its flexibility. It doesn't blend in like Razer's mic, but its ability to act as both transmitter and receiver for other mics is a huge plus, even if it means you have another app to deal with. The Mackie OnyxGo Wireless Clip-on Mic makes the best of its companion app, finding workarounds for recording calls, offering the ability to transcribe text, and shooting video. Finding the best Bluetooth microphone is really a matter of knowing what you're looking for.