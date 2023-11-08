If you're looking to buy a new 4K TV for the holiday season, Black Friday is a great time to focus your search and save yourself some money. Big ticket items like televisions often come with great discounts, whether you're considering one of the best OLED TVs or are looking for something a little more affordable. It's also always worth keeping your eye out for last year's products, which may be heavily discounted now newer products are available. In some cases, only small improvements have been made, making them a great choice at an even better price.

LG LG C3 OLED $1600 $2000 Save $400 The LG C3 is the latest model in the company's extremely popular C Series OLED line, offering incredible blacks, bold, punchy colours and outstanding contrast. It doesn't offer the brighter, next-generation panel of the LG G3, but it still produces beautifully refined images that are gorgeous to watch - and now at a better price than ever. $1600 at Target

Samsung Samsung S90C $1488 $1600 Save $112 The Samsung S90C is another entry-level OLED for 2023, squaring up with the LG C3 and the Sony A80L and coming out swinging - particularly at this price. Samsung's colour handling is one of its strengths, while a new filter helps it to deflect reflections for a better black level in ambient light, too. Gamers won't be disappointed either - all four HDMIs are 4K/144Hz capable. $1488 at Amazon (65in) $1600 at Best Buy (65in) $1600 at Samsung

Sony Sony A80L $1700 $2300 Save $600 Sony's A80L is the company's entry-level OLED for 2023 - but don't let that fool you into thinking you're getting entry-level performance. Sony is renowned for its picture processing, and the Cognitive Processor XR keeps that reputation going. Expect detailed, insightful pictures, top-notch motion processing and great upscaling alongside all the usual OLED brilliance. $1700 at Best Buy (65in)

Samsung Samsung QN900C $3198 $3988 Save $790 Samsung's QN900C is the company's flagship 8K TV, and what a TV it is. In our review, we praised its picture quality and image processing, with a stunning HDR performance and deeply saturated colours. Great sound with Dolby Atmos, fantastic gaming features, and a comprehensive smart system round out a telly that should future-proof you for years to come. $3198 at Amazon (65in) $3300 at Best Buy (65in) $3300 at Samsung (65in)

LG / Pocket-lint LG G3 OLED evo $2247 $2797 Save $550 The LG G3 is part of a new generation of OLED TVs that use Micro Lens Array technology, which helps them hit levels of brightness we haven't been used to seeing. Not only that, but we note in our review that it also delivers wildly better colours without doing any damage whatsoever to OLED's traditional strengths - just note that it requires wall mounting as there's no stand in the box. $2247 at Amazon (65in) $2300 at Best Buy (65in) $2260 at Walmart (65in)

Samsung Samsung FRAME QLED LS03 Series $2600 $3000 Save $400 Samsung's The Frame is a unique TV for those who don't want a black box in the middle of their room when their TV is off. When wall mounted and not playing your favourite shows, The Frame looks just like a piece of art, with a matte display and choice of artwork to display, along with special wooden frames as bezels to enhance the look. Very cool indeed - and now at a great price for this big 75-inch screen. $2600 at Best Buy (75in)

Samsung LG A2 OLED $550 $1300 Save $750 The LG A2 was last year's entry-level OLED for LG - it's not a TV we have an equivalent of in 2023. It might make some compromises compared with its better-specced siblings, such as a 60Hz frame rate and a slightly older processor. However, it still offers all there is to love about OLED, with incredible contrast and pin-sharp detail, along with support for Dolby Vision IQ, and Filmmaker Mode. At this Black Friday price, it is well worth a look. $550 at Best Buy (48in)

Samsung Samsung Q60C $598 $748 Save $150 As the entry-level set in Samsung's 4K QLED lineup, the Q60C offers a 60Hz panel, Dual LED edge backlighting and Samsung's Air Slim design. It uses the Quantum Processor Lite 4K, which might not be quite as sophisticated as higher up the Samsung TV range. However, you can still expect gloriously punchy colours, a sharp 4K resolution with HDR10+ support and a fantastic smart TV system. $598 at Amazon (55in) $600 at Best Buy (55in)

Is the Samsung Frame TV worth it?

Samsung's The Frame is a great television for those who want a TV that doesn't look like a TV. Generally at its best when wall mounted, The Frame would fool you into thinking it was a picture frame on the wall when it isn't on, with its matte display and large choice of artwork that comes built-in.

However, as it uses a QLED panel, it isn't the cutting edge of Samsung's TV tech - that's reserved for the QD-OLED and Mini LED choices in its lineup, like the S95C or the QN90C. That means if you want the very best of Samsung's TVs, then you might want to consider looking elsewhere. But for a good balance of aesthetics, features and performance - or simply a talking point with friends - The Frame remains a very popular choice.

What TV should I get for a home theater?

You have a few different choices, and as always, budget will help to narrow down your options. If your budget is on the more generous side, you could consider an OLED or Mini LED TV, often which come at premium prices - though brands like Hisense and TCL are offering some compelling options in the latter for much less money than some of the more established brands.

You can read our guide on some of the differences between the TV tech out there right now, but if you have a very bright room, you may be better off considering a Mini LED or LCD TV. These will generally go brighter than traditional OLED TVs do to tackle reflections, though some steps forward at the flagship level have made OLED a choice here, too - if your budget will stretch.

For the very best contrast performance, OLED still can't be beaten, although Mini LED is now coming close thanks to increased dimming zones leading to more accurate backlight handling.

As for 4K vs 8K (you really shouldn't be considering 1080p for anything other than small second or third TVs), I'd still overall say your money is best spent on a great 4K TV due to the lack of native 8K content. However, if you have the budget, the upscaling on these TVs is impressive, and you'll also have future-proofing for when 8K trials begin more extensively.

Should I buy a TV at a discount on Black Friday or wait until Cyber Monday?

Generally, many of the deals you see on Black Friday will be the same on Cyber Monday - however, if a TV sells out, as we have seen happen before, that will mean the deal finishes early. This often happens with OLED TVs, as they are often in high demand over the sales period. For that reason, I would always recommend getting in early and snagging a deal while it's there. Occasionally, we may see a new deal crop up for Cyber Monday specifically, but it's rare.

Of course, you can track historical pricing using sites like CamelCamelCamel to ensure the deal is a good one, and then always wait it out if not. However, companies are likely to be throwing their best prices on the best products early to secure sales. If you see a deal for a product you want, and it's within your budget, add it to your cart - you're unlikely to find better for some time.

