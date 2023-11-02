Black Friday is almost upon us once more, and there are already some great deals to be had. Best Buy has already launched some fantastic Black Friday offers that you can take advantage of right now, with other retailers sure to join in during the coming weeks.

There are some great smart home bargains to be had, and the best part is that you don't have to be a Best Buy member to take advantage of them; anyone can get their hands on some popular smart home gear at seriously discounted prices. Here are some of the best smart home deals that we've uncovered so far.

Smart security cameras

Smart security cameras are a budget friendly way to protect your home both indoors and out. You can monitor your home from anywhere in the world, and set up alerts if motion is detected by any of your cameras. You can even stream the live feed from your cameras to a smart display such as an Amazon Echo Show or Google Nest Hub.

Google Google Nest Cam (Outdoor or Indoor, Battery) $120 $180 Save $60 The Google Nest Cam is a perfect security camera for both indoors and out. You can mount it almost anywhere, as the battery power means you're not limited to staying close to a power outlet. It's also one of the best-looking security cameras out there, too. $120 at Best Buy

Arlo Arlo Essential Indoor Camera $60 $100 Save $40 If the idea of having a camera in your home makes you a little uncomfortable, this Arlo camera could be just what you need. There's a physical privacy shield that covers the camera, and you can withdraw the cover remotely if you forget to do it before you leave home. $60 at Best Buy

Blink Blink Outdoor 4 $72 $120 Save $48 This is the latest version of Blink's battery-powered outdoor camera, and it's the best model yet. It has enhanced motion detection, can distinguish people from other objects, and you can stream the live feed from your camera to an Echo smart display. $72 at Best Buy

Echo devices

Amazon Echo devices aren't just great smart speakers or smart displays. They can also work as a smart home hub to control your smart home gadgets. Set up compatible products in the Alexa app and you can control them with your voice, by asking Alexa to do things such as turn on your lights, or turn down the heating.

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) $60 $130 Save $70 If you need a bit more real estate from your smart display, then the Echo Show 8 is a great option. There's a 13MP camera for video calling, and it also has built-in Zigbee, so you can directly control Zigbee smart home devices without the need for additional hubs. $60 at Best Buy

Amazon/ Pocket-lint Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $40 $90 Save $50 Amazon's smallest smart display is the perfect choice for a home office or for your bedside table. It also makes a great smart home hub that you can use to control your smart home devices. You can even see who's at the door if you pair it with a Ring video doorbell. $40 at Best Buy

Amazon / Pocket-Lint Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) $28 $60 Save $32 If your kids can't get enough of asking Alexa questions, then why not get them their own? The Echo Dot Kids has parental controls to keep them safe and comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ that provides kid-friendly books, games, and Alexa skills. $28 at Best Buy

Google Assistant devices

Google Assistant is one of the most popular voice assistants out there. The good news is that there is a huge selection of smart home products that work with Google Assistant. Unsurprisingly, Google's own smart home kit works seamlessly with Google Assistant.

Google Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) $120 $180 Save $60 The Google Nest Video Doorbell is a great choice if you use Google Assistant. Paired with a Google Nest Hub or Google Nest Hub Max, you can see the live stream from your doorbell on your smart display when someone rings the bell and can talk to them right without needing to leave your sofa. $120 at Best Buy

Google Google Nest Learning Thermostat $180 $250 Save $70 The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is one of the smartest thermostats out there. It learns your routine and can make changes to your heating and cooling schedule to save you even more money. It ensures that you're never heating an empty home but that your home is always the right temperature when you need it to be. $180 at Best Buy

Google Google Nest Thermostat $90 $130 Save $40 The Google Nest Thermostat doesn't have the same smarts as the Google Nest Learning Thermostat, but is an excellent alternative if you're looking for something a little cheaper. It can still save you money of your energy bills, and also has a stylish design that won't look out of place on your wall. $90 at Best Buy

Smart speakers

The Amazon Echo may have been the first mainstream smart speaker, but it doesn't mean that it's the only option out there. There are plenty of options for dedicated smart speakers, as well as wireless speakers that have voice assistants baked in.

Google Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) $60 $100 Save $40 The Google Nest Hub is the smaller of Google's two smart displays, but the 7-inch screen is still plenty big enough for most people's needs. You can stream live feeds from video doorbells or smart security cameras, or use it for making calls, although there's no camera on this model. $60 at Best Buy

Google Google Nest Hub Max $130 $230 Save $100 The larger 10-inch Google Nest Hub Max adds a built-in camera to the mix, making it perfect for video calls. It's also a decent sized screen for watching YouTube or Netflix, or for controlling your smart home devices by touch or with your voice. It's a decent smart speaker too, allowing you to stream your favorite music. $130 at Best Buy

Apple smart home

If you're an Apple user, you'll need to make sure that the smart home devices you're buying are compatible, as not all of them work with Apple's HomeKit. Those that do, however, can be integrated through the Apple Home app and controlled via Siri.

TP-Link TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Mini $12 $20 Save $8 A smart plug is one of the easiest ways to turn a dumb appliance into a smart one. This TP-Link Tapo smart plug is Wi-Fi-enabled, but also supports Matter, allowing you to control if from your Apple smart home hub. Just ask Siri and you can power on your coffee machine or turn off your washing machine. $12 at Best Buy

TP-Link TP-Link Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Light Dimmer Switch with Matter $18 $28 Save $10 One problem with smart light bulbs is that they only work when they have power. If you use a traditional light switch, when you turn it off, your smart light bulbs will go offline. A smart switch fixes that by turning off the lights, but not the power. This TP-Link smart switch is compatible with Apple Home so you can turn off your lights just by asking Siri. $18 at Best Buy

Nanoleaf Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Smart Holiday String Lights $100 $120 Save $20 There's nothing quite as magical as turning on your holiday lights with your voice. These Nanoleaf Essentials string lights are Matter compatible, allowing you to control them via an Apple Home hub such as HomePod or Apple TV. Once you've hung them on your tree, you can turn on your lights by asking Siri. $100 at Best Buy

What is the best Blink camera?

Blink offers a range of great smart security cameras at impressively low prices. There isn't really a simple answer to which Blink camera is best, however. It depends on your needs, as there are cameras for indoor use as well as outdoors. If you're new to the world of smart security cameras, you can't go far wrong with a Blink Mini indoor camera, which is small and inexpensive, but still packed with features.

Should I get an Alexa for Black Friday?

Black Friday is a perfect time to get your hands on an Amazon Echo device. Not only does Amazon usually offer significant discounts on its own devices during holiday sales, but you can also find big discounts on Echo devices on other retailers too. The best part is that you can use Alexa to keep track of your Black Friday orders, so you'll be even more efficient next year.

What smart home tech is compatible with my smart speakers?

Not every smart home gadget will work with every voice assistant, so you need to take care when choosing products to buy. Alexa probably has the widest range of compatible devices, with Google Assistant not far behind. Apple HomeKit has a more limited range of supported devices, however, so if you're an Apple household, make sure that what you're buying works with Apple Home. There's a section above of products that are HomeKit compatible that can give you a good jumping off point.

