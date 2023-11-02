We're fast approaching one of the biggest online sales events of the year, Black Friday, and if you're in the market for a new phone, it's a perfect time to pick one up. You'll find massive savings from all the popular brands, no matter if you're an Apple appreciator or an Android aficionado.

Here at Pocket-lint, we test all the top phones in-house, so we know which ones are the most exciting, powerful and feature-packed and which ones offer the best value for money. We cover everything from affordable handsets to top-tier folding beauties, and below you'll find discounts on some of the best options on the market today

Best Black Friday smartphone deals

Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $1000 $1200 Save $200 Samsung's flagship smartphone- the Samsung S23 Ultra- is a phone like no other. If you want a gorgeous and gigantic display, a built-in stylus, and a stunning 200MP camera, this is the phone for you. $1000 at Amazon

Apple iPhone 13 Apple iPhone 13 $630 $730 Save $100 The iPhone 13 may no longer be the latest and greatest from Apple, but with only incremental upgrades for the last couple of years, this handset still packs a punch in 2023 -especially at a sub $700 price tag. $630 at Best Buy

Google Google Pixel 7a $374 $499 Save $125 The Pixel 7a is one of the best mid-range handsets on the market, especially if you're an avid photo-snapper. When it's reduced to a price like this, it's extremely hard to resist. $374 at Amazon

Samsung/Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $900 $1000 Save $100 Samsung's latest Flip- the Z Flip 5- adds a much larger outer display, which makes it way easier to use without opening it up. It's also massively powerful, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor at its core. $900 at Amazon

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $800 $1000 Save $200 If you don't want that large outer display, you can save a wad of cash by opting for the Z Flip 5's predecessor, the still capable Z Flip 4. While the handset may not be quite as powerful, it still performs well and offers more than most people would ever need. $800 at Amazon

Nothing Nothing Phone 2 $629 $699 Save $70 The Nothing phone (2) is one of our favorite mid-range devices. Not only is it one of the most unique and stylish handsets on the market, but it's powerful, too, packing a last-gen flagship Snapdragon processor. $629 at Amazon

Google Google Pixel 6 $340 $600 Save $260 It has been around for a couple of years now, but the Pixel 6 is still a fantastic smartphone in 2023. With this phone, you get many of the benefits of Google's newer flagships, but at less than half the price. $340 at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) $170 $200 Save $30 The Moto G Stylus is one of the most affordable phones around, especially when it's discounted. If you want value, look no further. As an added bonus, it's one of the few phones on the market to come with a stylus. $170 at Amazon

Should I buy an Android or Apple phone?

The great question that has lingered on since the dawn of the smartphone era. In truth, there's no correct answer, it's all just a matter of preference. If you're all-in on the Apple ecosystem, using AirPods, an iPad and MacBook, then iPhone is the obvious choice, as it'll work seamlessly with all your other Apple gear.

If you're seeking value for money, however, Apple doesn't really cater to the budget market, so you'll definitely want to consider Android to get the best bang for your buck. On the opposite end of the spectrum, high-end Android phones tend to get cutting-edge features long before Apple debuts anything similar, so if you fancy a camera with a 1-inch sensor or a foldable display, then Android is the platform for you.

What is the newest iPhone?

The latest iPhones are the 15-series - that's the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. If you want a detailed breakdown of how they compare, you can find that here, but in short, as you go up through the range you get larger displays, better cameras and more horsepower.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, and the iPhone 13, are all still available from Apple if you don't need the latest features, and you can save a lot of money by opting for a slightly older device. Still, if you want the best of the best, the 15-series is the way to go.

Should I get a foldable phone?

Featuring some of the most innovative and unique designs in the smartphone insudtry, Foldable phones are undeniably cool, and with double screens, super functional. If you want to try something new, then nothing feels quite as fresh as a folding display.

That said, there are drawbacks to folding phones, and the main one is durability. As hard as manufacturers work to make their folding devices robust, they're never going to be quite as strong as a traditional phone, so if you have butterfingers, then you might want to steer clear.

There's also the cost to be considered. This is something that's getting better, with flip phones now firmly in the territory of standard phones, but it's still not uncommon to see flagship foldables creeping towards the $2000 mark - and that's a lot of money to spend on a phone. Still, for those who can afford it, carrying a foldable tablet in your pocket is a futuristic and fun prospect.

