This year's Black Friday deals offer unbeatable prices on gaming laptops, phones, handheld consoles, and other gadgets. Laptops are usually costly, and it makes sense to grab one now while you can for hundreds of dollars off the regular price.

Best early Black Friday 2024 laptop accessory deals

Now's the time to save money and get the best Black Friday deals on models from Asus, Samsung, Acer, and other quality brands. You can then use the money you've saved on accessories like speakers and SSDs to improve performance.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 $220 $280 Save $60 Lenovo's entry-level Ideapad 3 is perfect for browsing and other basic tasks. It has an Intel Celeron N4500 with 4GB of RAM and 224 GB of storage split between the 64GB SSD and 224GB docking station. The 15.6-inch display and full-size keyboard make it versatile for work or play. $220 at Amazon

SAMSUNG 14 Galaxy Book4 Pro $1000 $1450 Save $450 The Samsung 14 Galaxy Book4 Pro has a powerful Intel Core 7 Ultra 155H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD in a compact and lightweight 14-inch package. Its 3K AMOLED touchscreen improves functionality and offers superb picture quality for graphics apps or viewing content. $1000 at Amazon

Asus Chromebook CX1 $170 $250 Save $80 The 15.6-inch Asus Chromebook CX1 is perfect for students or anyone looking for a low-cost option. Its Intel Celeron N4500, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage are ideal for web-based apps and other basic tasks. $170 at Amazon

Asus Vivobook 17.3 $500 $700 Save $200 The Asus Vivobook is an affordable yet capable 17.3-inch laptop offering impressive value. It has decent power for most applications with an Intel Core 5 120U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. $500 at Amazon

HP Stream 14 $250 $350 Save $100 The HP Stream 14 is one of the best options for students and budget-conscious buyers because of its low price tag. Its compact 14-inch size fits most bags, and the Intel Celeron N4120 CPU with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is fine for browsing, checking emails, and other light tasks. $250 at Amazon

Samsung 12.2-inch Touchscreen Chromebook $300 $400 Save $100 Samsung's 12.2-inch 2 in 1 touchscreen Chromebook offers unrivaled versatility because it doubles as a laptop and a tablet and includes a stylus for a fantastic price. It's powered by an Intel Celeron 3965Y Processor with 4GB of RAM. The 224GB of storage is split between the 64GB eMMC and 160GB docking station. $300 at Amazon

Samsung 15-inch Galaxy AI Book4 Edge $700 $900 Save $200 Samsung's 15.6-inch Galaxy AI Book4 Edge is ideal for buyers looking for everyday power in a slim and lightweight package. The Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 515GB SSD provide enough power for productivity apps and other everyday tasks. $700 at Amazon

Asus Vivobook S $500 $700 Save $200 The Asus Vivobook S 16 offers incredible graphics and outstanding versatility from the large, 16-inch WUXGA touchscreen. It provides excellent value with capable performance from the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for an astonishing price. $500 at Amazon

Acer Aspire 3 A315-24PT $400 $520 Save $120 Acer's Aspire 3 has a stylish silver design and includes a 15.5-inch touchscreen without costing a fortune. The AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD provide decent performance to handle browsing, spreadsheets, and other everyday tasks. $400 at Amazon