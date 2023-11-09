The iPad has come a long way since its 2010 debut, initially being critiqued by many as nothing more than an enlarged, clunky iPhone. In its evolution, however, the iPad has become a smart tablet staple and standard with many iterations to suit both portability and power, encased in a durable yet sleek build.

With functions like Stage Manager, the iPad can serve as a portable monitor and with cool cases and accessories, even a second laptop or digital note-taking hub. However useful, iPads are pretty pricey, but savings season and early Black Friday deals are a great time to invest in a capable machine at a great discount. Having reviewed and experienced every iPad to hit the market, we compiled a list of our favorite tried and tested models currently on sale, and we think make a worthy investment.

Best early iPad Black Friday deals 2023

Whether you're a fan of the home button or looking for the newest iPad iterations on the market, you're in luck because everything from the 9th-Gen iPad to the newest Air model is currently at a discount.

Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple iPad (9th generation, 2021) $249 $329 Save $80 Still featuring Apple's iconic home button, the 2021 10.2-inch 9th-generation iPad features Apple's bright True-Tone display, lightning port connection, and first-gen Apple Pencil compatibility. Ahead of Black Friday, it's on sale at Amazon for only $250, which for an Apple tablet, is as budget-friendly as it gets. $249 at Amazon

Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple iPad Air (2022) $559 $599 Save $40 Winning one of Pocket-Lint's Editor's choice badges, the 5th-gen iPad Air delivers fast performance thanks to the M1 processor, 2nf Gen Apple Pencil support, a sleek design, and an improved selfie camera. Ahead of Black Friday, the highly portable tablet is on sale for $40 off at Amazon and also features a $59.01 coupon, so be sure to check the box before adding it to your cart. $559 at Amazon

Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple iPad Mini (2021) $469 $499 Save $30 Essentially a mini version of the 2022 iPad Air, the Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) takes all the power of it's bigger sibling and packs it into an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Giving it a 5 out of 5 in our review, the portable and lightweight tablet is undoubtedly impressive. Additionally, the tab was an early adopter of the USB-C port integration, which is great news for those who just bought (or are planning to buy) an iPhone 15 and want to cut down on cables. $469 at Amazon

Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) $1000 $1049 Save $49 The 12.9-inch Pro tablet delivers truly professional performance, with 1600-nit peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Liquid Retina Mini LED display. The M2 processor makes for fast workflow, from note-taking with the 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil or using it as a computer with a keyboard case. Snag it now at Amazon while it's almost $50 off. $1000 at Amazon

Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple iPad (2022) $399 $449 Save $50 The 10th Gen iPad flagship is powerful tablet with a bright display with the universal USB-C display, solid battery life, and a logical front camera position (yay no more crooked photos), and a budget-oriented price going into savings season. $399 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy

Best early Black Friday iPad accessory deals

Accessories can provide your iPad with both protection and productivity. Here are some of our favorite keyboard cases currently on sale.

Apple/Pocket-lint Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro $269 $299 Save $30 WIth the potential to turn your iPad Pro into a makeshift MacBook, Apple's Magic Keyboard is a pricey investment, but now it's on sale for a more digestible price. $269 at Amazon

Apple/ Pocket-lint Logitech Combo Touch A personal favorite of mine, the Logitech Combo Touch keyboard and case both allows for powerful workflow and tablet protection. See at Best Buy

What's the newest iPad?

The 10th-generation flagship iPad came out in 2022 as did the 5th-Gen iPad Air, the 4th-Gen 11-inch iPad Pro and 6th-Gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

What is the cheapest iPad?

Currently, thanks to early Black Friday sales, the 9th-Gen iPad, which debuted in 2021, is the cheapest - on sale at Amazon for only $250.

Which iPad is compatible with the 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil?

The following iPad models are only compatible with the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil, which charges along the tablet's magnetic strip:

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation and later)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (all generations)

To see a full list of which Apple Pencil your iPad is compatible with, look on Apple's website.

Why you can trust Pocket-lint to find the best Black Friday iPad deals

Pocket-lint experts have been testing and reviewing iPads since the tablet's 2010 debut (look here to see a blast from the past), looking for everything from firmware and software updates for the true techies and simply noting the tablet's functionality for work and entertainment purposes. As we look for iPad deals, we're not only looking for price drops and bargains, but recommending some of our favorite tested products and giving our honest, thorough feedback to best help in your buying decisions.

