The latest Google Pixel phones haven't had a discount yet, but it looks like Black Friday is a time of magic. Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as well as the gorgeous Pixel Fold are getting their first ever discounts, and they're nothing to turn your nose at. In fact, you can save up to $400 right now, which is absolutely impressive.

Last year's phone range is also on sale, and you can get the Pixel 7, 7 Pro or 7a for great prices too. If you have at least $374 in your wallet, you can get one of Google's smartphones. Truth be told, these deals should not be missed, so go ahead and check them out and choose your favorite Pixel phone this Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Pixel deals

Google / Pocket-Lint Google Pixel 8 $549 $699 Save $150 The Google Pixel 8 is a highly advanced smartphone that boasts cutting-edge photo and video features, thanks to its custom-designed Google Tensor G3 chip. Its fully upgraded camera can capture vivid colors and striking details, even for the smallest subjects with Macro Focus. The 6.2-inch Pixel 8 Actua display is fast, responsive, and super sharp, making gaming, scrolling, and moving between apps seamless and enjoyable. $549 at Amazon $549 at Best Buy

Google / Pocket-Lint Google Pixel 8 Pro $799 $999 Save $200 The Google Pixel 8 Pro is a highly advanced smartphone with a powerhouse performance. It features a custom-designed Google Tensor G3 chip, which utilizes AI for cutting-edge photo and video enhancements. With its four updated pro-level cameras, Pixel’s best-ever zoom, and Pro controls, users can capture stunning photos like never before. The device also boasts an immersive 6.7-inch display and a fast-charging battery that can last over 24 hours with extreme battery saver mode. $799 at Amazon $799 at Best Buy

Google / Pocket-Lint Google Pixel Fold $1399 $1799 Save $400 The Google Pixel Fold is a foldable phone that boasts a range of impressive features. It is equipped with the Google Tensor G2 chip, which offers powerful performance in a slim design. The device has a large inner display that allows for seamless multitasking and a hands-free experience for activities such as watching videos or taking photos. $1399 at Amazon $1399 at Best Buy

Google / Pocket-Lint Google Pixel 7a $374 $499 Save $125 The Google Pixel 7a is a solid mid-range phone with impressive camera performance, ample power, and decent battery life. Its 8GB RAM and the advanced image processing of the Google Tensor G2 make it fast and efficient, while the high brightness mode delivers highly detailed visuals. The Pixel 7a's security features, including the certified Titan M2 chip and VPN by Google One, add layers of protection for personal data. $374 at Amazon $374 at Best Buy

Google / Pocket-Lint Google Pixel 7 $449 $599 Save $150 The Google Pixel 7 is a powerful and secure device that boasts impressive camera capabilities, long battery life, and a vibrant display. Powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip and Titan M2 security chip, users can enjoy smooth performance and peace of mind knowing their personal information is protected. Additionally, the front and rear cameras offer up to 8x Super Res Zoom and Cinematic Blur for stunning photo and video output. $449 at Amazon $449 at Best Buy

Google / Pocket-Lint Google Pixel 7 Pro $649 $899 Save $250 Google Pixel 7 Pro is a powerful smartphone that boasts impressive features. Equipped with Google Tensor G2 and Titan M2 security chip, it provides unparalleled security to its users. The phone's rear and front cameras deliver fantastic photo and video quality. With a day-long battery life and its gorgeous display, you'll have a great time scrolling through social media or playing games. $649 at Amazon $649 at Best Buy

