Garmin, a top player in the smartwatch space, is rolling out some sweet deals for Black Friday and the holidays.

It’s shopping season, which is a great time to invest in core tech - and one of our all-time favorite fitness tools is already getting big discounts: Garmin watches. Known for their tough build, these watches keep up with you on hikes, bike rides, and all sorts of outdoor adventures. And we've got your back - Pocket-lint has tested a bunch of Garmin smartwatches, so we're here to help you find the right one at the right price.

Best Garmin Black Friday Garmin deals

Garmin watches are among the best Smartwatches on the market, and thanks to a wide variety of models with different features - such as Garmin Body Battery- and price points, they have something to offer for everyone.

Garmin Garmin Fenix 7X Solar $690 $800 Save $110 The Garmin Fenix 7X is a smartwatch designed for adventures. It boasts solar charging capabilities that can extend battery life up to 37 days. Featuring a 1.4-inch touchscreen display, the watch is also compatible with a variety of health monitoring and fitness apps accessible via the Garmin Connect App. $690 at Amazon

Garmin / Pocket-Lint Garmin Forerunner 245 $185 $300 Save $115 The Garmin Forerunner 245, a GPS-equipped runner's smartwatch, is currently 38 percent off. It's a notable upgrade from its predecessor, the Forerunner 235, and while it skips some high-end features like an altimeter, it still delivers where it counts. $185 at Amazon

Garmin Garmin Vivoactive 4S Smartwatch $150 $330 Save $180 The Vivoactive 4S is currently 55 percent off its normal price. It has up to seven days of battery life and a ton of other great features like health monitoring through Pulse Ox and over 20-built in workout apps, including 5km, 10km, and marathon workout plans. $150 at Amazon

Garmin Garmin Venu 2 $300 $400 Save $100 The Garmin Venu 2 is a cheaper smartwatch option that's still loaded with great features. It has an AMOLED display and can last up to eight days in smartwatch mode. It comes with a complete suite of health monitoring apps as well. $300 at Amazon

Garmin Venu Sq Music Garmin Venu Sq Music $140 $250 Save $110 The Venu Sq Music is the smartwatch for music lovers. You can store all your favorite playlists from Spotify or Apple Music on the device. It also has a great suite of health tracking technology, including over 20 built-in workout apps, and it features 6 hours of battery life in GPS mode. $140 at Amazon

Garmin Epix Gen 2 $600 $900 Save $300 The Epix 2 is one of the more expensive smartwatches from Garmin, but it's currently 33 percent off. That higher price tag comes with higher end features, like 1.3-inch always-on AMOLED display, up to 42 hours of battery life, and multi-band GNSS technology for more accurate positioning. $600 at Amazon

What is the best Garmin watch deal for Black Friday?

If you're on the hunt for the best Garmin watch deals, then the Fenix 7X stands out as our top pick, though the Epix is another excellent option that comes equipped with nearly everything you could want in a smartwatch. Both models boast a plethora of health monitoring tools, including Pulse Ox to gauge your blood oxygen levels, along with numerous apps to support your workout preferences, be it running, skiing, hiking, or another activity.

For us, the standout feature of the Fenix is its solar charging capability. The Fenix 7X offers the convenience of charging on your wrist with its solar feature. Just a few hours outdoors each day can extend the battery life up to an impressive 47 days.

However, even with discounts, the Fenix 7X remains a premium option at over $700. Fortunately, Garmin offers a range of more budget-friendly smartwatches, too.

What is the cheapest Garmin watch worth buying?

Numerous Garmin watches are available for less than $200, and selecting the best one for the price depends on your intended use. The Forerunner 245, now at $185, stands out as the best value smartwatch for runners. For those who prioritize having their music on the go, the Venu Sq Music is an excellent option and costs only $140 at the moment.

The best choice if you're just looking for a cheap standard smartwatch is the $150 Vivoactive 4S. We absolutely loved it when we went hands on with the Vivoactive 4S, and came away especially impressed with its tracking power for workouts. It's a great choice for runners or if you'd like to know where your kid is at all times. It's also capable of storing some of your music offline and monitoring your health through a suite of apps including Pulse Ox. There's also over 20 built-in workout apps.

Are Garmin watches better than Apple watches for runners?

Garmin watches are known for their superior tracking capabilities compared to Apple Watches, but this gap may be narrowing with the introduction of the Apple Watch Ultra. While the Apple Watch Ultra comes with a heftier price tag than some models discussed here, it's noteworthy that Apple Watches are generally more powerful in terms of computing capabilities.

However, Garmin still has a long history of devices tailored to meet various fitness needs. Like Apple Watches, Garmin devices offer health monitoring during physical activities. If your priority is a fitness-centric smartwatch, or you're seeking a more budget-friendly alternative to the Apple Watch, Garmin might be the better option. Pocket-lint has tested many Garmins over the years and almost always came away just as impressed as when we used Apple Watches.

How did we find the best Garmin deals?

We used price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to check the price history of each smartwatch we've listed here. They all qualify as great deals with some of the devices, like the Vivoactive 4S and Venu 2, being listed at the lowest prices ever. Keep checking back throughout the holiday shopping season as we anticipate more deals on some of our favorite Garmin smartwatches as we get closer to Black Friday.

