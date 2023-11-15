Black Friday is right around the corner now - it's so close that plenty of sites have already started their swathes of great deals in anticipation, and if you're looking for some new gaming hardware there's plenty to sift through.

We've been keeping a careful eye out for the very best deals, and have selected the cream of the crop for you below, so if you're thinking of picking up a console or accessory this Black Friday, look no further.

There are a bunch of consoles on the market right now, so we've divided things up into sections for you to make things easier, so with that, let's get into it.

Best PS5 deals

Sony's PlayStation 5 just got crowned as our gaming hardware product of the year for 2023, so it's an amazing time to pick one up - and there's a new slim version to get, too.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim $499 $560 Save $61 This bundles the new version of Sony's console with the simply superb Spider-Man 2, a brand-new release that you get at no extra cost, making this a great way to jump into the world of PS5 gaming. $499 at Amazon

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim If you prefer shooting to superhero action, then you can get the exact same price for the newer PS5 console bundled with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, again the latest release making for a really good saving. $499 at Amazon

Best Xbox deals

If you're more of an Xbox gamer, there's already a choice saving that you can grab on the Xbox Series X, as you'll see below.

Microsoft / Pocket-Lint Xbox Series X Diablo 4 Bundle $500 $560 Save $60 If you're into Diablo then Diablo 4 is a treat - and it's also really new, so getting it basically for free when you pick up a Series X is a pretty terrific option. $500 at Best Buy

Best Nintendo Switch deals

The Switch is a brilliant console, and with three different versions to pick from we're sure to see some great deals this Black Friday. For now, it's the Switch Lite that has the pick of the bunch.

Nintendo Switch Lite - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle New Horizons is such a brilliantly zen game, endlessly calming and soothing, so to get it completely free alongside the excellent Switch Lite is a real treat. $199 at Walmart

Nintendo Switch OLED The Switch OLED is the best version of the Nintendo Switch - and this deal from Dell (of all places) gives you a $75 gift card at no extra cost, so it's a great option if you need some other computing bits. $350 at DELL

Best gaming accessory deals

Of course, it's not all consoles - there are plenty of deals to be had on accessories like headsets, extra controllers or much more.

Pocket-lint SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 $139 $180 Save $41 A simply fantastic headset for PlayStation or PC gamers, this is one of our favourites ever, and it's got a tidy discount ahead of Black Friday already. $139 at Amazon

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller $49 $75 Save $26 If you need a new controller to go with your PS5, or just want an extra to swap to when the battery runs out, you can currently get a very welcome discount on a range of colours. $49 at Amazon

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller $42 $60 Save $18 A great alternative to Nintendo's own wireless controller, PowerA's offering is really sturdy and reliable, and thanks to this nice deal it's also a good chunk cheaper. $42 at Amazon

What you should know about shopping for gaming hardware on Black Friday

Which console should I buy?

If you're not yet sure of which console you actually want, there's plenty of deliberation to do. For us, the PS5 is the top choice right now with the combination of future-proof power and a roster of existing games that are simply fantastic.

However, thanks to Xbox Game Pass, the Xbox Series X or Series S are both really attractive to, with many of the same cross-platform games and a really easy way to access a big library at a low monthly cost.

Of course, there's always the Switch, too - a brilliant family console that is now coming toward the end of its life cycle, but still has a huge roster of amazing exclusive games to offer.

So, the truth is any of these would be a great buy, and there's no wrong answer if you see a good deal.

Should I buy a console on Black Friday?

That brings us to the question of the deals we'll see, of course. We always get some console deals on Black Friday, but it's quite rare to see more than around $50 off a console.

We might get a repeat of last year's stunning $200 Xbox Series S if we're lucky, and the older Switch versions could also see some steep discounts but don't hold your breath for a sub-$400 Xbox Series X or PS5, is all we can say.

Still, any sort of discount is worth grabbing if you're waiting to buy a console this year, so it's definitely still a very sensible time to buy.

