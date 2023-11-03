Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is an admirable goal that can even help with your mental health, but often times it's hard to keep track of your training sessions. On such occasions, having a fitness tracker on your wrist will do you wonders for some movement motivation whether it's one of the simple small screen or one that doubles as a sophisticated smartwatch.

Thankfully, we've tested quite a few fitness trackers in our time here, so we know just what to look for. On top of this, we're keeping an eye out for all those early Black Friday deals for some fantastic fitness trackers.

Best 6 Black Friday fitness tracker deals

Fitbit / Pocket-Lint Fitbit Sense 2 $200 $300 Save $100 The Fitbit Sense 2 not only monitors your exercises, but also your sleep and your stress levels. Additionally, it keeps a constant eye on your heart rate and location, so you get proper insight into how much you worked out and how your body reacts. $200 at Amazon

Xiaomi / Pocket-Lint Xiaomi Band 8 $58 $64 Save $6 The Mi Band 8 is on sale at Amazon right now. Featuring an AMOLED screen, this sleek band features 150 fitness modes. You can also skip the band altogether and clip the device to your clothes when you go running. Another thing you won't have to worry about is battery life, especially since you won't have to charge this one sooner than two weeks. $58 at Amazon

Fitbit / Pocket-Lint Fitbit Luxe $80 $130 Save $50 When it comes to fitness tracker brands, certainly Fitbit is one to come to mind super easily since it's one of the biggest name in the business. The Fitbit Luxe is a stylish tracker with a decent-sized OLED display and great features. The battery life is also something you won't have to worry about for weeks on end. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

Google/ Pocket-Lint Google Pixel Watch $200 $280 Save $80 We're taking things a step further and checking out the Google Pixel Watch which recently got a price cut and it's now on sale for its best price ever. The Pixel Watch is a great device that mixes Fitbit's power with Google's tech magic. On top of this, it looks absolutely gorgeous. $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

Fitbit Fitbit Sense $198 $250 Save $52 The Fitbit Sense has a solid design and a great display that makes it super easy to see how well you're doing on your fitness journey by tracking sleep habits, steps, workouts, and even take an ECG. $198 at Amazon

Apple / Pocket-Lint Apple Watch Series 8 $299 $399 Save $100 The Apple Watch Series 8 is also on sale ahead of Black Friday. This one is down by $100, which is the lowest price it's had in a while. The smartwatch can track your activity, blood oxygen levels, and even run an ECG. It's also water resistant, so you can go swimming with it on just fine. $299 at Amazon $320 at Best Buy

What is the cheapest Fitbit?

Fitbit fitness trackers come in many price ranges, some being more affordable than others. Right now, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is the most affordable option at $58, which is on sale from its usual $80. This fitness band monitors your heart rate around the block, pushing you to reach your weekly activity target to stay healthy.

How much does an Apple Watch cost?

Apple Watch prices vary depending on model and how long the gadget has been don't he market. The Apple Watch Series 7, for instance, is frequently seen at around $250. The Apple Watch SE 2nd gen is currently available for $239, while the Apple Watch Series 8 is $399 right now. At the other end of the spectrum, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $774, but this is a smartwatch that's targeting those who often go off the beaten path and require a model that's a little more rugged.

What does the Apple Watch SE (2022) track?

The Apple Watch SE (2022) is equipped with various features that enable it to track a range of health and fitness metrics. It monitors heart rate, calories burned, and physical activity levels. It also has an accelerometer and gyroscope that can detect falls and enable GPS tracking. Moreover, the device provides valuable insights into sleep patterns and offers guidance for better sleep hygiene. Additionally, the Apple Watch SE (2022) has features such as irregular rhythm notifications and noise alerts to help users maintain their health and well-being.

