Black Friday is one of the biggest sales events of the year. This year, it falls on November 29, but if you can't wait that long to make a start on your holiday shopping, then there is some good news. Many retailers have already started to offer some big discounts on tech products ahead of Black Friday, with bargains to be found on everything from smart TVs and tablets to laptops and smartphones . There are significant savings to be found if you look hard enough.

Trawling through all the websites of the big retailers to try to find the best deals is a time-consuming task, however. To save you the hard work, here are some of the best early Black Friday deals you can get your hands on right now.

The best early Black Friday tablet deals

If you're looking for a new tablet, there are already some excellent discounts to be had on tablets from popular brands. Amazon, in particular, has big discounts on its range of Fire tablets ahead of Black Friday, but there are discounts to be found on tablets from other brands, too.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) $75 $140 Save $65 The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a 10.1-inch tablet with a Full HD display, an octa-core processor, and 32GB of storage. Ahead of Black Friday, you can grab one for under $75. $75 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro $110 $190 Save $80 The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is an ideal tablet for kids aged 6-12. with a tough case, long battery life, and a year's subscription to Amazon Kids+. You can save $80 ahead of Black Friday. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids aimed at younger kids is also available right now at the same price. $110 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024) $55 $100 Save $45 The latest model of the Amazon Fire HD 8 has increased the RAM by 50%, making it even snappier to use. You can grab the 32GB ad-supported model now for less than $55, a saving of 45%. $55 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2022) $70 $140 Save $70 The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is Amazon's smaller pro tablet for kids aged 6-12. This model comes with six months of free access to Amazon Kids+ and is half-price ahead of Black Friday. The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for younger children is also on sale at the same price. $70 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 $700 $800 Save $100 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is an 11-inch tablet from Samsung. This model includes 128GB of storage and comes with an S-Pen included. You can save $100 ahead of Black Friday. $700 at Best Buy

The best early Black Friday phone deals

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, you might be able to find one at a great price even before Black Friday arrives. Right now, you can get your hands on some of the most popular Samsung phones at significantly reduced prices.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $1030 $1300 Save $270 The Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung's statement on what a traditional slab smartphone should be in 2024, including 100x Space Zoom, a vibrant, curve-free AMOLED display, and a lot more wrapped up in a titanium package. You can save $270 ahead of Black Friday. $1030 at Walmart

Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1428 $1900 Save $472 Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is two devices in one. When it's closed, it's similar in size to the average Android smartphone. But when it opens, it's a flexible tablet, perfect for multitasking with apps or watching Netflix. You can save over $470 before Black Friday. $1428 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 $834 $1100 Save $266 Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 doesn't mess with a good thing, but comes with a larger battery, better cameras, and more RAM to make your overall foldable experience smoother. You can save more than $260 ahead of Black Friday with this deal. $834 at Amazon

The best early Black Friday laptop deals

Black Friday is always a good time to buy a laptop, as there are usually plenty of excellent deals available. Even before Black Friday, you can grab yourself a bargain, with products from Apple, Lenovo, and Dell all having big reductions.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2) $799 $999 Save $200 The 13-inch MacBook Air (M2) has 16GB of RAM as standard, ensuring it has enough power to run Apple Intelligence features, and comes with a 256GB SSD. Right now you can save $200 ahead of Black Friday. $799 at Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 $310 $580 Save $270 This Lenovo IdeaPad 1 has a 15.6-inch FHD display ideal for most tasks and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7000 Series processor with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You can save $270 ahead of Black Friday. $310 at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 $750 $1150 Save $400 This Dell Inspiraon 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor and comes with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You can save $400 ahead of Black Friday. $750 at Best Buy

The best early Black Friday TV deals

To paraphrase Joey from Friends, if you don't have a TV, what are you going to point all your furniture at? If you're looking for a new TV, Black Friday is always a great time to find a bargain. There are already some bargains to be found ahead of Black Friday from big brands such as LG and Samsung.

Samsung The Frame LS03B $1365 $2000 Save $635 The Samsung The Frame TV is more than just a smart TV with a wide range of streaming options. It can also turn into a picture frame, displaying artwork in your home. You can save over $600 on the 65-inch model of this stunning TV before Black Friday. $1365 at Walmart

LG B4 OLED $1297 $2199 Save $902 This 65-inch LG B4 OLED 4K TV has over 8.3 million self-lit pixels and includes Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology and an Alpha 8 AI processor. LG has knocked $900 off the price for Black Friday, but this Walmart deal is a couple of dollars cheaper. $1297 at Walmart

Samsung QN900C $4449 $8000 Save $3551 The original price of this 85-inch QLED TV from Samsung was a penny short of $8000. Samsung has dropped the price to $5300, but Walmart goes even further, with $3550 off the original price ahead of Black Friday. $4449 at Walmart

The best of rest of the early Black Friday deals

There are plenty of other tech products on sale for Black Friday, aside from big-ticket items like TVs, laptops, tablets, and phones. You can find some bargains on smaller tech items, too, and save yourself even more money.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $190 $249 Save $59 The second-generation AirPods Pro are still Apple's best in-ear AirPods, with excellent noise cancellation and spatial audio. Right now you can get them for only $10 more than Apple is charging for the AirPods 4 with ANC, so if you're looking for ANC, this deal is a no brainer. $190 at Amazon