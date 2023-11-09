The latest cameras boast cutting-edge technology that puts the models of the previous decade to shame. With 4K video, mirrorless designs, extreme resolutions, and advanced autofocus systems, today's cameras can capture pro-level images for amateur prices.

We've explored all the latest designs, from the best beginner-friendly options to the top professional picks, and now we're going deal-hunting for Black Friday discounts.

Best early Black Friday camera deals 2023

Best Buy/ Pocket-lint Sony Alpha a7 II $1000 $1600 Save $600 A full-frame mirrorless camera that excels in still photography, the Sony Alpha A7ii is a bargain even before any discounts. This bundle also comes with an excellent 28-70mm kit lens, which makes the most out of the 24.3MP sensor and 5-axis in-body image stabilization. $1000 at Best Buy

Best Buy/ Pocket-lint Canon EOS R3 $5000 $6000 Save $1000 The Canon EOS R3 is undoubtedly a professional-grade camera, with a 24.1MP full-frame sensor, 4K video at 120fps, and one of the most advanced autofocus systems on the market. It also boasts a 30fps continuous drive, making it a true hybrid workhorse. With this Black Friday deal, that professional price is dropped by $1,000. $5000 at Best Buy

Amazon/ Pocket-lint Zniarakl 4K Video Camcorder $120 $150 Save $30 This budget-friendly camcorder from Zniarakl offers 4K video, 48MP photos, and a bunch of nifty accessories, including a shotgun mic. It's the perfect camera for getting started in filmmaking, and the beginner-friendly price has dropped even further for Black Friday. $120 at Amazon

Amazon/ Pocket-lint Canon EOS R100 $500 $600 Save $100 The EOS R100 is an amazing camera for what it offers at this price. The pro-level specs include 4K video, 24.1MP photos, a mirrorless design, and eye-detection autofocus. And when you consider this deal's beautiful 18-45mm lens, the discount is almost too good to be true. $500 at Amazon

What is the best camera for night shooting?

For shooting in the dark, you'll need a full-frame camera. Full-frame cameras have large, 35mm sensors that capture much more light information compared to their smaller-sized cousins. Unsurprisingly, they're often more expensive, and they rank among the best professional cameras. Still, the super sensitivity of full-frame cameras is worth it for those who want to film moody, shadowy environments without producing noticeable grain.

There are a few camera models with even larger sensors, such as the medium-format Fujifilm GFX100 II, but their professional prices place them outside of most people's budgets.

Is a GoPro worth it?

When it comes to action cameras, GoPro is king. Their waterproof, shockproof, and foolproof constructions are built to weather whatever you throw at them, and their camera specs are just as impressive. Some models offer resolutions as high as 5.3K at 60fps, and all the latest models feature GoPro's HyperSmooth technology to eliminate camera shake and motion blur.

Some folks might find their flagships, like the GoPro Hero 12 Black, to be a bit expensive, but the action-focused designs and hardware are well-worth the price. Plus, with such a vast catalog of different models, there's a GoPro for every budget.

What lens should I get for action shots?

There are a lot of factors that go into taking quality action shots, such as shutter speed, autofocus, continuous shooting speed, and image stabilization. But lenses are often overlooked. Truly glorious action shots, such as football players mid-pass and street dancers mid-twirl, are almost always taken with a high focal length. Anything around 200mm will offer plenty of zoom for most human subjects, while wildlife photography may require a jumbo telephoto lens reaching 300mm and beyond.

Many sports photographers shoot in aperture priority mode, to make sure they can isolate their subject with a shallow depth of field. Thus, make sure your lens has a large maximum aperture of around f/2.8 to f/3.5. Anything larger on a telephoto lens may require taking out a second mortgage.

Why you can trust Pocket-lint to find the best Black Friday camera deals

I've been a professional photographer and filmmaker since the Canon 5D was the best you could get, and I started years before that with tape recorders. Through countless successes and failures, I've learned what makes a camera great and what makes a camera stink. But there's always room to learn, which is why I always collaborate with Pocket-lint's team of fellow photography pros to ensure our recommendations are sound.

