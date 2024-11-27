When it comes to portable consumer electronics, tablet computers are in a precarious position. Where smartphones and laptops are ubiquitous within the world of mobile computing, tablets have always struggled to carve out a substantial niche of their own.
This status quo is now rapidly changing, with more and more users picking up big-screen devices for content consumption and even for creative work purposes. Even if Google purportedly doesn't care about tablets again , its recent work on the Android platform appears to suggest the contrary .
With so many options out there on the market, there has arguably never been a better time to pick up a tablet. Black Friday is now just two days away, and there are numerous deals to be had on digital storefronts such as Amazon -- many of these discounts are already listed in advance of the official Friday, November 29 street date.
Best early Black Friday 2024 tablet deals
There are a ton of well-crafted tablet computers currently on the market, available across several price brackets. Big players like Apple, Samsung, Google, and Amazon all have their hand in the tablet scene, with plenty of Black Friday discounts to go around.
iPad mini (7th generation)
Apple's 7th generation miniature-sized iPad, complete with an A17 Pro chip for full-fledged Apple Intelligence support.
iPad Mini (6th generation)
The Apple iPad mini (2021) is basically a mini version of the iPad Air (2022) - whilst also adding a number of upgrades when it comes to hardware.
iPad (10th generation)
The 10th generation iPad comes with some sleek new features and a redesign, bringing it closer in line to the Air and Pro models.
Pixel Tablet (with Charging Speaker Dock)
Though more on the expensive side, Google's tablets provides strong optimisation and a unique focus on smart home integration for users.
Fire HD 10 (With Lockscreen Ads)
The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a 10.1-inch tablet with 32 GB of storage, 3 GB or RAM, and a full HD display for consuming video content.
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an affordable 10.4-inch tablet with S Pen stylus support, as well as a microSD card slot for storage expansion.
Galaxy Tab S9
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is an 11-inch premium Android tablet that ships with a vibrant AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and an included S Pen.
Galaxy Tab S10+
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is a premium 12.4-inch Android tablet with an AMOLED display panel, 256GB of storage, an included S Pen stylus, and more.