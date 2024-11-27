When it comes to portable consumer electronics, tablet computers are in a precarious position. Where smartphones and laptops are ubiquitous within the world of mobile computing, tablets have always struggled to carve out a substantial niche of their own.

This status quo is now rapidly changing, with more and more users picking up big-screen devices for content consumption and even for creative work purposes. Even if Google purportedly doesn't care about tablets again , its recent work on the Android platform appears to suggest the contrary .

With so many options out there on the market, there has arguably never been a better time to pick up a tablet. Black Friday is now just two days away, and there are numerous deals to be had on digital storefronts such as Amazon -- many of these discounts are already listed in advance of the official Friday, November 29 street date.

Best early Black Friday 2024 tablet deals

There are a ton of well-crafted tablet computers currently on the market, available across several price brackets. Big players like Apple, Samsung, Google, and Amazon all have their hand in the tablet scene, with plenty of Black Friday discounts to go around.

iPad mini (7th generation) $470 $500 Save $30 Apple's 7th generation miniature-sized iPad, complete with an A17 Pro chip for full-fledged Apple Intelligence support. $470 at Amazon

iPad Mini (6th generation) $350 $500 Save $150 The Apple iPad mini (2021) is basically a mini version of the iPad Air (2022) - whilst also adding a number of upgrades when it comes to hardware. $350 at Amazon

iPad (10th generation) $260 $350 Save $90 The 10th generation iPad comes with some sleek new features and a redesign, bringing it closer in line to the Air and Pro models. $260 at Amazon

Pixel Tablet (with Charging Speaker Dock) $460 $600 Save $140 Though more on the expensive side, Google's tablets provides strong optimisation and a unique focus on smart home integration for users. $460 at Google

Fire HD 10 (With Lockscreen Ads) $75 $140 Save $65 The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a 10.1-inch tablet with 32 GB of storage, 3 GB or RAM, and a full HD display for consuming video content. $75 at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $200 $270 Save $70 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an affordable 10.4-inch tablet with S Pen stylus support, as well as a microSD card slot for storage expansion. $200 at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S9 $620 $920 Save $300 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is an 11-inch premium Android tablet that ships with a vibrant AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and an included S Pen. $620 at Amazon