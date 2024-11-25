Black Friday 2024 is fast approaching, and there are a ton of excellent deals and discounts to be found across the consumer tech landscape. While it's easy to get distracted by slashed smartphone , tablet, PC, and TV prices, it would be a mistake to forget that subscription services are also on sale. Here are some of the best streaming platform deals currently available ahead of the official Friday, November 29 event date.

Best early Black Friday 2024 streaming app deals

Whether you're looking to stream the latest blockbuster film of the year, or you're hoping to binge through an entire season of your favorite TV sitcom, these streaming platforms have you covered -- and at a temporarily reduced cost.

Peacock TV is currently offering a limited-time Black Friday deal in the form of a one-year subscription for $20. Additionally, a $2 per month for six months option is available. For reference, the platform's standard base costs are $8 per month, or $80 per year.

Paramount+ is currently offering a Black Friday deal of up to 76 percent off the standard price for access to the streamer. For new and former subscribers only, you can get Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with Showtime for $3 per month for your first 2 months.

As part of HBO's Black Friday deal, you can score access to the streaming platform in its ads-based form for $3 per month for a total of 6 months. Normally, this plan starts at $10 per month, which is a monthly saving of $7.

Hallmark+ Hallmark's streaming service provides access to a wide selection of original movies and TV shows, along with perks such as free monthly greeting cards. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

Hallmark+ is one of the newer streaming platforms on the block, and it's taking part in the Black Friday savings game. For a limited time only, you can subscribe to the service for only $2 per month for 2 months. This promotion is available specifically for Amazon Prime and Prime Video subscribers, and it's a 75 percent saving over the standard $8 per month price tag for the service.

Amazon Prime Video Amazon's flagship video streaming platform with a wide selection of films and TV shows, as well as access to add-on Prime Video channels for additional content. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store See at Microsoft

Prime Video is Amazon's main film and TV streaming service, but it unfortunately isn't on sale at the moment. That being said, much like with Hallmark+, a number of other add-on Prime Video channels are available at discounted rates.

Close

Add-on channel prices generally range from $6 to $12 per month in addition to the base Amazon Prime membership ($15 per month). However, for the first 2 months, you can get Crunchyroll for $2 per month (regularly $10 per month), Starz for $2.75 per month (regularly $6 per month), and MFM+ for $1.75 per month (regularly $7 per month).