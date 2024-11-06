Black Friday is back again for the 2024 holiday season, and as always, we expect to see some great deals on smartphones. From flagship models, to midrangers, and everything in between, you can count on big discounts to hit store shelves on November 29.

We're still 3 weeks out from the main event, but early Black Friday sales have already started to crop up. We've rounded up some of the very best early smartphone deals, which are available now across a variety of major storefronts.

Best early Black Friday 2024 smartphone deals

If you've been flirting with the idea of upgrading to a new smartphone, then Black Friday might just be the right time to splurge. Even in advance of the official November 29 event date, a number of retailers have slashed prices on some of the best handsets currently on the market.

OnePlus Open $1298 $1700 Save $402 The OnePlus Open is the company's first stab at the foldable phone market, building upon the success of its popular slab-shaped OnePlus handsets. $1298 at Amazon

OnePlus 12 $750 $900 Save $150 The current flagship smartphone from OnePlus, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a triple camera array, and a 5,400 mAh battery pack. $750 at Amazon

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite $230 $300 Save $70 The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is an affordable candy bar style smartphone that comes with dual-SIM capabilities, 5G support, and 256GB of onboard storage. $230 at Walmart

Pixel 9 $731 $800 Save $69 The Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch display and a familiar design. It supports the addition of a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens to its rear camera array, alongside Google Gemini and AI features. $731 at Amazon

Pixel 8 $513 $700 Save $187 The Google Pixel 8 offers most of the high-end Pixel 8 Pro's key features, including a powerful processor, a great design and a stellar camera, for a lower price. $513 at Amazon

Pixel 7a $475 $500 Save $25 The Pixel 7a is Google's 2023 mid-range phone. It succeeds the Pixel 6a, and sits alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, offering a number of great specs and features and bridging the gap even more between flagship and mid-range. $475 at Best Buy

iPhone 14 Plus $680 $730 Save $50 The Apple iPhone 14 Plus has all the same hardware and features as the iPhone 14 but with a larger display and battery - the latter of which is excellent on this model. It also retains the notch, setting it apart from the Pro models. $680 at Best Buy

iPhone 13 $400 $450 Save $50 The Apple iPhone 13 offers exactly the same hardware and features as the iPhone 13 mini but on a larger scale, with a 6.1-inch display like the iPhone 14, and battery improvements over the iPhone 12. $400 at Walmart

iPhone 12 $250 $300 Save $50 The Apple iPhone 12 is the company's entry-level model from 2020, with an all-screen front design and Face ID. It has older core hardware when compared to current phones offered by Apple, but it's still powerful with a dual camera on the rear. $250 at Walmart

Galaxy A03 $250 $300 Save $50 A prepaid Samsung Galaxy smartphone that ships with a 6.5-inch LCD display, 32GB of internal storage, and features a microSD card slot for memory expansion. $250 at Walmart

Galaxy A15 5G $100 $140 Save $40 The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is an affordable Android smartphone with 128GB of storage, an SAMOLED display, and a huge 5,000mAh capacity battery pack. $100 at Walmart

Galaxy Z Flip 6 $844 $1100 Save $256 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 looks a lot like the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but comes with a sleeker design, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, more RAM, and a new 50-megapixel wide camera. $844 at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1500 $1900 Save $400 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 reduces the bezels and squares off the sides of the previous Folds to create a smartphone that feels bigger, while largely remaining the same. $1500 at Amazon