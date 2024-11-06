Black Friday is back again for the 2024 holiday season, and as always, we expect to see some great deals on smartphones. From flagship models, to midrangers, and everything in between, you can count on big discounts to hit store shelves on November 29.
We're still 3 weeks out from the main event, but early Black Friday sales have already started to crop up. We've rounded up some of the very best early smartphone deals, which are available now across a variety of major storefronts.
Black Friday may not be here yet, but there are already some great deals available.
Best early Black Friday 2024 smartphone deals
If you've been flirting with the idea of upgrading to a new smartphone, then Black Friday might just be the right time to splurge. Even in advance of the official November 29 event date, a number of retailers have slashed prices on some of the best handsets currently on the market.
OnePlus Open
The OnePlus Open is the company's first stab at the foldable phone market, building upon the success of its popular slab-shaped OnePlus handsets.
OnePlus 12
The current flagship smartphone from OnePlus, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a triple camera array, and a 5,400 mAh battery pack.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is an affordable candy bar style smartphone that comes with dual-SIM capabilities, 5G support, and 256GB of onboard storage.
Pixel 9
The Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch display and a familiar design. It supports the addition of a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens to its rear camera array, alongside Google Gemini and AI features.
Pixel 8
The Google Pixel 8 offers most of the high-end Pixel 8 Pro's key features, including a powerful processor, a great design and a stellar camera, for a lower price.
Pixel 7a
The Pixel 7a is Google's 2023 mid-range phone. It succeeds the Pixel 6a, and sits alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, offering a number of great specs and features and bridging the gap even more between flagship and mid-range.
iPhone 14 Plus
The Apple iPhone 14 Plus has all the same hardware and features as the iPhone 14 but with a larger display and battery - the latter of which is excellent on this model. It also retains the notch, setting it apart from the Pro models.
iPhone 13
The Apple iPhone 13 offers exactly the same hardware and features as the iPhone 13 mini but on a larger scale, with a 6.1-inch display like the iPhone 14, and battery improvements over the iPhone 12.
iPhone 12
The Apple iPhone 12 is the company's entry-level model from 2020, with an all-screen front design and Face ID. It has older core hardware when compared to current phones offered by Apple, but it's still powerful with a dual camera on the rear.
Galaxy A03
A prepaid Samsung Galaxy smartphone that ships with a 6.5-inch LCD display, 32GB of internal storage, and features a microSD card slot for memory expansion.
Galaxy A15 5G
The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is an affordable Android smartphone with 128GB of storage, an SAMOLED display, and a huge 5,000mAh capacity battery pack.
Galaxy Z Flip 6
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 looks a lot like the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but comes with a sleeker design, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, more RAM, and a new 50-megapixel wide camera.
Galaxy Z Fold 6
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 reduces the bezels and squares off the sides of the previous Folds to create a smartphone that feels bigger, while largely remaining the same.
Galaxy S24 Ultra
The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a flat AMOLED display, an excellent array of cameras, Galaxy AI features, and S Pen support for note-taking and handwriting input throughout One UI.