Ever since its introduction in 2020's iPhone 12 series, the ring of magnets built into MagSafe have proven of great utility. Aside from securing the alignment of inductive charging coils for a more efficient and user-friendly experience, these magnets have allowed for a flourishing ecosystem of handset accessories to take shape. The recent Qi2 charging specification has adopted Apple's innovative stack of magnets, which should result in more Android phones shipping with magnetic properties in the near future.

MagSafe and Qi2 charging bases and stands tend to receive the majority of the attention, but there's a thriving selection of gadgets and peripherals that utilize the ring of magnets for other purposes. Here are some of the best options that are currently on sale specifically for Black Friday 2024 .

Best Black Friday 2024 MagSafe accessory deals

From car ventilation mounts, to camera tripods with cold shoe expansion, these MagSafe phone peripherals offer a ton of flexibility. Best of all, they're all still on sale for Black Friday 2024.

Moft Phone Tripod Stand $32 $40 Save $8 The Moft Phone Tripod Stand is a clever mounting system for your MagSafe-compatible phone, which uses a ring of magnets to prop up your handset at various angles. $32 at Amazon

Belkin MagSafe Vent Mount Pro $20 $30 Save $10 The Belkin MagSafe Vent Mount Pro is a mounting product that slots into your vehicle's ventilation system, and offers built-in cable management and angle adjustment. $20 at Amazon

PopSockets Phone Grip Compatible with MagSafe A Popsocket designed specifically for MagSafe-compatible iPhones. This accessory makes it easy to maintain a strong grip on your phone, and utilizes a novel telescoping design. $30 at Amazon

ESR MagSafe Wallet (5-card holder) $8 $10 Save $2 The ESR MagSafe Wallet is a 5-card holder accessory that magnetically attaches to the back of your phone, and is made of vegan leather and offers 3,200 g of holding force. $8 at Amazon