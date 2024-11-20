With Black Friday now just a week and a half away, a number of excellent deals have begun taking shape across storefronts like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Partaking in the fun with its ever-popular lineup of Kindle e-readers , Amazon has gone ahead and discounted some of its reading devices via its official e-commerce site.

The company recently launched a major overhaul of its entire Kindle catalog, refreshing models across the board. Besides some initial quality control issues plaguing its new Colorsoft model , these new Kindles have largely been received positively thus far.

Best early Black Friday 2024 Kindle deals

Whether you're considering switching over to an e-reader for the first time, or you simply have your eyes set on one of Amazon's latest Kindles , now is a great time to browse through your options. A number of bundles are currently on sale, which come with cases and AC adapters out of the box.

Kindle Oasis (International Version) $135 $270 Save $135 The Amazon Kindle Oasis offers a 7-inch e-ink display, an IPX8 water-resistant body, and dedicated page turning buttons, all in a compact package. $135 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle $185 $205 Save $20 Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite offers a 7-inch e-ink display, a compact water-resistant design, and a USB-C charging port. This bundle also comes with a fabric cover and a power adapter. $185 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle $245 $265 Save $20 The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition comes with a spacious 32GB of internal storage, Qi wireless charging support, and an auto-adjusting front light display. This bundle also comes with a leather cover and a wireless charging dock. $245 at Amazon