Black Friday has finally arrived for the 2024 calendar year, and there's no shortage of excellent deals to be had on smartphones , tablets, PCs , headphones , and more. Doorcrasher deals on the latest foldable handsets are an exciting prospect, but these devices remain expensive propositions even after heavy discounts have been applied.

This year, I've decided to switch up my shopping game plan: I've set out to locate the best Black Friday deals on useful tech gadgets, specifically at or below the $50 price point. There are tons of useful products on sale within this price range, and they make for perfect stocking stuffers . Here are the best deals I've stumbled across so far.

Best Black Friday 2024 tech gadget deals for under $50

While not as flashy as a new smartphone or PC, these tech products are incredibly useful to have at your disposal. Accessories and gadgets such as these can enhance your daily work flow, bolstering your entire tech ecosystem in the process. Best of all, they're all on sale for under $50 this Black Friday.

Roku Express HD $18 $30 Save $12 The Roku Express is an HD streaming device that turns any TV into an internet-ready smart TV. The package comes with an HDMI cord, a remote control, and a USB power cable. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 Amazon's Echo speaker now comes in a more prominent, vibrant tabletop form factor. You still get Alexa, podcasts, and music. You also get a better-looking bedside ornament! $18 at Amazon

PopSockets Phone Grip Compatible with MagSafe $15 $30 Save $15 A Popsocket designed specifically for MagSafe-compatible iPhones. This accessory makes it easy to maintain a strong grip on your phone, and utilizes a novel telescoping design. $15 at Amazon

JBL Go 3 $30 $40 Save $10 The JBL Go 6 is a portable, budget speaker with an IP67 water and dust resistance rating and good enough sound for its price and size. Its miniature footprint makes it the perfect on-the-go wireless speaker. $30 at Amazon