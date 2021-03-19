Investing in a top biometric lock can help take your home or office security to the next level, with most requiring a matching fingerprint from people looking to enter a property.

It takes the concept of a regular or smart lock down a different path, with the unrivalled detail of a finger identification often giving users more peace of mind. With that said, there are rarely two fingerprint locks that offer the same features; some will be better for businesses, while others are better for the home or even a gym locker.

We'll detail some of the best biometric door locks at a number of different budgets, letting you pick the one that suits your door and your needs, here.

Ultraloq Ultraloq UL3 1. Best biometric lock overall An excellent, reliable biometric lock packed with security smarts - perfect for offices and homes. Pros 5-in-1 design

Long battery life

Simple installation Cons No Wi-Fi or remote access See at Amazon $199 at Walmart

Ultraloq is arguably the biggest name when it comes to dedicated biometric locks, but it has plenty more security features for you to play around with than just a fingerprint scanner.

Waterproof, ready for the outdoors or indoors, and able to fit onto most standard doors, the battery-operated UL3 gives you plenty of options when it comes to locking and unlocking. The fingerprint function can store up to 95 prints at one time, while users or guests can also open the door with a code or a standard key.

The lever is even reversible, which means it can neatly fit onto left-handed or right-handed doors.

Lockly Lockly Secure Pro 2. Versatile biometric lock With plenty of locking methods, and a very clever digital keypad, it's an excellent fit for all doors. Pros Auto-locking feature

Alexa voice control compatible

Time-specific eKey support Cons It's fairly pricey See at Amazon $319 at Best Buy

Lockly has plenty of smart locks for you to explore, but the Secure Pro, in our view, provides the best mix of features without getting overly expensive.

Like others, the core of the lock is built around its fingerprint sensor, which can detect and store up to 99 unique ones. If the fingerprint isn't your preferred choice of unlock, though, there's also the digital keypad - one that cleverly mixes up the location of the numbers to help avoid code identification by strangers.

If all that fails, there's still the option to lock and unlock with the companion app, or with a physical key, as well.

Since it's a deadbolt replacement, it's also relatively easy to set up, fitting both left and right swinging doors.

Ultraloq Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro 3. Ultra smart biometric lock A multi-functional smart lock that's great for guest access and offices. Pros ANSI Grade 1 certified

6-in-1 keyless entry

Remote access with bridge adaptor Cons Micro USB feels dated See at Amazon $149 at Walmart

Ultraloq's U-Bolt Pro is one of the most comprehensive smart door locks around, pairing fingerprint scanning with five other methods of security.

Not only is it able to store up to 120 fingerprints at once, but it can also provide users with locking/unlocking functions through a smartphone, anti-peek keypad, key, or auto-unlock.

For those who want to easily share access, it can even temporarily grant entry for specific dates and periods of time.

Wyze Wyze Lock Bolt 4. Best budget biometric lock An attractive deadbolt replacement with app support, IPX5 waterproofing and up to 12 months of battery life Pros Easy to install

Attractive design

Keyless entry and access schedules Cons No Wi-Fi functionality See at Amazon $79 at Walmart

The Wyze Lock Bolt is an affordable option that doesn't skimp on the features, and it has premium looks, too.

You can enter with a code or fingerprint, and with the companion app, you can view the access history, and even set access schedules and auto-locking.

It has IPX5 water resistance and up to 12 months of battery life, making it hassle-free to install outdoors. The only limitation is that it doesn't support Wi-Fi connectivity, so you won't be able to lock and unlock your door remotely.

Master Lock Master Lock Fingerprint Lock 5. Best biometric lock for sheds An easy-to-use and flexible biometric lock, with robust security. Pros Heavy duty and weather resistant

Hardened boron alloy shackle

Extremely simple setup Cons Less reliable in wet weather See at Amazon $113 at Walmart

The Master Lock Outdoor Biometric Padlock can save up to 10 different fingerprints (two primary users plus eight others) so your whole family can use it.

It's powered by a standard button battery which should last around a year - you're alerted with the power is low. You can use a directional system on the lock to enter if you need to, which is also used for the initial setup.

Naturally, it's attack-resistant with a double-lock and zinc casing, similar to the remainder of Master Lock's vast padlock range. A robust cover is designed to protect the lock against the weather.

How to choose a biometric fingerprint lock

There are many different styles of biometric lock on the market, coming at a wide range of prices, and this can make it hard to figure out which options is right for your needs.

If you're having trouble deciding, here are a few things that we recommend thinking about before you make your purchase.

What do you need to secure?

First things first, think about where you'll be placing the lock and what kind of lock it will be replacing. Keep in mind the type of door, the materials it's made from, and how the current lock operates.

Product listings will include information about the type of door the lock can be fitted to, as well as the locking mechanism it uses. Choosing a like-for-like lock replacement will ensure that it's simple to install and functions correctly.

If you'll be installing it yourself, it's worth reading the customer reviews on sites like Amazon to ensure that it's not too difficult, and to be aware of any pitfalls you might encounter.

How many people need access?

It's worth paying attention to how many fingerprints your lock can store, particularly if its for a business premises or if you have a large family. The amount of storage varies quite significantly between devices, do paying attention to this number will help narrow down your options.

Indoor or outdoor?

If you need a lock for the outside of your property, then you had better make sure that it can withstand the elements, it's no good installing a fancy biometric lock if it fails at the first sign of rain, after all.

Some locks are only suitable for indoor use, whereas others have hardy weather-sealed construction. There's some leeway, for instance, if you have a covered porch, but we'd always recommend at least some form of water resistance for outdoor locks.

Do you need to be able to control it remotely?

Some locks have internet connectivity and can be controlled remotely, this can be handy if you want to allow access for a delivery driver or worker while you're away from home, or equally, if you have guests staying over.

If this is a desirable feature, then be sure to check the specs carefully. Some of the locks on our list are completely disconnected and can only be operated while you're physically in front of them, others have a whole host of smart features including app support and more. If you're more interested in the connectivity than the biometrics, then you might want to check out our guide to the best smart locks instead.