Cycling is a fantastic way to stay fit thanks to minimal impact on your joints. Being on a bike also allows you to cover more ground, making it a fun way to explore. Bike computers, also called head units, are incredibly useful tools for all types of cyclists, ranging from professional athletes to casual cruisers. They serve as a replacement for your phone with a cycling app and come in a variety of formats with different features, but broadly speaking, these devices attach to your bike's handlebars to provide useful information front and center while you ride.

Even basic bike computers will track your rides and display key stats like time, speed, and distance. Plus, if you have additional sensors like heart rate monitors or power meters, you'll see that data front and center as well. Most bike computers feature built-in GPS, providing accurate distance information and navigation tools, helping you explore new areas. So whether you are going on casual rides around town, tackling epic backcountry adventures, or amping up your fitness, the best bike computers will help you get the most out of every ride.

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Best bike computer overall

Garmin Edge 1050 A bright display with loads of features The Garmin Edge 1050 is a premium cycling computer with a bright, responsive touchscreen. It offers plenty of safety features like road hazard alerts and an electronic bell, along with useful navigation tools and Garmin's robust training platform. Pros Road hazard alerts and other safety features

Very bright, responsive display

Built-in speaker with electronic bell

Very useful navigation tools Cons Battery life could be better

Expensive $700 at Adorama $700 at Garmin

The Garmin Edge 1050 is a pricey bike computer, but if money is no object, it is absolutely the best you can get. Garmin finally modernized the display on this latest device, and it is now incredibly bright and vibrant. I've had no issues reading it in full sun, and the ambient light sensor seamlessly adjusts the brightness when I go under bridges. It's also incredibly fast and responsive, more so than any other bike computer I've used.

The Edge 1050 features a speaker that enables a bell to alert others on the trail or road to your presence. It even sounds like a real bike bell, which is impressive. It offers lots of navigation tools and even makes it easy to sync Strava routes to try out new rides. The head unit will notify you of upcoming hazards like busy roads or tight turns, which I really appreciate when riding in a new area. You'll even have access to Garmin Pay, meaning you can leave your wallet behind on rides.

Of course, as a Garmin device, you have access to its impressive suite of training tools and accurate data. It tracks pace, distance, speed, and more and can pair with a number of different sensors for even more well-rounded data. If you also wear a Garmin watch, you'll be able to get a very comprehensive view of your fitness and get guided training tips to maximize your performance.

Best value bike computer

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2 Lots of features for the price The Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2 offers a lot of value for the price. You'll get plenty of connectivity options, an easy-to-read display, and useful navigation tools. Pros Easy to use

Plenty of useful metrics

Unique programmable LEDs

Good navigation tools Cons No activity-specific settings

Battery life is only okay $280 at Amazon $280 at Wahoo $280 at Backcountry

Wahoo is another big name in the fitness world, with its smart indoor trainers among its most well-known items. Its bike computers are great, too, though, and the Elemnt Bolt V2 is one of its finest. In fact, we prefer it in value terms to the more feature-packed Roam.

Read our review Wahoo Elemnt Bolt (v2/2021) cycling computer review: The Bolt is dead, long live the Bolt The second-gen Wahoo Bolt makes a number of changes - but can it earn a place on your handlebars?

This unit has a clear and easy-to-use screen and tracks countless metrics during your rides. One of its more unique features is the programmable LED indicators, which can make it easier to keep an eye on performance metrics during your ride than reading numbers on the screen. It also offers turn-by-turn directions and automatically adjusts should you get off course or want a new destination. Plus, it has thousands of pre-baked routes to help you quickly find a great ride.

Close

With ANT+, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi on board, you'll also find it easy to upload your data and sync it to all your desired apps and platforms, such as TrainingPeaks. There's also GoPro connectivity, so you can control your camera right from your bike computer to record your epic rides. All in all, the Elemnt Bolt V2 offers a lot of features for a reasonable price.

Best bike computer UI

Hammerhead Karoo A smartphone-like device The Hammerhead Karoo is a bike computer with a phone-like UI for intuitive use. It offers some of the most useful navigation prompts and physical buttons for use in the rain or with gloves, Pros Fantastic touchscreen

Intuitive use

Excellent navigational prompts Cons Battery life isn't great $475 at Backcountry $475 at Amazon $475 at Hammerhead

It might not have a brand name as familiar as Garmin or Wahoo, but the Hammerhead Karoo is simply a great bike computer. That's largely thanks to its Android base, which results in fantastic useability. Using it is much more intuitive than many of the other options selected since it feels rather like a smartphone with a responsive touchscreen.

Even though the touchscreen is fantastic, the Karoo also features plenty of buttons for easier use with gloves or in the rain. This bike computer also offers some of the best navigational prompts, making it one of the best head units for navigation.

This is the third version of the Karoo, which offers 30% better battery life and a smaller, more lightweight design. It still doesn't offer as much battery life as the other options on this list, but at 15 hours, it's more than enough for most people. Plus, since Hammerhead is now owned by SRAM, it offers seamless connectivity with SRAM AXS products if you want all the data.

Best bike computer for long rides

Coros Dura Epic battery life for epic rides The Coros Dura bike computer provides a whopping 120 hours of battery life with an extra two hours for each hour of solar charging. It's an ideal choice for long adventures on the bike. Pros Superb battery life

Unique design

Affordable for what you get

Simple UI Cons Many features require the Coros app or Coros web platform

Bugs to workout $250 at Coros

Those who like to tackle epic adventures need battery life to match, and the Coros Dura is up for the challenge. This is Coros' first foray into bike computers, and while they do have some things to refine, it has a lot to offer.

Read our review The Coros Dura is a worthy companion for my long bike rides The first bike computer from Coros promises long battery life but has some kinks to work out.

The most notable benefit is the long battery life. Coros promises up to 120 hours of battery life. To extend that even more, Coros says the built-in solar panel will add up to two hours of juice with an hour in the sun. I haven't been able to test if those numbers are accurate yet, but the battery life is extremely impressive and far better than any other head unit I've used so far. As a result, it would be a great choice for bikepacking trips or long adventures.