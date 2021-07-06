Cycling is not only a great way to get your daily exercise, but, because of the distances you can cover, it's also a really nice way to get out of your immediate area.

If you're getting more into your cycling, though, you might be thinking about how to take your rides to the next level, and start tracking yourself more accurately. This can help not just in monitoring and ramping up your fitness, but also just in understanding more about your performance too.

We've gathered together some of the very best bike computers for you to browse. Whether you want an entry-level or a more advanced option, we've tried and tested plenty of picks from the likes of Garmin, Wahoo and more. Let's dive in.

Garmin Garmin Edge 530 1. Best overall Best of the bunch $220 $250 Save $30 The Edge 530 represents a great middle ground for most people. Pros Superb route clarity

Amazing tracking

Easy to use Cons Not cheap $220 at Amazon

Garmin makes some of our best-loved fitness trackers, with premium designs that cater to those with particular interests, whether they're mountaineering or diving, and it's also a specialist in cycling trackers.

Its Edge series has loads of bike computers to choose from, ranging from entry-level to really in-depth, and we think the Edge 530 represents a great middle-ground for most people.

While it's far from cheap, its feature-set is hugely impressive. It'll navigate you through your route turn-by-turn, tracking all sorts of metrics, from pace and cadence to calories, time, temperature and loads more.

It's easy to use, and Bluetooth makes it a doddle to connect, as well. This is like having a cycling trainer on your handlebars.

Cateye Cateye Quick Wireless Cycle Computer 2. Great value Simple but great Cateye's simple bike computer delivers one of the best experiences for first-time users. Pros Nice and simple

Easy to attach

Has the key metrics Cons Not great for navigation

Won't be ideal for true enthusiasts $60 at Amazon

If you don't want to break the bank, and also don't mind losing some features from the top-end models, Cateye's got a great, dead simple bike computer with one of the cleanest designs on the market.

It's nice and simple, but still tracks distance, speed, elevation, pace indicator and time, which is a great set of metrics for those starting out, and it's all really intuitive to use and check while you're riding. If you're looking for a simple intro to the cycling computer world, this could be a superb first option

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2 3. Premium choice Excellent display Wahoo's finest work - with ANT+, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, you'll find it easy to upload your data. Pros Good screen

Loads of tracking

Convenient pairing Cons Expensive

Takes some getting used to $275 at Amazon

Wahoo's another big name in the fitness tracking world, with heart rate straps some of its special items. Its bike computers are great too, though, and the Elemnt Bolt V2 is one of its finest - we prefer it on value terms to the more feature-packed Roam.

This unit has a clear and easy to use screen, and tracks countless metrics while offering navigation and has thousands of pre-baked routes that it can call upon to help you find a great ride quickly. With ANT+, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi all on board, you'll also find it easy to upload your data.

Beeline Beeline Velo 2 4. Navigation whizz City slicker This tiny little GPS module is so handy for navigation, although it's not one for those in the fitness game. Pros Perfect for cities

Really easy to use

Reasonable price Cons No fitness metrics $100 at Amazon

If you're looking for a bike computer that errs more on the side of accessibility, rather than packing in every stat under the sun, Beeline's second Velo generation is an excellent choice.

It has a great little display that's perfect for following routes you're less familiar with, while tracking your distance and speed using help from your tethered phone. It works perfectly in cities and is therefore a great pick for urban cyclists and commuters.

Garmin Edge 130 5. Simple but great Entry-level A great, simple little bike computer from the experts at Garmin represents a really useful entry point. Pros Solid price

Great tracking

Easy to use Cons Middling display

Navigation can be tough $150 at Amazon

Garmin doesn't just cater to the top-end of the market, as this much more reasonably-priced option proves. It's still from the Edge lineup and still therefore has all the key metrics you'll rely on as you train.

While it has a less fancy display to make the pricing sensible, and routing is therefore a little more challenging to follow in busy areas, the Edge 130 still represents really good value from a brand that you can absolutely trust to crank out accurate stats.