Cycling is not only a great way to get your daily exercise, but, because of the distances you can cover, it's also a really nice way to get out of your immediate area.
If you're getting more into your cycling, though, you might be thinking about how to take your rides to the next level, and start tracking yourself more accurately. This can help not just in monitoring and ramping up your fitness, but also just in understanding more about your performance too.
We've gathered together some of the very best bike computers for you to browse. Whether you want an entry-level or a more advanced option, we've tried and tested plenty of picks from the likes of Garmin, Wahoo and more. Let's dive in.
Garmin Edge 530
Best of the bunch
The Edge 530 represents a great middle ground for most people.
- Superb route clarity
- Amazing tracking
- Easy to use
- Not cheap
Garmin makes some of our best-loved fitness trackers, with premium designs that cater to those with particular interests, whether they're mountaineering or diving, and it's also a specialist in cycling trackers.
Its Edge series has loads of bike computers to choose from, ranging from entry-level to really in-depth, and we think the Edge 530 represents a great middle-ground for most people.
While it's far from cheap, its feature-set is hugely impressive. It'll navigate you through your route turn-by-turn, tracking all sorts of metrics, from pace and cadence to calories, time, temperature and loads more.
It's easy to use, and Bluetooth makes it a doddle to connect, as well. This is like having a cycling trainer on your handlebars.
Cateye Quick Wireless Cycle Computer
Simple but great
Cateye's simple bike computer delivers one of the best experiences for first-time users.
- Nice and simple
- Easy to attach
- Has the key metrics
- Not great for navigation
- Won't be ideal for true enthusiasts
If you don't want to break the bank, and also don't mind losing some features from the top-end models, Cateye's got a great, dead simple bike computer with one of the cleanest designs on the market.
It's nice and simple, but still tracks distance, speed, elevation, pace indicator and time, which is a great set of metrics for those starting out, and it's all really intuitive to use and check while you're riding. If you're looking for a simple intro to the cycling computer world, this could be a superb first option
Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2
Excellent display
Wahoo's finest work - with ANT+, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, you'll find it easy to upload your data.
- Good screen
- Loads of tracking
- Convenient pairing
- Expensive
- Takes some getting used to
Wahoo's another big name in the fitness tracking world, with heart rate straps some of its special items. Its bike computers are great too, though, and the Elemnt Bolt V2 is one of its finest - we prefer it on value terms to the more feature-packed Roam.
This unit has a clear and easy to use screen, and tracks countless metrics while offering navigation and has thousands of pre-baked routes that it can call upon to help you find a great ride quickly. With ANT+, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi all on board, you'll also find it easy to upload your data.
Beeline Velo 2
City slicker
This tiny little GPS module is so handy for navigation, although it's not one for those in the fitness game.
- Perfect for cities
- Really easy to use
- Reasonable price
- No fitness metrics
If you're looking for a bike computer that errs more on the side of accessibility, rather than packing in every stat under the sun, Beeline's second Velo generation is an excellent choice.
It has a great little display that's perfect for following routes you're less familiar with, while tracking your distance and speed using help from your tethered phone. It works perfectly in cities and is therefore a great pick for urban cyclists and commuters.
Garmin Edge 130
Entry-level
A great, simple little bike computer from the experts at Garmin represents a really useful entry point.
- Solid price
- Great tracking
- Easy to use
- Middling display
- Navigation can be tough
Garmin doesn't just cater to the top-end of the market, as this much more reasonably-priced option proves. It's still from the Edge lineup and still therefore has all the key metrics you'll rely on as you train.
While it has a less fancy display to make the pricing sensible, and routing is therefore a little more challenging to follow in busy areas, the Edge 130 still represents really good value from a brand that you can absolutely trust to crank out accurate stats.