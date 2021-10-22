The Beats lineup has gone from strength to strength since being acquired by Apple almost 10 years ago, with the parent company offering a big influence over the tech in its products.

With an expansive range now available to choose from, though, finding the right Beats for your needs can be an uphill battle.

Whether you're interested in over-ear, on-ear or in-ear headphones, there are now multiple options to explore at a number of different price points.

We've tested and rated the entire range for our in-depth Beats reviews, but, especially if you're new to the range, this is a good place to get familiar with what's available. And to give you a quick summary, we'll be covering each of the key models' features, design and price - plus how they fared in our reviews.

Our recommendation: Which are the best Beats headphones to buy?

Beats/Pocket-lint Beats Studio Buds+ The Beats Studio Buds+ offer a fantastic all-round package that delivers improved sound quality, better noise cancellation and a more comfortable fit. Better still, they will work just as well for both Android and Apple users, giving them universal appeal at a great price. $169.99 at Best Buy

Beats Beats Studio 3 Wireless If you prefer an over-ear fit, the Studio 3 Wireless are Beats' flagship noise-cancelling cans, with a bold design to match their bold sound. These are one of the older headphones in the line up now, but they still sound great, and are usually available at a discount too. $209 USD at Amazon

Beats Beats Fit Pro The Beats Fit Pro remain the brand's best-sounding true wireless headphones, with a more sporty fit that make them perfect for exercise, as well as more casual listening. Apple users will benefit from the features delivered by the H1 chip, but Android users aren't as well served here. $199 USD at Amazon

Pocket-lint Beats Fit Pro Best all rounders A superb blend of comfort and sound quality, whether you want to exercise or use them for everyday listening. Pros Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking

Super noise cancelling and sound

The fit is comfortable and secure Cons No wireless charging case

Not full support for Android $199 USD at Amazon

There are plenty of Beats headphones that specialise in one particular area, but the Beats Fit Pro buds are the best all-rounders - and that, for our money, makes them the best overall pick.

The Powerbeats Pro might be the go-to pick for workouts, and the Studio Buds+ offer incredible features at a good price, but the Fit Pro manages to sit right in the sweet spot of these two options and provide a superb experience whatever the occasion.

The standout features are the very capable ANC, solid sound quality, Spatial Audio and easy pairing for Apple users, thanks to the H1 Chip. And though it's not perfect, this is still a fairly complete experience for Android users, as well.

The only big disappointment is the lack of a wireless charging case - because, after all, we've seen the technology packed into much smaller models.

Either way, these are still excellent buds, and ideal for those who like AirPods Pro, say, but want a bit more of a workout-ready pair.

Pocket-lint Beats Powerbeats Pro Best for workouts Amazing true wireless earbuds, these are ideal for exercising in. Pros Unmatched design and sound for exercise

Exceptional battery life Cons No wireless charging case

No noise cancelling $199 USD at Amazon

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are the company's flagship in-ear buds give you complete freedom when running or in the gym - they're unashamedly workout-orientated with the distinctive ear hooks, but can easily be used for general listening, too.

They're based on the same technology as the Apple AirPods, but have the benefit of being sweatproof and waterproof. They're extremely light in your ears and come in a charging case.

You get some super sound across the spectrum, but you don't feel like they're pressing into your ear; thanks to the range of tips, you don't have to get a complete seal to ensure great sound.

They're not noise-isolating, so don't expect that, but battery life is brilliant with nine hours of constant listening, while you can charge them twice over again from the case. Our only gripe is that it's not able to charge wirelessly.

Beats Studio Buds+ Great choice for everyone Fantastic true wireless earbuds, that push things on a little from the original Studio Buds, in terms of performance, noise cancellation and fit. Pros Fun, energetic sound

Good noise cancellation

Comfortable fit Cons Treble lacks some refinement

No wireless charging case

No wear sensor $169.99 at Best Buy

The Beats Studio Buds+ take the experience we enjoyed in the original Studio Buds and hones it into much improved product for today's market. Sound remains as full bodied and energetic as we remember it, but we now have significantly improved noise cancelling, a more comfortable fit and better battery life, which all add to the experience considerably.

There's still some things missing, like wireless charging and a wear sensor, but this is a fantastic pair of headphones at a great price. Best of all, with the universal compatibility they offer, they appeal to Android users just as much as they do Apple's. For that reason, they could very well be the best Beats earbuds yet.

Pocket-lint Beats Studio Buds Best on a budget With good pairing support for Android and iOS users, as well as balanced sound and a neat design, these are a basic but very effective pair of wireless buds. Pros Affordable and great-sounding

Android Fast pair support Cons No H1 chip for cross-device Apple pairing

The charging case isn't wireless $149 USD at Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds are the cheapest wireless earbuds in the Beats line up, and show Beats can impress at this level too.

The sound is crisp and solid in pretty much every scenario we've tested - including trains, workouts and casual wear - with active noise-cancelling a really nice addition, too.

Like its Apple cousins, though, the biggest benefit of Studio Buds is the convenience. They're small enough to carry around easily, they last for long periods and are also comfortable to wear.

The Beats Studio Buds+ offer a step up from these if you'd like better noise cancellation, fit and sound quality, but as it stands, these buds still offer tremendous value.

Pocket-lint Beats Studio 3 Wireless Best for big sound Chunky around-ear headphones that bring powerful sound. Pros Incredible battery life

Superb sound and pairing Cons Plastic build not for everyone

Very bass-heavy $209 USD at Amazon

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless are an over-ear headphone design that encapsulates your whole ear inside the ear cup. This design helps to block out external noises, although it's aided further by active noise cancellation (ANC). This new ANC is different to previous iterations, in that it constantly adjusts its frequency to match the sound of your environment, making it more versatile.

The built-in rechargeable battery can last over 22 hours, and the lightweight build combined with the soft materials used will mean you'll want to keep them on your head for as long as possible. There are controls on the headphones themselves to skip tracks, change volume and accept phone calls.

The Beats Studio are not just one of the most iconic pairs of Beats headphones available, but one of the most iconic pairs of headphones full stop. Soundwise, they're bassy (as you'd expect), but the entire nature of the audio profile seems to have shifted to make it more refined. They can go loud and hard, and the addition of active noise cancellation should only help focus more you on the music.

Pocket-lint Beats Solo 3 Wireless Basic but excellent A solid set of on-ear cans for those that prioritise battery life and portability. Pros Great connectivity for Apple users

Long battery life Cons Very snug fit

Too much bass for some $123 USD at Amazon

The Solo 3 Wireless on-ears were introduced quite a long time ago, but handily still feature Apple's W1 wireless chip. It promises greater battery life, a greater Bluetooth range and improved connectivity options for iPhone users.

Touch-sensitive controls are present on the left ear cup for skipping tracks and changing volume. Beats claims up to 40 hours of life - and they do last so long - but, naturally, you can also plug in a 3.5mm cable for a wired connection to your phone. Or charge them up for five minutes to get three hours of playback time.

In terms of sound, they're very much a pair of Beats headphones, which means bass in your face. But they do bass very well. So if you're after a powerful yet portable pair of headphones, the Solo 3s are for you.

Pocket-lint Beats Flex Most affordable Amazing budget wireless audio, with a battery life that's impressive for this price range. Pros Extremely affordable

Excellent battery life Cons Very snug fit

Too much bass for some See at Amazon

The Beats Flex are a welcome update to the formula laid out by Beats X, and are some of the best budget wireless earbuds around with a neckband design.

They're comfortable to wear, are really light and come in some fun colours - all while working superbly with iOS. In this case, that's thanks to the older W1 chip on board.

You get 12 hours of battery life, which is really impressive for the price, and they're really great for a hectic lifestyle. If you want some Beats without breaking the bank, these are the obvious solution.