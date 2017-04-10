Bang & Olufsen makes some of the best-looking and best-sounding speakers on the market, Bluetooth and otherwise. There are a couple of ranges within B&O's audio line-up - the two biggest being Beolab, which focuses on the brand's more hi-fi audience, and Beosound, which generally covers the company's more consumer-focused line-up.

This scope for the latter is pretty wide ranging, and includes things like B&O's portable speakers and lifestyle speakers, as well as a couple of soundbars too.

We've picked out our favourites from the range, with an honorable mention to the single Beolit product that remains in the line-up too - branding that dates all the way back to 1939. Keep reading for our top picks for the best Bang & Olufsen speaker you can buy.

Pocket-lint B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) 1. Best B&O speaker overall $179 $279 Save $100 A great update to a superb speaker. Pros Great design

Amazing sound

Weatherproofed Cons Not cheap $179 at Amazon $279.99 at Best Buy $279 at B&H Photo

With a slightly awkward renaming of the excellent BeoPlay A1, the Beosound is B&O's most portable Bluetooth speaker, and it's a real doozy. Bringing down the starting price of the speaker while cleverly and subtly updating its design, it offers a compelling package that should appeal to most people.

The one drawback to the speaker is that it really mainlines on the Bluetooth side of things - there's no Wi-Fi here, or AirPlay, so you're dependent on that Bluetooth for everything. That's no different to the original, though, and you get the extremely useful additions of both Alexa support and waterproofing - the latter being the real key to its upgraded success in our eyes. There's also a bigger battery, giving 18 hours of use per charge.

With its sleek metal body and leather strap, the Beosound A1 2nd Gen is about as good-looking as a portable speaker can get, too, with superb build-quality matching its impressive oomph and balanced sound. It's a high-quality speaker for those looking for something a little more distinctive.

Bang & Olufsen Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5 2. Best B&O speaker for portable sound quality B&O's best portable speaker yet, the Beosound A5 might look a little quirky, but even if you're not sold on its looks - you will be on its sound. Pros Big, authoritative sound

Striking design

Well featured Cons Very expensive

Design won't be to all tastes $1099 at Amazon

While the A1 (Gen 2) may well suit the most people, there's no denying that the Beosound A5 is the star of the portable line up from a performance point of view.

Featuring the brand's most powerful woofer in any portable speaker, the A5 delivers a big, bold and energetic sound, but one that is detailed and nuanced too.

With four drivers placed all around the arguably quirky design, B&O is promising 360-degree sound, with RoomSense also on board to automatically tweak sound based on your environment.

Features don't let the side down either, with a choice of playing music over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2 or Chromecast, with Beolink Multiroom on board for pairing it with other B&O speakers.

Pocket-lint Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore 3. Best B&O speaker for compact 360 sound $128 $199 Save $71 A great portable speaker that has unique looks and a lovely strap, although we think the A1 might pip it to the post. Pros Super portable

Great 360-degree sound

Nice strap Cons A1 is arguably better $128 at Amazon $159.99 at Best Buy

The Beosound Explore serves up 360-degree sound in a truly compact, portable and rugged design.

At 27 hours from a single charge, the battery life has the edge over the A1, and while its IP67 weatherproofing is the same, its cylindrical form factor is great for putting into a backpack pocket or the like.

It doesn't hit the same sonic heights as the Beosound A1 2nd Gen, but it still sounds great - and its considerably cheaper too.

Pocket-lint Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage 4. Best B&O speaker for TV sound B&O's first soundbar is a powerful, talented and well-designed option for when budget is not a concern. Pros Expansive and detailed sound

Excellent bass extension

Well featured

Attractive and well made Cons No remote included

No expansion options

No support for DTS:X $1999 at Amazon

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage was the brand's first soundbar, and like most of B&O's products, is clearly aimed at discerning owners with fairly deep pockets.

It leverages all the things that B&O does well, from the minimalist design and elegant cool to the superior speakers and powerful amplification.The result is a product that oozes style and sonic class, ensuring that whatever you're listening to the results are sure to please.

Best of all there's a serious amount of bass for an all-in-one unit, allowing you get the most out of today's LFE-heavy sound mixes - though the inability to add a separate sub still feels like an oversight. The lack of an included remote control is also a shame - but otherwise the Stage is hard to fault.

B&O B&O Play BeoPlay A9 5. Best B&O speaker for crazy design Statement piece $2099 $2925 Save $826 Maybe the most striking speaker of recent years, the A9 also happens to sound phenomenal. It's the definition of a statement piece. Pros Totally crazy design

Sounds incredible

Nothing else like it Cons Frightening pricetag

Obviously sizeable $2099 at Amazon $3999 at Bang & Olufsen

The B&O Play BeoPlay A9 is very much an iconic B&O product, and is now in its fourth generation of internal specs. It looks just as much like a piece of furniture than it does a speaker. In fact, at first glance, you might not know it's a speaker at all. Behind its round exterior you'll find an 8-inch bass woofer, two 3-inch midrange drivers, two 1.5-inch full-range drivers, and two 0.75-inch, 80-watt tweeters.

The BeoPlay A9 has some cool tricks up its sleeve too. To turn the volume up or down you simply swipe your hand across the top of the speaker, or you can rest your hand on top for a few seconds to mute what's playing. A tap of the right hand side will skip the track forward, while a tap on the left will skip it back. Finally, a short tap on the centre of the speaker will resume the last music source played.

With some modern upgrades, the A9 also now works with Google Assistant to provide smart assistant benefits, as well as packing AirPlay 2 for your connection needs. If you're looking for a statement speaker that produces some delicious Danish sound - and have the money to back it up - the BeoPlay A9 is the speaker for you.

Pocket-lint B&O Beosound Balance 6. Best B&O speaker for home environments Gorgeous design $2618 $2749 Save $131 A luxuriant, gorgeous bit of design. Pros Looks so great

Sound is superb Cons Incredibly expensive for what it offers $2618 at Amazon $3249 at Bang & Olufsen

Right at the top end of B&O's Beosound scale, the Beosound Balance is a simply gorgeous home speaker that won't necessarily work for many people's budgets, but will provide a premium experience for those who go for it.

We love the look of the speaker, its wooden base contrasting nicely with the fabric of the main unit above it, and that construction hides a full range of drivers that'll pump out stunning sound. It's got solid connections, especially since Spotify Connect is coming in an update, and if you're looking for a home speaker that really stands out, it could be a great choice.

Pocket-lint B&O Play BeoLit 20 7. Best B&O speaker for parties Handy handle It might not be the most feature packed, but the Beolit 20 is still a great party speaker. Pros Powerful portable

Good battery life

Wireless charging pad Cons No Wi-Fi connection $549 at Amazon $549.99 at Best Buy $549 at Bang & Olufsen

Released back in 2020, the BeoLit 20 feels like the godfather to the A5 up above, but since it's still available to buy, and at a smaller price too - we're including it here.

It's still $550/£500 though, so the lack of Wi-Fi connectivity is a bit of a drag, but for premium portable Bluetooth sound this is a hugely high-fidelity option.

You can use the Beoplay app to configure the one-touch command button on top to carry out one of four different functions: Alarm, Connect, ToneTouch or Remote. Two BeoLit 20 speakers can be connected together to create a stereo pair and the battery once again provides up to 24 hours of playback.

The wireless charging pad on the top is a nice touch too - and one the A5 has taken into its design as well.