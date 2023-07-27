With each passing year, students need more gadgets to get through school. Gone are the days of simply needing pencils and notebooks. Nowadays, you need tablets, headphones, laptops, smartwatches, and other tech to get through a year of school. This leaves a huge financial burden on parents. Thankfully, plenty of places offer fantastic deals on back-to-school tech that'll make getting the items your kids need less expensive.

Even though we still have a little time before most return to studies, many retailers have deals on the stuff you need running right now.

Laptop deals

For back-to-school, a laptop is a necessary purchase. A laptop is the tool for the job for projects, papers, and almost everything you need to do in school. There are some tremendous laptop deals out there that'll get you ready for the upcoming school year without breaking the bank.

MacBook Air 13.3-inch, M1, 8/256GB $750 $1000 Save $250 If your kids need a nice laptop to make it through the school year, this 13.3-inch MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a great option. Best Buy has it for a full $250 off the normal price, which is a tremendous discount just in time for back-to-school. $750 at Best Buy

15.6" Chromebook - Intel Processor N200 $200 $400 Save $200 A Chromebook is a great school laptop if you're on a budget. Even high-end Chromebooks are much cheaper than traditional Windows laptops or MacBooks. This one is half-off its normal price, which means you can bring it home for $200. $200 at Best Buy

Tablet deals

Outside of a laptop, a tablet is perhaps the second most useful item you can use to get through the school year. It makes researching easy, and with a stylus, it can be a perfect tool for artistic students.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" $275 $350 Save $75 This large-screen tablet is perfect for doing homework and is 21% off its normal price for back-to-school. It'll be especially useful for art students because it comes with an S Pen for drawing on the screen. It's a big tablet, but that means it offers more screen real estate for getting stuff done. $275 at Amazon

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7" 32GB $127 $160 Save $33 If you need a more affordable tablet for back-to-school, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a good one to consider. At 21% off, it's a great deal. The 8.7-inch display offers a good mix of portability and functionality. $128 at Amazon

Smartwatch deals

While students can probably get through the year without a smartwatch, why would they want to? These deals make getting a smartwatch an affordable proposition that'll make school much more enjoyable.

Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $199 $280 Save $81 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 makes a couple of tweaks to the design of the Watch 4 to give better protection while offering a bigger battery and a couple of new features. With $80 off, it's ideal for your back-to-school needs. $200 at Best Buy $199 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) $149 $279 Save $130 The first-generation SE is a great choice if you want an affordable Apple Watch for back-to-school. It comes with many of the same features as the more expensive watches but at a lower price. Walmart has it for only $129 right now, which is crazy cheap. $149 at Walmart

Headphone deals

Headphones might sound like a distraction from schoolwork at first, but a good pair of noise-canceling headphones can actually be critical for blocking outside noise and focusing on studying.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $249 $299 Save $50 This deal drops $50 off the price of these stellar earbuds, which have among the best noise-canceling technology you can get outside of bigger headphones. They also offer incredible sound quality that'll make your ears happy. $249 at Best Buy

Samsung/Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $99 $149 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a stellar pair of true-wireless earbuds with noise cancelation and a comfortable fit for anyone's ears. They promise sound quality that makes you feel like you're on stage with the band, and they're just $99.99 right now. $99 at Amazon

Accessory deals

Sometimes you need a power adapter and USB hub to get through the school day and these deals have you covered in that regard.