Key Takeaways Authenticator apps auto-generate numerical codes to help secure your online accounts.

These codes act as a form of 2-factor authentication (2FA).

Here are some of the best authentication apps available on the market.

Authenticators are among the most under-appreciated app categories of them all. At their core, these apps auto-generate random strings of numbers. These numerals serve as a secondary form of authentication for securely signing in to your various online accounts.

While other forms of 2-factor authentication (2FA) exist -- including secondary email addresses and phone number confirmations -- authenticator apps are a streamlined and highly secure option worth considering. Even if you have the strongest passwords imaginable , extra security is always a smart idea. Here are some of the best cross-platform authenticator apps currently available on the market.

1 Google Authenticator

An easily accessible option that excels at the basics

Google Authenticator A basic authenticator app that syncs with your Google Account and provides added account security. See at Google Play Store See at Apple App Store

Google Authenticator is one of the most popular options out there -- the app ties directly into your Google Account and is available across Android , iPhone , and the web. The app's interface is dead simple, which makes it a great choice if you've never dabbled in the 2-factor authentication scene before. Google Authenticator is an entirely free product, though you'll have to be OK with Google's questionable track record when it comes to user privacy and data scraping.

2 Microsoft Authenticator

Similar to Google's client, but made by a different tech giant

Microsoft Authenticator A Microsoft-built authenticator app that syncs with the company's other apps and services, and provides a simple 2-factor authentication experience. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

Microsoft Authenticator looks and feels similar to Google's offering in just about every way. The app differentiates itself by tying into Microsoft's rich catalog of online services, though it does work across all platforms. The interface itself is clean and simple, and it pairs well with other software from the company. Much like with Google Authenticator, Microsoft's offering is entirely free. The company's track record when it comes to respecting user privacy and data is about as good as Google's, which may raise an eyebrow, but the app itself provides a solid enough experience.

3 2FAS

An excellent open-source option

2FAS An open-source 2-factor authentication app that doesn't require an account and works across platforms. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

If you'd like to try out an authentication app that isn't tied to a big tech behemoth, then 2FAS is an excellent option. The app is open-source, which is always a positive, and it works entirely offline and without the need to log in using an account. 2FAS offers a minimalistic interface that gets the job done without costing a penny. I very much appreciate its no-nonsense approach to online security, as well as its no-thrills design philosophy.

4 Twilio Authy

A well-designed authenticator with tons of options at the helm

Twilio Authy A 2-factor authentication app that offers tons of features such as secure cloud backups, offline compatibility, and multiple-device sync. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

Twilio Authy is another excellent option if you're looking for an authenticator app that's full-featured. The app makes use of a grid-based interface, which provides a level of information density not seen in most other authenticators. Multi-device support, cloud backups, and offline functionality are all present and accounted for, and the app even boasts of advanced support for mobile bitcoin wallets. Authy is free to download and is available across all major platforms.

5 Yubico Authenticator

Yubico Authenticator An authenticator app that offers hardware-backed security options via USB keys, NFC tags, and more. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

Yubico Authenticator is arguably the most robust option on this entire list, as it offers a number of hardware-backed security options. The company sells its own proprietary UbiKeys, which are available in both USB and NFC flavors. Your various 2FA codes are stored on a YubiKey itself, as opposed to being saved on-device. Yubico is free to download, and all the standard authentication features are available from the get-go as well.