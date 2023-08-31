Heading off on vacation and want to make sure you're fully prepared? As well as packing your bag with all the essentials (don't forget to take enough socks) you'll need to make sure that your phone is ready to go too. There are some apps that you're bound to make use of on a daily basis, and others you might not have heard of that will become new favourites.

If you want to call a taxi, you can download an app for that. If you're lost on a walk, you can find your way back with an app. If you need to book somewhere to stay for the night, it'll be quicker and easier using an app. And if you'd like your friends and family back home to know what you're up to, they can see it on an app. The best iPhone apps and the best Android apps for travel will make your journey a lot easier, cheaper, and they can help you relive the best parts.

1 Uber

Uber doesn’t really need much introduction. Order a taxi through the app and be en route within a matter of minutes. You can use Uber to pick up a ride in 70 countries and over 10,000 cities, so you’ll make use of this app wherever you go. What’s great about using Uber over hailing a cab on the street is that you’ll be able to track the journey, see details about the car, and you’ll be able to review the driver afterward.

2 Airolo

If you have a phone that supports eSIM then Airolo is a must-have app for your travels. It's basically an eSIM marketplace where you can buy a digital SIM card for each country you visit with as many minutes or as much data as you need, without having to find a phone shop to buy a SIM in person. The eSIM will download to your phone, and it'll simply be a case of enabling it, as long as your smartphone supports it. If you're really prepared you could even download the eSIM you'll need before setting off, that way you'll be connected as soon as you land.

3 Polarsteps

Anyone planning to visit a few places on their travels should download Polarsteps. You can use it to plan and track your journey, post pictures of each spot, and share it with your friends and family, so they can see where you've been. The app will track certain parts automatically, like your route, your step altitude, and the weather. You can then add pictures and descriptions to each entry. It'll only use about 4 per cent of your phone battery each day, and the app includes some handy travel guides too.

4 Google Maps

It almost goes without saying that you need to have a map app downloaded on your phone, and Google Maps is our top pick for travel. Not only will it give you directions by foot, in your car, or on public transport, but you’ll also be able to see reviews for local spots, save your favorite places like restaurants and beaches, or think ahead and create a list of places you intend to go to when you arrive.

5 Currency Converter by Wise

A currency conversion app will be invaluable if you're heading abroad because it'll make it a lot easier to keep an eye on what you’re spending. You can use it to check the current exchange rates and convert prices, and it’ll give you quick access to the currencies you often use or those you want to watch. This app is loaded up with just about every currency you can think of!

6 Strava

If you’re someone who has more adventurous or active holidays, you should record your activities on Strava. Use it to track your hike, walk, cycle, or whatever else it may be - you can see the route you’ve taken, your pace, your elevation, the distance you’ve traveled, and so on. Then you can post it to your feed with some pictures and share it with all your friends and family.

7 Sky Scanner

Sky Scanner is a great way to find cheap flights, hotels, and car hires for your trip - it scours the web for all the best deals and displays them in a very digestible way, allowing you to easily compare prices across different dates and locations, as well as from different providers.

8 Air BnB

Air BnB changed the game when it comes to finding somewhere to stay on your holiday. Gone are the days of being restricted to pricey hotels, now you can rent out a house, flat, or even just a bedroom. You can tailor your search to suit your needs and budget. The app itself is very easy to use and to look through, with detailed reviews of both the properties and the host to help you decide.

9 Google Translate

Communication is key to a successful trip and while a lot of people speak English, not everyone does, so you’ll need a translation app. We like Google Translate because you can use it by typing in what you want to say, by speaking the phrase you want to translate, or even by taking a picture and having the app translate onto the image (like a menu for example). It can even translate a whole conversation back and forth in two languages!

10 WhatsApp

Granted this may seem obvious, but WhatsApp is a must-have messaging app for your travels. Not only will you be able to keep in touch with friends and family back home through encrypted messaging and calling, but a lot of excursions, rental homes, and taxi companies exclusively use WhatsApp to communicate with their customers, it's definitely worth downloading if you don't have it already.

