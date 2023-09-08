The Apple Watch has been around for nearly a decade, and while the overall design hasn't changed a great deal in that time, there are still several models to choose from. The decision between which Apple Watch model is right for you will depend on a number of factors, budget being one, along with what features are important to you, as well as how big of a device you want on your wrist.

We've reviewed every model of the Apple Watch at Pocket-lint since it arrived in 2015, so we're well-equipped to help you figure out which is the best Apple Watch model, depending on what you are looking for. With that in mind, here are my picks for the best Apple Watch on the market.

The best Apple Watch: Our top picks

The Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent smartwatch. There's not a huge difference in design compared to the Watch Series 7, but that means you get a fabulous large and bright display that really makes use of the space available, alongside a plethora of features. I picked the Watch Series 8 over the Watch Ultra for the best Apple Watch overall, predominately for the price and different size options, catering to more people.

The Watch Series 8 has almost all the same features as the larger Watch Ultra, including a body temperature sensor and car crash detection, but what makes the Apple Watch Series 8 so fantastic is that it does a lot of the basics exceptionally well. From smartphone notifications to fitness and workout tracking, there isn't a better companion I'd choose to have on my wrist.

The Apple Watch Ultra is pretty much an Apple Watch Series 8 on steroids, and we love that about it. It also stands out a little from the rest of the Apple Watch pack, with a slightly different design that incorporates some extra features like the programmable action button. There's a glorious display on board here, it's packed to the brim with features, and like the Watch Series 8 that's a little more understated, the Ultra does a lot of the basics very well.

What the Ultra has going in its favour - and the reason you might choose it aside from just the design - is the Ultra does more than just the basics well. You can dive with it, hike with it, run with it and whatever else you might like to do - a game changer for some outdoor enthusiasts. Plus, the battery is the best of the Apple Watch bunch and that's something of an accolade in its own right.

The Apple Watch SE (2022) launched alongside the Apple Watch Ultra and the Watch Series 8, so it's safe to say it had its limelight stolen a little at the time - and probably since too. It's still a very good smartwatch however, and one that should be very much considered if you're looking for the best Apple Watch for value.

You miss out on a couple of features, like an Always-On Display, body temperature sensor, and features like the ability to take an ECG as you can do on the Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra, but the Apple Watch SE (2022) offers a brilliant design (that looks very much like the Series 8) and it delivers the same level of performance as the more expensive models. It's also quite a bit cheaper, so if you're happy to not have all the sensors and features, but still have the ones the majority of people need, this is the Apple Watch to buy.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is no longer directly sold through Apple, though you can buy it through other retailers. I've kept it on Pocket-lint's best Apple Watch list because it's still a great performing smartwatch, and it has the same design as the Watch Series 8, even if you can't get all the same features. As an everyday Apple Watch, the Series 7 remains a very good option, especially as it's possible to get a stainless steel model for a lot less than an initial release cost, which may be appealing to those after a more premium look for less money.

The Series 7 will be a couple of years old this year, but it remains compatible with watchOS (including watchOS 10) and we expect this support to continue for another couple of years. You also get almost all the features of the Series 8, including sleep tracking, workout tracking and cellular connectivity if you want it, packaged up in a pretty much identical design.

Best Apple Watch model: The bottom line

The best Apple Watch model in my opinion is the Watch Ultra because it not only brings a slightly different design, but a wonderful display and excellent features. However, it doesn't sit at the very top of this list because it is big and expensive, and so the Watch Series 8 is the Apple Watch I would recommend to most people - I know, confusing. It is also worth keeping in mind that the Watch Series 8 is likely to get succeeded by the Watch Series 9 before the end of September, and the Watch Ultra could also be replaced by the Watch Ultra 2. If you can't wait though, I'd recommend the Watch Ultra if you want the best Apple has to offer in this space, or the Watch Series 8 if you don't want your smartwatch to be as big as 49mm, or you can't justify the cost of the Ultra. The Watch SE 2nd generation should definitely be on your list if you're after a more wallet-friendly Apple Watch that does almost everything, but misses off a couple of features.

How did I choose these Apple Watch models?

I have reviewed Apple's smartwatches for a number of years and have extensive knowledge and hands-on experience with all the models on this list. The Watch Series 8 is the model I have on my wrist permanently, though this is because the Watch Ultra is a little too large for me. If the Watch Ultra came in a smaller version (and it wasn't quite so expensive), I would opt for it. I very much enjoyed reviewing the Watch SE (2022) however, and the Series 7 was on my wrist for a year before I moved to the Series 8. In a nutshell, I'd be more than happy using any of the models as my everyday Apple Watch, so I am confident in recommending them to you.

What should you consider when choosing an Apple Watch?

The Apple Watch model you choose will depend on a few factors, as mentioned. Budget will play a big part as the Apple Watch models differ quite significantly in price, but you'll also want to consider what features are important to you. Do you want to be able to take an ECG from your wrist for example? If so, you'll need the Series 7, Series 8 or Watch Ultra. If 49mm is too big, then you'll need to consider the Series 8, Series 7 or Watch SE (2022). Do you want an Always-On Display? If the answer is yes, the Watch SE isn't going to give you that. All models are great for different reasons, and there will be an Apple Watch model that is perfect for you. I recommend reading our comparison features if you want more detail on the differences between the Watch Ultra and Series 8 for example, or the difference between the Watch SE and Series 8 to help you further narrow down the right model for you.

Is now the right time to buy an Apple Watch?

No, it's not a good time to buy an Apple Watch right now, just like it isn't a good time to buy an iPhone. The new models of both are expected to be announced in a matter of days, and I'd therefore highly recommend waiting until Apple has at least revealed what the Apple Watch Series 9 will offer, and what changes the Watch Ultra 2 might make before deciding on either option. I don't expect to see a 3rd generation of the Watch SE however, so if that's the model you are leaning towards, then that's likely to remain in the portfolio and at the same price. Even if you don't want the Watch Series 9 though, remember that the Watch Series 8 will still likely drop in price when the new model is made available.