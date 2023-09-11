The latest Apple Watch Series 8 is a formidable workout companion, packing an electrical and optical heart rate sensor, as well as the ability to measure things like blood oxygen levels and the ferocity of your movements thanks to accelerometers and gyroscopes. A bespoke Workout app on the Apple Watch now allows users to customise the experience to suit their fitness goals, from setting and tracking targets (running 10km in a week, for example) to offering custom heart rate zones, so you can quickly see how hard you are working.

That said, the band that came with your Apple Watch or Apple Watch Ultra might look ridiculously cool, but it could miss the mark on function during sweaty, high intensity training sessions. Here, we have tracked down some of the best bands for Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra that perfectly compliment regular workouts.