The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is probably Apple's most durable smartwatch ever, but its display can still be scratched relatively easily if you brush up against some rocks while hiking or take it out on some more exciting adventures.
While adding a case to the Ultra 2 is always a great option, a screen protector can be a really easy way to enhance that durability even further, and can ensure that any scrapes don't have to force you into an expensive repair or replacement. Here are the best screen protectors we've found for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2Editor's Choice
Caseology Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2Great protection cover
Zagg InvisibleShield Ultra Eco for Apple Watch Ultra 2Top eco-friendly cover
Ailun Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2Best value cover
RhinoShield 3D Impact Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2Thinnest cover
Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2Simple fitting cover
SuperShieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2Cost-effective cover
DefenSlim Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2Solid choice cover
Our picks for the best Apple Watch Ultra 2 screen protectors
This excellent screen protector comes with an easy-to-use fitting device to make sure it's aligned just right, and it feels great to use.
A great screen protector that isn't quite as easy to fit, but is still an excellent choice.
A great protector that has the added benefit of bio-plastic construction that's better for the environment.
A really affordable pack of three protectors to ensure you have plenty of spares for back-ups when needed.
A really solid mid-range option that isn't glass, which makes it even thinner than some alternatives.
Another option from Caseology, this version comes with a more easy-to-use fitting frame to make aligning it a doddle.
An affordable option that still meets our high bar for quality, this is a cheap way to protect from scratches, with two coverings included.
DefenSlim isn't well-known, but this is a decent option with a fitting frame unlike anything else we've seen, and good protection.
Why should I get an Apple Watch screen protector?
Screen protectors are more complicated than they look, and picking the right one can ensure that your device lasts way longer than it might otherwise. While the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is rugged, Spigen, Zagg and Caseology have great options that immediately enhance its longevity.
Which screen protector is best for the Apple Watch?
Overall, though, it's all about that Spigen protector, which takes our top spot thanks to its excellent build quality and great fitting frame, making applying it a breeze.