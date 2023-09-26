The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is probably Apple's most durable smartwatch ever, but its display can still be scratched relatively easily if you brush up against some rocks while hiking or take it out on some more exciting adventures.

While adding a case to the Ultra 2 is always a great option, a screen protector can be a really easy way to enhance that durability even further, and can ensure that any scrapes don't have to force you into an expensive repair or replacement. Here are the best screen protectors we've found for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Our picks for the best Apple Watch Ultra 2 screen protectors