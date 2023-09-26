Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is probably Apple's most durable smartwatch ever, but its display can still be scratched relatively easily if you brush up against some rocks while hiking or take it out on some more exciting adventures.

While adding a case to the Ultra 2 is always a great option, a screen protector can be a really easy way to enhance that durability even further, and can ensure that any scrapes don't have to force you into an expensive repair or replacement. Here are the best screen protectors we've found for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

  • Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2 on gradient background
    Spigen / Pocket-lint
    Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2
    Editor's Choice
    $16 at Amazon
  • Caseology Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2 gradient background
    Caseology / Pocket-lint
    Caseology Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2
    Great protection cover
    $13 at Amazon
  • Zagg InvisibleShield Ultra Eco for Apple Watch Ultra 2 gradient background
    Zagg / Pocket-lint
    Zagg InvisibleShield Ultra Eco for Apple Watch Ultra 2
    Top eco-friendly cover
    $20 at Amazon
  • Ailun Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2 on gradient background
    Ailun / Pocket-lint
    Ailun Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2
    Best value cover
    $7 at Amazon
  • RhinoShield 3D Impact Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2 on gradient background
    RhinoShield / Pocket-lint
    RhinoShield 3D Impact Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2
    Thinnest cover
    $15 at Amazon
  • Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2 on gradient background
    Caseology / Pocket-lint
    Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2
    Simple fitting cover
    $15 at Amazon
  • SuperShieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2 on gradient background
    SuperShieldz / Pocket-lint
    SuperShieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2
    Cost-effective cover
    $7 at Amazon
  • DefenSlim Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2 gradient background
    DefenSlim / Pocket-lint
    DefenSlim Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2
    Solid choice cover
    $16 at Amazon

Our picks for the best Apple Watch Ultra 2 screen protectors

  • Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2 on gradient background
    Spigen / Pocket-lint
    Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2
    Editor's Choice
    $16 $25 Save $9

    This excellent screen protector comes with an easy-to-use fitting device to make sure it's aligned just right, and it feels great to use.

    $16 at Amazon
  • Caseology Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2 gradient background
    Caseology / Pocket-lint
    Caseology Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2
    Great protection cover
    $13 $15 Save $2

    A great screen protector that isn't quite as easy to fit, but is still an excellent choice.

    $13 at Amazon
  • Zagg InvisibleShield Ultra Eco for Apple Watch Ultra 2 gradient background
    Zagg / Pocket-lint
    Zagg InvisibleShield Ultra Eco for Apple Watch Ultra 2
    Top eco-friendly cover

    A great protector that has the added benefit of bio-plastic construction that's better for the environment.

    $20 at Amazon
  • Ailun Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2 on gradient background
    Ailun / Pocket-lint
    Ailun Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2
    Best value cover
    $7 $8 Save $1

    A really affordable pack of three protectors to ensure you have plenty of spares for back-ups when needed.

    $7 at Amazon
  • RhinoShield 3D Impact Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2 on gradient background
    RhinoShield / Pocket-lint
    RhinoShield 3D Impact Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2
    Thinnest cover

    A really solid mid-range option that isn't glass, which makes it even thinner than some alternatives.

    $15 at Amazon
  • Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2 on gradient background
    Caseology / Pocket-lint
    Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2
    Simple fitting cover
    $15 $20 Save $5

    Another option from Caseology, this version comes with a more easy-to-use fitting frame to make aligning it a doddle.

    $15 at Amazon
  • SuperShieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2 on gradient background
    SuperShieldz / Pocket-lint
    SuperShieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2
    Cost-effective cover

    An affordable option that still meets our high bar for quality, this is a cheap way to protect from scratches, with two coverings included.

    $7 at Amazon
  • DefenSlim Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2 gradient background
    DefenSlim / Pocket-lint
    DefenSlim Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Ultra 2
    Solid choice cover

    DefenSlim isn't well-known, but this is a decent option with a fitting frame unlike anything else we've seen, and good protection.

    $16 at Amazon

Why should I get an Apple Watch screen protector?

Screen protectors are more complicated than they look, and picking the right one can ensure that your device lasts way longer than it might otherwise. While the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is rugged, Spigen, Zagg and Caseology have great options that immediately enhance its longevity.

Which screen protector is best for the Apple Watch?

Overall, though, it's all about that Spigen protector, which takes our top spot thanks to its excellent build quality and great fitting frame, making applying it a breeze.