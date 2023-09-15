We were psyched when Apple announced the Apple Watch Ultra 2 . The original high-end smartwatch is a brilliant piece of kit, combining all the cool features of the base model with dual-band GPS, depth sensors, waterproofing and more. The second iteration improves on just about every aspect, incorporating new features for outdoor pursuits. This titanium-shelled timepiece is already pretty durable, with an IPX6 dust resistance rating and MIL-STD 810H temperature and EN13319 depth certifications. But if you want to add another layer of protection, consider investing in a case. Here's what's on the market right now.

For a budget-minded case solution for your Apple Watch Ultra 2, YINVA's minimalist waterproof case will keep the face protected at a fraction of the cost. It also includes a tempered glass screen protector that is nearly invisible to the touch.

If you find yourself accidentally hitting the action button on the side of your Apple Watch Ultra 2, you might need a case that protects it. The Spigen Lock Fit uses Smart Lock technology to make the button harder to brush up against, so it's there when you need it but not activating when you don't.

If you're into military chic and bold style, this stainless steel case will make your Apple Watch Ultra 2 look military-grade. It's a little more expensive than some of the other models on this list, but there's jjst something more satisfying about a big hunk of metal on your wrist.

Made from aramid fiber, a synthetic fiber used in aerospace and the military, this case offers an incredibly minimalist form factor but solid protection. At only 0.6mm in thickness, you'll barely know that it's there. Even though it's light as a feather, this stuff is really strong.

Made of flexible polycarbonate with a pleasing sandstone texture, this is a no-frills case that will insulate your watch face from dust and drops. A raised bezel around the screen adds extra protection, and it's simple to install and remove/

If you don't want anything to obscure your fancy new Apple Watch Ultra 2, the amBand translucent case is the way to go. Made of durable thermoplastic polyurethane, it's transparent and comfortable. This package also comes with a translucent strap and screen protector.

Apple's latest wave of iPhones come in kicky colors, but the Apple Watch Ultra 2 didn't get an aesthetic upgrade. If you want to coordinate with an outfit, the Rhinoshield bumper is a great option. Made from impact resistant polymer, it comes in nine different colors.

Made from aircraft-grade aluminum, the Magesay Odyssey case for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a premium choice precisely engineered to match every curve and cutout, with a gorgeous finish and soft inner bumper to defend against jolts and drops.

How we picked the Best Apple Watch Ultra 2 cases

We're still getting our hands-on experience with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and its cases, screen protectors and bands. For this roundup, we chose products from trusted brands that produce high-quality merchandise. We explored different form factors and material choices to present options for multiple uses. As the market expands, we will revisit this list to add new Apple Watch Ultra 2 cases.

Our top pick right now is the Magesay Odyssey. Although it's a little more expensive than most of the other picks, it's also crafted from extremely durable metal and precision-engineered. For something a little less expensive but still seriously durable, the Caseology Vault is minimalist, stylish and comfortable. If you're a fashionista, we recommend the Rhinosheild bumper and its multifarious color choices.

Do you need a case for you Apple Watch Ultra 2?

No matter what case you choose, treat your Apple Watch Ultra 2 with care, and it'll last you a long time. It may be the most durable smartwatch Apple has ever made, but accidents always happen. Play it safe and get a case.