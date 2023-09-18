The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has launched, promising a more powerful processor, a brighter screen a new double-tap gesture control. What’s more, Apple is gunning for carbon neutrality by the year 2030, and its latest Ultra 2 offering takes a giant leap towards that.

Not only is the titanium used in the slick 49mm casing now made from 95 per cent recycled material, but both the Alpine Loop and Trail Loop (both redesigned) are now carbon neutral and made from recycled fabrics.

But as you’ll read in our FAQs below, you don’t have to stick to Apple products if you want to treat Watch Ultra 2 to a fancy new band, as numerous brands exist that not only offer stylish and practical alternatives, but often more affordable options.