The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has launched, promising a more powerful processor, a brighter screen a new double-tap gesture control. What’s more, Apple is gunning for carbon neutrality by the year 2030, and its latest Ultra 2 offering takes a giant leap towards that.
Not only is the titanium used in the slick 49mm casing now made from 95 per cent recycled material, but both the Alpine Loop and Trail Loop (both redesigned) are now carbon neutral and made from recycled fabrics.
But as you’ll read in our FAQs below, you don’t have to stick to Apple products if you want to treat Watch Ultra 2 to a fancy new band, as numerous brands exist that not only offer stylish and practical alternatives, but often more affordable options.
- Apple/Pocket-lint
Apple Watch Trail LoopEditor's Choice
- Bandwerk/Pocket-lint
Bandwerk Stockholm Leather StrapBest for everyday style
- Apple/Pocket-lint
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Ocean BandBest watersports band
- Nomad/Pocket-lint
Nomad Sport Apple Watch BandBest for gym-goers
- Spigen/Pocket-lint
Spigen Lite Fit Apple Watch BandBest value option
- Apple/Pocket-lint
Apple Watch Trail LoopEditor's Choice
Redesigned for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, this Trail Loop is the go-to option for anyone with an active lifestyle. Not only is the band soft and comfortable against the skin, the ultra-thin, lightweight and stretchy strap features a new pull tab for quick and convenient adjustments mid-hike or run. Apple says the strap is now manufactured to be carbon neutral, and it also comes in three subtle colours - green/grey, blue/black and orange/beige. Granted, these aren't as bold as other straps, but still look very stylish.
- Bandwerk/Pocket-lint
Bandwerk Stockholm Leather StrapBest for everyday style
Since apple has distanced itself from leather and other animal products, it falls on other brands to fashion straps that boast the same kind of quality that you might find on a high-end analogue watch. We particularly like the designs offered by Bandwerk, as they offer a small-batch, handmade aesthetic that fits the Apple Watch Ultra. Seeing as the second generation uses the same strap mechanism, you can apply the same stylish finish to Watch Ultra 2.
- Apple/Pocket-lint
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Ocean BandBest watersports band
Apple’s in-house Ocean Band is a sleek piece of design. Not only is it oversized, to fit over wetsuits, but the tubular design ensures perfect water ejection, so there’s minimal drying time when you leave the wet stuff. Apple offers a corrosion-resistant titanium buckle, meaning it should last a lifetime, while that buckle is designed to take impacts like a boss. Added peace of mind when you are surfing gnarly waves or blasting around on the jet ski.
- Nomad/Pocket-lint
Nomad Sport Apple Watch BandBest for gym-goers
There is a distinct lack of sporty band in the Apple Watch Ultra 2 official line-up, so it falls to third party manufacturers to fill said void. Nomad produces some excellent straps for most Apple Watch products, but we particularly like its Sport Band. It is sleek, 100 per cent waterproof and features a simple pin and tuck closure system that feels secure on the wrist. It’s a perfect amalgamation of the Ocean Band and Apple’s original Sport Band for smaller cases.
- Spigen/Pocket-lint
Spigen Lite Fit Apple Watch BandBest value option$19 $20 Save $1
Available in an array of muted colours, the Spigen Lite Fit band is a slimline but wide strap the perfectly compliments the large 49mm case of the new Apple Watch Ultra 2. The khaki colour is one of the best, in our opinion, lending a tactical look to the brushed Titanium casing of your new smartwatch. The fit is fantastic, offering a little stretch to cater for any wrist swelling when working out or in hot weather, while the strap is really easy to adjust.
- Bandwerk/Pocket-lint
Bandwerk Artline BasquiatBest for art lovers
Show your affiliation to the birth of graffiti with a piece or modern art for your wrist. Daubed in Jean-Michel Bassuiat’s 1983 piece "Horn Players", this stylish leather strap comes in an eye-popping blue, although you can option other artworks, such as the awesome “Beat Pop”, in white and black hues. Arguably not the best for the gym or pool, seeing as water can destroy leather, this is more of a dress strap, especially if you want to get conversations started at parties.
- Epuly/Pocket-lint
Epuly Black Stainless Steel BandBest dress watch band$14 $20 Save $6
Some of the criticism levelled at Apple Watch in general is that it doesn’t boast the same show-stopping looks as, say, a similarly-priced Tudor, Christopher Ward or Tissot might. You can change all that with a stylish metal band. Titanium starts to get pricey but this stainless steel option, especially when decked out in black, completely changes the aesthetic of Apple Watch Ultra 2. It is hardy, looks slick and won't cost the earth.
- Nomad/Pocket-lint
NOMAD Rugged BandBest for adventurers
Waterproof, breathable and very tough, this band is great for those looking to push the Apple Watch Ultra 2 to its very extremes. It is available in black, Ultra Orange and Atlantic Blue, with a choice of black or silver hardware, meaning there’s a style to suit most tastes. Above all else, it is built to last, with a stainless steel buckle and lugs doing their best to fend off rust, wear and tear. If you bash your watch around a lot, this is exactly the strap you need.
Is Apple the only manufacturer of Apple Watch Ultra 2 bands?
Thankfully not, as we will be the first to admit that the cost of the new Watch Ultra 2 straps are very expensive. A number of brands and sellers have popped up that offer a variety of comfortable and stylish bands that are compatible with most generations of Apple Watch.
What Apple Watch Ultra 2 band is best for swimming?
That will be Apple’s Ocean Band, seeing as it has been designed to be worn by divers and other deep sea explorers. In reality though, look for anything with a rubber or fluoroelastomer strap, as these don’t soak up water and dry quickly. We’d suggest avoiding plush fabrics for this exact reason and look for straps with stainless steel or titanium hardware to avoid rust and corrosion.
Are all Apple Watch Ultra 2 bands the same?
No they are not. Apple has deliberately created three for three distinct lifestyles: Alpine is predominantly for climbing, Trail is for hikers and runners, while Ocean is for anyone regularly partaking in water sports. That said, there are a number of third party sellers that make leather and metal straps, should you want something less sporty and slightly more stylish.