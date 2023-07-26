Although it sports a similar design to the Apple Watch Series 7 , some serious upgrades are under that stunning Series 8 watch face for legacy Apple Watch users. Thinking about protecting this impressive bit of tech should be at the forefront of your mind. Don’t sweat it; we've found the best Apple Watch Series 8 cases for every kind of user below.

The problem with wearables is protecting them, so where do you start with the huge range of Apple Watch Series 8 cases on the market right now? There's plenty to choose from, and if you have spent hundreds on an Apple Watch, there's a good chance you will want to protect that investment with a style that suits you.

Some Apple Watch Series 8 cases change the overall design and feel of the accessory in exchange for protection, but not Spigen Thin Fit. It features scratch resistance with raised bezels to help protect the screen. Most of all, it fits snugly and keeps with the look and feel of Apple Watch. It does what it says on the tin, which is great.

Apple Watch Series 8 cases are often low profile. For big watch fans, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Case has a built-in tempered glass screen protector, nice chunky bezels, and a flexible TPU wristband. The front face also has a snap-on design for simple installation.

Matching the Series 8's build quality is tough when finding the right case. Mageasy has made this option from the same Aircraft-Grade aluminum though, so there's no need to worry about quality. It also contains a soft inner bumper to ensure the case absorbs impacts.

The OtterBox All Day Case is for the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 and it protects without a screen protector. The thick bumper guard protects the screen, edges, and Digital Crown. It's also made with 90 per cent recycled plastic and unlike others, the Apple Watch Digital Crown is still visible too.

Some cases fundamentally change the form factor and function of the Apple Watch Series 8, but the Casetify impact Watch Case features a lightweight design with a sandblast finish. It has a coloured front bezel to protect the screen, keeps the iconic form factor, while providing decent impact protection.

Peace of mind is golden when wearing an expensive smartwatch like Apple Watch Series 8. Elkson Quattro 2.0 has been tested up to 8-foot drops and is made from scratch-resistant TPU. Its precise cutouts and soft inner material make it compatible with other Apple Watch accessories, such as screen protectors.

For many Apple users, aesthetics come first. Those who can’t make their minds up will have plenty of options with the Hasdon full coverage bumpers. The screen protector is made of ultra-thin tempered glass and there are different colours available, with some basic protection too.

Premium rugged Apple Watch Series 8 cases can be hit-and-miss depending on the materials used. DGYSG uses a special Zinc Alloy and an anti-dust soft silicone strap to give a unique look. This is total protection for Apple Watch Series 8, including buttons and a tempered screen protector.

Which Apple Watch Series 8 case is for you?

Everyone with an Apple Watch Series 8 wants to keep it shining on their wrists, but it'll get banged up quickly without a good case. From exercise to tapping for NFC payments, they take more hits than most realise. For a nice balance between protection and looks, we'd go for Elkson Quattro 2 Rugged Case any day of the week.

For those looking for a simple protective covering that will protect Apple Watch 8 against day-to-day use, we’d recommend Hasdons Full Coverage Bumpers. The multipack provides plenty of colour variations, making this an excellent pick for those keen on making Apple Watch Series 8 a fashion statement.

Not looking to take any chances? DGYSG has a Zinc Alloy rugged case to take every hit Apple Watch takes, thanks to the included tempered glass screen protector. Ultimately, the right Apple Watch Series 8 case depends on your needs, but there's something in this collection for everyone. Want to customise the Apple Watch experience further? Here's our Apple Watch tips and tricks guide to get the most of out of your smartwatch.