To keep your Apple Watch safe and stylish, we’ve curated the six best cases, offering options to suit every style and budget. Whether you're looking for rugged protection or a sleek, minimalist design, there's a perfect case for every Apple Watch user.

The Apple Watch is more than just a smartwatch , it's a valuable tool for fitness, productivity, and staying connected. With its sleek design and impressive feature set, it's a must-have accessory for any iPhone owner. However, if you don't own an Apple Watch Ultra , your wearable's screen and casing can be especially vulnerable to scratches, dings, and wear over time.

A no-nonsense case and band that offers top of the line protection from one of the forefathers of smart tech protection.

The bottom line: What's the best Apple Watch case?

The Caseology Vault is already a fantastic phone case, but it's even better on your wrist. The $27 price point is on the higher end, but the level of protection offered is well worth it, as well as just how compatible it is with any watch bands you may want to use. Of course, if you're on a budget, you can't beat the value of Misxi's 2-pack of cases with tempered glass screen protectors.

For those wanting a watch band and a case, Spigen and Supcase have some fantastic offerings that come in different materials and colors. Switching bands to match a case can be fun, but there is an undeniable satisfaction to something a little more uniform.

How we choose the best Apple Watch cases

Choosing a watch case is a careful choice that requires a bit of forethought before adding something to your cart. Although a watch case might not seem as essential as a phone case, they can be crucial to protecting your investment in a fairly expensive piece of technology. With that in mind, we've curated a list of cases that range in price points for those seeking something cheap and simple or those seeking something a little more robust. Our choices also cover cases that are strictly just cases, as well as cases that have watch bands attached. Any of these cases will protect your watch, and help you have a bit more peace of mind towards the tiny computer on your wrist.

Full disclosure: This post was written in partnership with Supcase.

FAQ

Q: Do I really need to use an Apple Watch case?

There are plenty of users out there that prefer not to use a case on their Apple Watch. While that is perfectly okay, there is always the risk of damaging your watch to keep in mind. For peace of mind and potential resale or trade-in value, it's best to keep your Apple Watch in a case.

Q: What brands make the best Apple Watch cases?

Generally, the usual suspects in the realm of phone cases make pretty good watch cases. Spigen, Casetify, Caseology, Supcase, and Otterbox are all great brands to look towards when trying to find a high quality Apple Watch case. It is worth noting that unlike with the iPhone, there are no Apple official Apple Watch cases.