Father's Day is this coming Sunday in the United States and one gift that's been heavily associated with the occasion is the wristwatch. So, you wouldn't be surprised to hear us suggest an Apple Watch as a suitable present. And especially considering that Apple's partner retailers are doling out significant discounts this week, we think now's the time to grab one.

The best Apple Watch deal right now

Apple generally isn't in the business of discounting its goods - sales aren't part of its brand image, really - but you will see participating retailers offer lower prices on occasion and in tight coordination. When it comes to models currently in production, you can't really expect the remit to be too wide. That said, there's always a sneak opportunity to pick up an older device for way less.

Pocket-lint Apple Watch SE Editor's Choice Get an Apple Watch for just $149 $149 $279 Save $130 The first-generation Apple Watch SE released in late 2020. It doesn't have as long of a shelf life as the second-generation version, but it is set to get watchOS 10 this fall and it's snappy and capable enough to cover your workouts like any others. $149 at Walmart

Walmart seems to have a ton of this discontinued inventory it's willing to let go for peanuts, but you'll need to keep an eye out on what's in stock at the low prices. We've linked to a filtered search matrix that you can inspect for yourself. You can also click on the links below.

More Apple Watch deals

As always, you can count on Pocket-lint to keep track of when more Apple Watch discounts come along, so keep an eye out on this page and our social media to stay informed.

Apple Watch SE (2022) $219 $249 Save $30 The Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) stacks up extremely well against the much more expensive Apple Watch Series 8. They share much of the same hardware, but this one costs even less with a $30 discount across the board. No matter which case size you select, they come with a elastomer-style Sport Band in your choice of two sizes and three colours.GPS: 40mm for $219, 44mm for $249Cellular: 40mm for $269, 44mm for $299 From $219 at Best Buy Cellular from $269 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 $329 $399 Save $70 From its package of health sensors to the watchOS app experience, Apple Watch Series 8 sits in its rightful place as the masthead of the lineup in 2023. You can seek one out for $70 off MSRP this week. This price applies to several color combinations featuring a Sport Band.GPS: 41mm for $329, 45mm for $359Cellular: 41mm for $399, 45mm for $429 GPS from $329 at Amazon From $329 at Best Buy Cellular from $429 at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra $749 $799 Save $50 Take an Apple Watch Series 8, add loads of durability ratings, and you're ready to hit the outdoors and get down and dirty. The Apple Watch Ultra comes in one configuration (49mm case size with cellular connectivity), but can be had with an assortment of woven bands for $749, $50 off MSRP right now. $749 at Amazon $749 at Best Buy

How did I select the best Apple Watch deals?

When it comes to finding Apple Watch deals, Pocket-lint follows a methodology that combines expert analysis with price tracking using third-party open-source tools. By keeping in mind our own experience with devices, and by watching price changes to determine whether a deal is genuinely on sale, we can confidently suggest discounted tech worth grabbing.

