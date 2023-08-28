In the world of smartwatches, there aren't many devices that can compete with the Apple Watch. The amount of features offered by Apple on its watches is absurd. There's a smartwatch for everyone between the Apple Watch SE, Series 8, and Ultra. And with the fantastic Apple Watch deals out there right now, you can pick up a device that suits your lifestyle for cheaper than ever.

Apple Watch Series 8 deals

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the model to get for most people. It's the sweet spot for price, performance, and features. Sure, the Ultra does some exciting stuff, but for people who don't intend to climb mountains, the Series 8 ticks all of the right boxes. And with the deals out there right now, picking up a shiny new Apple Watch just became a little more affordable.

Apple / Pocket-lnt Apple Watch Series 8 $329 $399 Save $70 It's got a great design, heaps of sensors, and more features than you'll probably know what to do with. The 41mm model is currently on sale for $329 at Amazon, which is a nice $70 discount. This is the model to get if you have a smaller wrist, especially at this price. $329 at Amazon

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple Watch Series 8 $359 $429 Save $70 The larger Apple Watch Series 8, which is 45mm, is perfect for people with larger wrists or just those who want a bigger screen. It has all the same features as the smaller model; it's just a little more expensive. It normally sells for $429, but you can snag it for $359 right now. $359 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm) $429 $499 Save $70 If you want your Apple Watch Series 8 to have its own cellular connectivity, you'll want to grab this one. It's currently on sale for $429, which is great because it normally sells for $499. This is a great deal on the Apple Watch model that works even without a phone nearby. $429 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) $459 $529 Save $70 This one has the same features as the 41mm GPS + Cellular model but is bigger. You'll be able to see your notifications, track your movement, send texts, and do everything you could imagine for $459, a nice discount off the $529 normal price. $459 at Amazon

Previous Generation Apple Watch Deals

The Apple Watch SE is the perfect model for people who don't want to spend too much on their watch but still want the power and features offered by the Apple Watch. And if you want even more savings, you can pick up other previous-generation Apple Watch models at great discounts.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 44mm Stainless Steel Case $400 $800 Save $400 If you want an Apple Watch with a stainless steel case and Milanese Loop, this discounted Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS + Cellular is for you. Best Buy is blowing it out as a clearance deal for $400, which is half off its normal price. $400 at Best Buy

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple Watch SE $149 $279 Save $130 Apple's entry-level watch is an absolute star, providing a superb smartwatch and fitness tracking experience at a very reasonable price. The first-generation model originally sold for $279, but Walmart is currently blowing them out for $149. $149 at Walmart

These are the best deals on Apple Watches right now, but the sales are constantly changing. For example, there aren't any good Apple Watch Ultra deals, but when some pop up, we'll update this and let you know.