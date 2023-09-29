Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Every Apple Watch model, whether it's a brand spanking new Ultra 2 or an older SE, comes with the same charging puck, and while it works really nicely, it's a little bit boring.

If you'd rather have your Apple Watch rest on something a little more stylish, a little more practical or any number of other options, there are loads of great docks out there to choose from. We've found the very best options for you to consider, and they're laid out below.

Our picks for the best Apple Watch docks in 2023

  • Spigen Apple Watch charger
    Spigen S350
    Editor's Choice

    Smart design

    This great little charger is compact but still keeps your Apple Watch up to use as a display.

    $13 at Amazon
  • Belkin apple watch charger
    Belkin Apple Watch charger
    Premium Pick

    Premium build

    $51 $60 Save $9

    A more stylish and premium version of Spigen's idea is executed here by Belkin, and it's a lovely bit of tech.

    $51 at Amazon
  • Belkin triple charger square
    Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

    Triple threat

    If you want to charge your Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone at the same time, this triple dock is ideal.

    $150 at Amazon
  • Twelve South HiRise 3
    Twelve South HiRise 3

    Different arrangement

    This stylish triple stand is an alternative to Belkin's and has an Apple Watch dock on the top.

    $100 at Amazon
  • Elago W2 charging stand
    Elago W2 Apple Watch charger stand
    Best Value

    Simple but great

    This affordable stand is great value, and does the job of charging your Apple Watch really well.

    $10 at Amazon
  • Anker Cube charger
    Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe

    Fun portability

    Another multi-charger with totally unique looks, this cube from Anker is fun to use and packs away.

    $150 at Amazon
  • Anker charging stand square
    Anker Wireless Charging Station

    All-in-one

    This excellent dock is perfect for Apple users, and can keep your Apple Watch horizontal.

    $47 at Amazon
  • Belkin charging stand square
    Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

    Subtle design

    $104 $120 Save $16

    If you want a triple stand that's a little less shouty and obvious, this is a great choice.

    $104 at Amazon

How I picked the best Apple Watch stands

Working for Pocket-lint you see a lot of chargers and gadgets, charging stands included, and when you take the experience of our whole team you'll get expertise on basically any charger. That's why Belkin, Anker and Spigen do so well in our rankings - we've used their chargers over the years and know that they live up to our quality expectations. Testing a charger is fairly easy since Apple Watches all use the same connector, so design and pricing are also key components, as you can see from the range of price points that are included above.

What you need to know about the best Apple Watch charging stands

The charging stand that takes our top spot is an example of simplicity working - Spigen doesn't reinvent the wheel, instead just giving you exactly what it says on the tin without any unnecessary extra cost (the same goes for Elago's W2 charger, too).

However, the premium options offered by Belkin, Anker and Twelve South are superb options if you have a much higher budget, and if you're looking to have something on your desktop or bedside table that doesn't look out of place or ugly. There are a range of styles, too, for those who know their own taste is quite particular.