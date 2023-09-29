If you'd rather have your Apple Watch rest on something a little more stylish, a little more practical or any number of other options, there are loads of great docks out there to choose from. We've found the very best options for you to consider, and they're laid out below.

Every Apple Watch model , whether it's a brand spanking new Ultra 2 or an older SE, comes with the same charging puck, and while it works really nicely, it's a little bit boring.

How I picked the best Apple Watch stands

Working for Pocket-lint you see a lot of chargers and gadgets, charging stands included, and when you take the experience of our whole team you'll get expertise on basically any charger. That's why Belkin, Anker and Spigen do so well in our rankings - we've used their chargers over the years and know that they live up to our quality expectations. Testing a charger is fairly easy since Apple Watches all use the same connector, so design and pricing are also key components, as you can see from the range of price points that are included above.

What you need to know about the best Apple Watch charging stands

The charging stand that takes our top spot is an example of simplicity working - Spigen doesn't reinvent the wheel, instead just giving you exactly what it says on the tin without any unnecessary extra cost (the same goes for Elago's W2 charger, too).

However, the premium options offered by Belkin, Anker and Twelve South are superb options if you have a much higher budget, and if you're looking to have something on your desktop or bedside table that doesn't look out of place or ugly. There are a range of styles, too, for those who know their own taste is quite particular.