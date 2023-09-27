The Apple Watch Series 9 has just been released, boasting a raft of updates and new software that is sure to have Apple Watch fans gunning for an upgrade. But even the latest and greatest launches from Cupertino can benefit from some choice accessories.
In this guide, we’ve highlighted some of the best Apple Watch accessories on the market, ranging from stylish straps and bands to add a bit of personality, to case protectors and handy charging stations for practicality.
- Belkin
Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charging StandBest for multi-use charging
- TAURI/Pocket-lint
TAURI Hard Case (Apple Watch S8)Best for Apple Watch protection
- Apple/Pocket-lint
Apple Braided Solo LoopBest for adding character
- Apple/Pocket-lint
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C)The best headphones
- Andedn/ Pocket-lint
Anden Valet IIBest for sophisticated organisation
- Belkin
Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charging StandBest for multi-use charging$120 $150 Save $30
When it comes to killing two birds with one stone - or in this case, charging three Apple devices in one - things don’t get much more convenient and stylish than the Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Stand. It does exactly what it says on the tin, providing a safe and simple way to charge your Apple iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods without the need for unsightly cables. This tree-like structure leverages MagSafe technology to charge up to 15W for rapid top-ups. It’s also available in silver, to match your home decor.
- TAURI/Pocket-lint
TAURI Hard Case (Apple Watch S8)Best for Apple Watch protection$8 $10 Save $2
This two pack of hard cases, designed to protect the latest Apple Watch Series 9, is an absolute must-have for anyone prone to bashing, smashing or dropping their prized obsessions. The ultra-thin PC bumper is robust enough, without being too overbearing and ruining Apple’s sleek design, while a provided ultra-thin tempered glass screen protector provides unhindered screen clarity and touch sensitivity. There is an array of colours available, but check whether they fit the bezel size and generation of the Apple Watch you own before committing.
- Apple/Pocket-lint
Apple Braided Solo LoopBest for adding character
These beautiful braided loops are made by weaving 16,000 polyester yarn filaments around ultra-thin silicone threads. The result is a gloriously comfortable and stretchy band that is crafted to fit wrists exactly. When it comes time to buy, you’ll be asked to measure your wrist and select from nine available sizes. This ensures a snug fit without any excess material. What’s more, it comes in five eye-catching colours, including a new Guava that we are particularly fond of. Sure, it's a bit pricey, but a stylish conversation starter.
- Apple/Pocket-lint
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C)The best headphones$200 $250 Save $50
Arguably one of the best accessories you can buy for the latest Apple Watch, the latest Pro version of the AirPods packs arguably some of the smartest in-ear headphone tech you can buy today. The adaptive audio knows what you are listening to and dynamically blends Transparency mode with Active Noise Cancellation to deliver the best listening experience for you in any environment. They boast a six-hour battery life and seamlessly connect with your Apple Watch for top quality audio.
- Andedn/ Pocket-lint
Anden Valet IIBest for sophisticated organisation
Made from solid walnut, this absolutely stunning charging dock and general organisation station is about as classy as they come. It is made to order in London and finished by hand using the finest natural oils to bring out the quality of the wood. In essence, it is a neat place for storing spectacles, keys and your headphones, while the cut-out section at the rear houses Apple’s magnetic charging cable, so you can simultaneously top up the battery, without unsightly wires ruining the bedside table vibe.
- Apple/Pocket-lint
Apple Nike Sport BandBest for gym-goers
Apple’s latest collaboration with Nike sees a clever colourful take on its classic Sports Band, which is comfortable, breathable and highly resistant to sweat and discomfort caused by other straps. The eye-popping colour comes courtesy of the 32 per cent recycled fluoroelastomer, which is made from old or unwanted straps. They are melted down and squashed together to make this new model, so no two are ever exactly the same.
- Wristcam/Pocket-lint
WristcamThe best for filmmakers$299 $329 Save $30
Marketed as a sort of action camera for your wrist, this chunky band adds not one, but two cameras for capturing whatever you might be up to. Apple Watch sits at the epicentre of it, and it uses both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity to beam information to a dedicated Wristcam app. You can then go nuts recording your bike ride, radical surf trip or boring old dog walk, all with 8GB of internal storage, the ability to shoot in 4K and built-in mics that help create the soundtrack.
- Otterbox/Pocket-lint
OtterBox 2-in-1 Power BankThe best on-the-go charger
Sleek, small and highly portable, this clever power bank offers up a 3,000mAh battery that sees up to four full charges of your Apple Watch, depending on the model. It’s beautifully designed and stands on its end when in use, relying on magnets to hold the watch safely in place. Turn your watch onto Nightstand mode while it’s on the power bank and you’ve got a dependable alarm clock. Recharging the device is simple, thanks to a dual direction USB-C port.
The best Apple Watch accessory: Which is best for you?
That really depends on what you need, as we collated a wide range of products that will cover most needs and requirements that generally pop up with Apple Watch ownership. Battery life arguably isn’t as strong as other smartwatches on the market, so an on-the-go charger is a great idea.
Similarly, you may not like the band that came with your Apple Watch - or require a different use can - which is why purchasing a second or third band can help mix things up or keep things more comfortable in the gym.
Are Apple Watch accessories only sold by Apple?
No, there is a healthy market surrounding third party accessories for the Apple Watch, as you will see in this guide. Some third party companies are actually recommended by Apple -and sold on its website- while others have no affiliation with the brand.
Are third party accessories of poorer quality than official Apple products?
You do have to be careful when shopping for accessories for your Apple Watch, as there will be a fair amount of poor quality product out there that either isn’t fit for purpose or doesn’t fit. It pays to stick with the recognised technology brands, or stick to those recommended by Apple itself.