The Apple Watch Series 9 has just been released, boasting a raft of updates and new software that is sure to have Apple Watch fans gunning for an upgrade. But even the latest and greatest launches from Cupertino can benefit from some choice accessories.

In this guide, we’ve highlighted some of the best Apple Watch accessories on the market, ranging from stylish straps and bands to add a bit of personality, to case protectors and handy charging stations for practicality.